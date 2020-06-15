At the current share price, Teekay could double if the spot market remains strong and it is rewarded for strengthening its balance sheet.

One risk is if oil demand declines, it could create less need for shipping in addition to storage, if oil producers adjust to the decreased demand quickly.

The crude oil storage market has not improved very much(if at all) since re-opening the economy, despite steep declines in United States production.

If you are like me, you probably thought that oil going into negative price territory was a fairly good opportunity to buy some oil stocks. I’ve added to my oil holdings during the past couple of months via companies such as EOG Resources (EOG), Chevron(CVX), and even found a sub-one-dollar small-cap energy stock I think could be a big returner over the next decade.

However, after the run-up the oil price has had, it is giving me a reason for caution. The oil price increase since April has been almost as unprecedented as the price decrease was.

Therefore, I’m inclined to find a hedge that could possibly provide a cushion if the economy heads south again and oil storage continues building up. For that, I’m turning to Teekay Tankers LTD(TNK). There are several tickers that fall under the larger Teekay Corporation (TK), so it’s important that you recognize that I’m talking about the Teekay Tankers with ticker (TNK).

I chose a shipping company that only delivers crude oil because if crude oil inventory begins rising again, I know that once again, they will be scrambling to find storage. This should provide attractive spot rates for their ships at Teekay Tankers.

On the other hand, Teekay Tankers is a company that is well-positioned to generate free cash flow in both a good environment and a less than ideal environment.

Crude Oil Storage

Crude oil stocks remain stubbornly high even after the Covid-19 lockdown has lifted.

Here’s a chart of Cushing, Oklahoma Crude Oil Stocks since the beginning of the year. There has been a steady decline in oil stocks in Cushing since the economy has been re-opening.

Source: Created Using EIA.gov data

However, that decline at Cushing has been offset by builds in other regions of the country, particularly in the Gulf Coast and East Coast regions. This chart shows the cumulative rise in crude stocks even since the economy re-opened.

Source: Created Using EIA.gov data

Finally, this chart shows how oil production has been decreasing sharply since the start of the COVID crisis. I think this can only be interpreted that the economy is struggling despite it “reopening.” People have made adjustments to their economic and social behavior that requires less energy demand, even after re-opening the economy.

Source: Created Using EIA.gov data

This chart from the EIA, shows where Crude oil stocks are today versus their historical 5-year range. You can see that stocks remain elevated and will likely stay there for the foreseeable future unless crude oil production continues its dramatic decline. If the economy declines further, it could create a very tight oil storage market once again.

Teekay Tankers LTD.

As I looked around in the petroleum tanker industry, I realized the past decade has been a difficult one for most companies in this space. There hasn’t been much, if any shareholder value created among crude oil tanker companies. Many of them have been overleveraged and overpaid for tankers during the past decade. Teekay is no different, as its share price has gone from $209 at the peak in 2008 to a low of $7 at the bottom in 2018. During this time, oil went from $147/barrel to $27/barrel in 2018 which has had a dramatic effect on the market.

Teekay Tankers’ share price has experienced some growth over the past two quarters, mostly thanks to an oil glut that has caused oil to need to be stored in crude tankers. It’s this reason along with Teekay’s financial performance that I believe Teekay could be well-positioned in the event that the economy continues to slow.

It is ironic that the last time Teekay’s tanker’s prospects were this bright was in 2008 when oil prices were soaring and we were on the edge of economic decline and today it appears they are bright once again right before we are on the edge of decline with oil prices being quite low.

Teekay Tankers Overview

As of this writing, Teekay Tankers trades with a market capitalization of $550 million. However, their book value is $1.1 billion at Q1 2020. That is a steep discount to book value, with the caveat being that they have $2.2 billion in assets and $1.1 billion in liabilities. However, in the current price environment for petroleum tankers, I’m willing to overlook their poor-but-improving balance sheet, especially since that is their sole focus at the moment.

During just the past quarter, Teekay Tankers reduced balance sheet debt from $1.2 billion to $1.1 billion. And their intention for the remainder of 2020 is to solely focus on improving the balance sheet. During their last quarterly call, the CEO was adamant that this was their intention. This is exhibited by their summary slide from Q1 2020.

According to the conference call, the company generated $140 million in free cash flow and sold three of its vessels for $60 million in Q1. This was to credit for the increased strength in the balance sheet during the first quarter. They claim to have decreased their net balance sheet leverage by $200 million (due to cash held on the balance sheet) but the footnotes make the disclaimer that this is a Non-GAAP measure. Therefore, I prefer to use the balance sheet itself and the balance sheet reflects a decrease in debt of $100 million during the first quarter.

Much of this free cash flow is held on the balance sheet in cash. According to the conference call, they intend to exercise some purchase options on certain ships at the end of 2020 which will deploy some of the cash and reduce liabilities. According to the call, this is some of the more expensive debt they can eliminate.

While they wait for these purchase options to arrive at the end of the year, they also intend to pay down some bank revolver debt periodically. If they continue at the current rate, their balance sheet at the end of the year will look completely different than it does right now.

Teekay also plans to sell ships into this strong market if the right opportunities arise. As was previously stated, they sold three of their vessels in Q1 for $60 million. If they sell additional ships in Q2, they will be strengthening the balance sheet beyond what they can in just free cash flow. If you are thinking why would you sell ships when they are getting great daily spot rates for their ships, then you need to understand the concept of buying low and selling high. This is exactly what they should be doing in this market given they need to continue to improve their balance sheet.

Revenue Visibility

The company operates 26 Suezmaxes, 18 Aframaxes, and 9 LR2 Product Tankers, and 1 VLCC(Very Large Crude Carrier). Currently, the company has locked in higher than average spot market rates for 10 Suezmaxes and 3 Aframaxes with time charters ranging between 6 months and 2 years with most between 1 and 2 years. This has locked in $170 million of revenue while accounting for 20% of total ship days over the next 12 months.

Oil Tanker Market

The orders for new crude tankers is at 8% of the total market. This is near all-time lows from where it was at 50% in 2008 and 20% in 2015. This doesn’t mean the market will immediately be tight or continue to tighten further, but it has the potential to create some favorable supply/demand characteristics in the longer term. According to the company, this should remain the outlook for the foreseeable future due to uncertainty around potential environmental legislation. Here's a statement on the Q1 call from CEO Kevin Mackay.

Personally, I don't think we'll see a lot of ordering. I think the access to finance and the, the questions around future regulatory requirements and fuel technologies is going to keep people on the sidelines, the majority, for quite some time. There will be ordering, it will happen. But I don't think we'll see it the same quantum, in the same mass that maybe we saw in past cycles for those reasons I’ve laid out.

Teekay’s Sensitivity To the Spot Market

Based on the fundamentals of Teekay’s financial picture, they have projected their free cash flow based upon changes in spot market prices. Even if spot rates reach $10,000/day, which is highly unlikely in the current environment, they have the ability to generate positive free cash flow. Given that their sole focus is improving the balance sheet, this should improve even further in the coming quarters.

Source: Teekay Tankers Q1 Presentation

The Risks

This strategy of using petroleum tanker companies to capitalize on the short term crude oil storage issue has been talked about for several months ever since the COVID crisis happened. The trade seemed to work in the short term as Teekay Tankers spiked to around $25/share. Today it trades at $16/share. But now oil companies are aware of the storage issue caused by a sharp change in oil demand and have begun curtailing production to adjust. The market has a way of correcting these issues on its own. Oil storage in Cushing has improved, but the oil storage as a whole has continued to worsen.

If you use this strategy as a hedge against your oil holdings, the oil companies could react quickly enough, that oil production will decline, and there will be no great effect on tanker spot rates only causing your oil equities to decline while potentially causing tanker equities to also decline.

Given that Teekay is focusing on balance sheet improvement in this strong market, and they have locked in a portion of their shipping capacity at favorable rates, they should have some strong support under their share price. Not to mention that they currently trade at almost half of book value and only 1 times annual free cash flow if Q1's free cash flow is replicated in Q2 through Q4. Based on these facts, it may already be trading at a floor price. However, it may not be a perfect hedge for oil equities if oil prices decline.

Lastly, it should be said that if the broader market experiences volatility as was had in the spring, there is a risk that TNK could sell-off with the broader market. However, that is not how it behaved when the market drawdown happened in March.

The Upside

The opposite could be true and the second wave of COVID may happen so suddenly that it causes oil storage to rise sharply again. This will inevitably cause spot tanker rates to rise, further buffering Teekay Tankers’ strong position in the market. If Teekay can capitalize on these opportunities in this strong market, one year from now, Teekay’s balance sheet will be in incredible shape and any question surrounding solvency will not be in the picture.

If the market rewards Teekay Tankers for an improved balance sheet, the share price could easily double. Even today, the price would need to double from today’s price to equal the current book value. The company has the potential to increase book value by another $550 million(TNK’s current market cap) by year-end if spot rates remain strong.

If you believe oil storage continues to be an issue, then Teekay may be an attractive investment at these prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.