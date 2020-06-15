Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - June 14, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

It's been a tough time for Tiffany & Co. recently. Speculation continues as to whether LVMH are looking to renegotiate the deal. However, despite a disappointing set of results announced Tuesday morning investors still managed to send the stock higher throughout the day, possibly due to the following except from the accompanying press release

Mr. Bogliolo finished his comments by saying: “For these reasons, and as I stated earlier, I am confident that Tiffany’s best days remain ahead of us and I am excited we will be taking that journey with LVMH by our side. On the topic of the merger, we are pleased that there has been additional progress with the antitrust / competition process in the last few weeks; notably, we obtained clearance last week for the transaction from the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia and were notified in late May that the Mexican competition authority has declared our filing to be complete.”

With no mention of any communications with LVMH, investors took the "no news is good news" approach and, for the day at least, sent the stock higher. That is, until Wednesday when the price returned to the pre-earnings level despite UBS stating TIF was in compliance with its debt covenants obligations. Perhaps the mere mention of this subject is enough to raise investor concerns during such a volatile period.

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) Acquisition Details

However, without concrete evidence and only media speculation of a potential renegotiation, we will maintain our small position which we recently entered into. At the close on Friday, the stock had fallen $2.87, or 2.35% to $119.12 against an offer price of $135 from LVMH. The deal is now offering a simple spread return of 13.33%.

Bitauto Holdings (BITA)

Bitauto had some good news to share with merger arbitrageurs Friday. Despite announcing Q2 earnings being light of EPS expectations on the same morning, the company also revealed having entered into a definitive merger agreement with a consortium led by an affiliate of Tencent Group. We had previously spoken of the geo-political tensions affecting the merger spread in this deal and the length of time being taken to finalize a deal. However, an agreement is now in place to take the company private at $16 per ADR.

With the stock closing at $15.70 on Friday afternoon up $1.81 or 13.03%, the simple spread stands at 1.91%. The deal is currently expected to close in H2 2020. If we take the mid-point of this date range we get an annualized spread of approximately 6.7%. In light of the current economic climate and political situation we have exited our position. Although we continue to believe this deal will consummate successfully, a delay or deal extension risk could reduce that annualized figure significantly.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market had a reality check during the week as the Federal Reserve said rates will be on hold through 2022 and issued a cautious economic outlook. Coupled with a growing fear of a second spike in COVID-19 infections investors headed for the exits. Short term speculators were also keen to bank some profits following the recent rally. By the close on Friday, the broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished down 4.74% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) also fell through the week. The main culprit for the decline was the abandonment of the Simon Properties (SPO) takeover of Taubman Centers (TCO.PK). (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a gain of 1.96%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index (1.64)% SPY (4.74)% Index Dispersion 7.92% VIX 47.19% Winners 6 MNA (2.74)% Losers 13 Week Ending Friday, June 14, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

The positive performances of U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads over recent weeks was brought to an abrupt halt last week as the winners succumbed to the losers by 6 to 13 with 0 non-movers. There was 1 cash position last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads loses its full complement of 20 deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com lost 1.64% whilst the dispersion of returns was 7.92%. The figure is significantly above both the 3-month average and the long-term look-back period. The negative performance of the portfolio was primarily attributable to the decline in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) following disappointing results. Falls in Forescout (FSCT) and Tiffany (TIF) were also significant.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 20.37%. This is higher than last week's figure of 16.18% and is due to the declines mentioned previously. For this coming week the T20 portfolio has 18 deals constituents.

