Recovery Stocks On The Launching Pad

Investment returns for treasuries and cash are approximately 1% or less. This is fueling a demand for equities. Stock prices will continue to climb.

The market is readying itself to tackle new all-time highs on the Dow, SPX, and Small caps.

The short-term momentum indices for the SPX 500 (SPX), SPX 600 (small caps, and NYSE are now completely oversold at levels not seen since March 23.

The SPX 500 (SPX) is sitting directly on its trendline from March through June 2020, and at the point of its 200 day moving average.

The Dow Industrials (INDU) have completed a 10% correction from peak to trough (2,500 pts) in just 4 days. Today the index successfully tested yesterday's close near 25,100.

We are quickly moving towards the back half of the year (Q3 and Q4) when US industrial production is predicted to finally regain its stride. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin estimates the compound growth rate for Q3 could approach 17%.

Industrial, transportation, construction, and hospitality stocks - aka "The Recovery" - will lead this surge higher, and investors would do well to get on board.

The coronavirus bull market has baffled market professionals with its steady escalation, despite all the negative data to the contrary. Stocks have risen unabated for 3 months on high volume. They have receded on lower volume. Leaders went first, and the most volatile stocks followed quickly afterwards. The bias is decidedly towards accumulation. The rally is broadening in scope and has now expanded to trodden-down names at multi-year lows.

On Thursday, June 11, most of these recovery names pulled back to the point of their June breakouts. Was the breakout authentic? Now we will see. There is an adage in technical analysis that goes, "by the time it looks good, you are too late."

This would be one of those times.

Thursday was also unique in another regard. Two things came together in perfect symmetry. The Dow (INDU) fell through its 200 day moving average, and stopped directly on its advancing trendline, almost to the dollar.

The 200 day moving average is traditionally the demarcation line utilized by investors to distinguish a bull market from a bear market. In bull markets, brief "touch downs" like this are common. The Index will touch down or go through - and then bounce off - its 200 day moving average. This event creates a buy point which can quickly develop into a "blue light special", or one-day sale in stocks.

When this imaginary blue light goes on, investors must act quickly because the sale could end soon. In this case, all the averages had become grossly over-sold on a short term basis, releasing the pent-up demand that had sent them skyward in the previous 3 weeks. This is not as scary as it seems, nor is it the beginning of a new bear market. It presents an opportunity. Investors will usually sell into the last minutes of these dramatic sessions.

The same thing happened to the SPX 500 (SPX). At Thursday's close, it sat directly on its trendline and adjacent to its 200 day moving average.

On Friday it rallied 39 points (+1.3%) above its trendline and 200 day moving average. The Dow (INDU) also rallied 477 points (1.9%) and bounced off its trendline. Deeply oversold conditions quickly revert to the mean.

It has become very popular lately for the media to consider the extra volatility we are currently witnessing as "dumb retail" created by an army of new RobinHood aficionados, trading for the first time. Not so.

Yogi Berra presciently said, "the future ain't what it used to be." We are not in a reprise of 2000, although it might be tempting to think so. This is 2020. The one similarity I see in the RobinHood juggernaut is the ardent speculation and momentum investing that occurred in dotcom stocks in 1999 and early 2000.

But that is more an expression of youth and exuberance (the average age of millennial investors is 31), not some kind of frothy profile for today's young investor. We have a whole new generation of young people entering the market for the first time in over two decades. That should be celebrated! Young people are supposed to act young.

I am convinced the advent of these millions of new accounts on Robin Hood, Schwab (SCHW), E-trade (ETFC) and Ameritrade (AMTD) represent a positive, fundamental change for the market. See: Young investors pile into stocks, seeing 'generational-buying moment' instead of risk, by Maggie Fitzgerald, May 12, 2020

Because commissions are now free, trading has exploded. The parasite in the middle of every trade has vanished. It is pure trading without the $10 mosquito bite every time you buy or sell a stock.

The good side, if you are right on a stock and the VOLUME (demand) gets behind your choices, you can do really well ($). The first 55 days of the coronavirus rally were the best 55 days in 70 years. How many trading days are there in 70 years? 17,710.

The bad side of course, is what is called running and gunning. A group of investors - usually in high-frequency settings with lots of participants and substantial funds ($) - agree on a select group of stocks to push (or short) via thousands of rapid, 100 share trades. This is probably the reason why some market leaders such as Amazon refuse to split their shares.

As these selected stocks quickly gain intraday momentum, other investors see the escalating trend and pile-on for a swing trade. The originators then sell into this strength and book their profits. The last ones in get holding the bag. It is not investing. It is more like momentum-tempting. The recent action in Luckin Coffee (LK) is typical of this.

*********************************

The pullback we experienced last week is the natural consequence of strong demand chasing after stocks. It was time for a break, and that time is now over. Rather than question the validity of the demand, or its source, investors would be well-served to recognize the breadth of that demand, and that it is beginning to spread-out through 2nd and 3rd tier names.

So....there was a pullback. And like everything else with this frenetic bull market, the selling-frenzy was short-lived. 2,500 Dow Points (INDU) deleted in 3 days!

The NYSE (NYA) Short term index is utterly oversold. At the close of trading on Thursday, June 11, 2020, only 7% of its stocks were above their 10-day moving average. It is as if a tornado had barreled through the index. The result is an outcome consistent with other previous lows in sentiment, and all of those lows were buying opportunities.

The same condition exists with the SPX 600 Small Caps, where only 5% of stocks are above their 10 day moving average. Let's take a look at the (VIX) fear-index. There have been only 5 times - beginning with the conclusion of the Financial Crisis 11 years ago - in 2,530 days where the market had a VIX reading like yesterday and today. The probability of that re-occurring on future trading days is 2/506. Not a high-probability trade.

Investors can easily become obsessed with "recency bias" and believe that today or tomorrow will be just like yesterday. It doesn't work like that with a global stock market of millions of traders.

The future is what it is going-to-be, and all those millions of minds will test conditions (based on current real-time information) to determine prices, and thus market direction.

Lao Tsu had a remarkable koan about understanding the natural forces surrounding us, that travel along the lines of least resistance, "Why is the Sea the King of a thousand streams? Because it lies beneath them". In other words, reality will inform us if we let it. Will you lie beneath it? This is the basic principle for understanding market direction. Charts measure the dimensions of the streams, but do not determine them.

Sir John Templeton, the famous investor and meta-physicist, said, "Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria. The time of maximum pessimism is the best time to buy, and the time of maximum optimism is the best time to sell."

This definitely fits our time period.

Below is a 2 day chart of the VIX from yesterday and today. There are only two directions with the VIX: up or down. Investors are either more anxious or less anxious. The highs of yesterday were tested twice. The VIX did not break upwards through it "overhead" resistance at 44. It is logical to assume that it will now test its lows again.

A downward break in trend (bullish) looks imminent on this chart. We will find out Monday and Tuesday.

What is the source of my optimism for a return to higher productivity in our economy? A chart and a quote from the Federal Reserve bank.

"Total industrial production fell 11.2 percent in April for its largest monthly drop in the 101-year history of the index, as the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic led many factories to slow or suspend operations throughout the month. Manufacturing output dropped 13.7 percent, its largest decline on record, as all major industries posted decreases."

In other words, it should get better from here. The Industrial production numbers for May are to be released on Monday, June 15, 2020, and I expect them to show a modest uptick, a report which could begin a new leg higher. Notice in the chart above how the lows in Industrial Production marked the end of the last 3 recessions? It will mark the end of this one too.

New claims for unemployment insurance continue to abate, and if this trend continues, new claims will soon fall to February, 2020 levels.

A surprise surge is beginning in employment. See: May's record jobs comeback: Here's where the jobs are in one chart, by Thomas Franck, CNBC, June 5, 2020.

The U.S. leisure and hospitality industry suffered its worst month in history in April, 2020, losing 7.7 million jobs, or 47% of total positions. But in May, 2020, the sector rebounded with the addition of over 1.2 million jobs, the largest one-month increase in the sector's history.

The key recovery areas to target for investment are highlighted by this chart: leisure and hospitality (cruise lines, hotels, airlines, travel services); Construction (residential home-builders); healthcare; retail products, and manufacturing.

I want to close this article by suggesting several companies I have watched carefully on a daily basis. Next week will be economic reports on one of the strongest sectors in the Recovery economy: residential home-builders.

In the March, 2020 sell-off, these stocks fell 60%-70% from their previous highs to some of their lowest levels in a decade. The simplistic reasoning at the time was that buyers would eschew big ticket purchases like homes because unemployment would be so high.

The unemployment happened as predicted, and the home-builders prudently and quickly trimmed capital expenditures, new construction and land purchases, but demand remained high. Why?

The United States is beset with a housing shortage that gets worse with each passing year. There have been only 6 times in the last 55 years where the number of housing starts was as low as the present level. Housing has not kept abreast with population growth in coastal cities and high-demand areas, and now it's an issue for employers eager to attract new workers.

During the Pandemic, sellers withdrew their homes from the market, but ultra-low mortgage rates pulled home-buyers, especially first-time home-buyers, off the sidelines and into the bidding process. Those same low rates made existing homeowners less inclined to sell, and more inclined to stay in their home and refinance, not sell.

So it is a classic conundrum: high demand, low mortgage rates, limited supply.

At its most recent meeting, the Federal Reserve was unambiguous in declaring that the Federal Funds Rate [FFR] will remain at zero for the next 2.5 years. This is a tremendous boon for home-buyers, because it enables them to buy more home for less monthly payments.

To meet the surprise demand for new homes (which has continued unabated since the first of the year), home-builders have resorted to virtual showings and online design conferences and sales. The companies have been allowed to keep building in most states as an essential industry.

The following reports are coming out next week and the week after. Their previous release in May created quite a positive stir and directly affected share prices.

NAHB Housing Index - Tuesday 6/16

Housing Starts - Wednesday 6/17

Mortgage Applications - Wednesday 6/17

New Home Sales - Tuesday 6/23

In conclusion, I have made a list (below) which I think works well with a Recovery economy theme. I have covered many of them extensively in previous articles, and I think they are on their way to new interim highs. For the home-builders, I believe new 52 week highs.

In the June 9-11 pull-back, many of them fell 20% or more. However, they had been good performers throughout the quarter and are perfect candidates for window-dressing, that time at the end of the quarter where funds and brokerages display their winners. I expect them to be accumulated into the end of the month.

Homebuilders

Tri-Pointe Homes (TPH)

KB Home (KBH)

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Meritage (MTH)

Lennar (LEN)

XHB (XHB) SPX housing index

Hospitality and Leisure

Six Flags (SIX)

Park Hotels (PK)

Wynn Hotels (WYNN)

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH)

Airlines

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Spirit Aeroways (SPR)

Azul S.A (AZUL)

Standard Parking - Airports (SP)

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Delta Airlines (DAL)

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY)

Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY)

Alaska Air (ALK)

Allegiant Air (ALGT)

Oil and Gas (Energy)

One Ok (OKE)

Oil States International (OIS)

Penn-Virginia (PVAC)

Tellurian (TELL)

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Mortgage Companies

Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

Two Harbors (TWO)

Chimera (CIM)

Capstead Mortgage (CMO)

Real Estate Development

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

Article submitted for publication on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 6:35 AM, EDT

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPH, KBH, AZUL, SAVE, PK, BPY, CARR, TELL, OKE, LUV, EADSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.