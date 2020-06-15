Why You Can't Trust Wall Street: Last Thursday's Crash In Context

Markets can go up for a variety of reasons, but they only crash for one reason–forced selling. There is too much leverage in the system.

Where Are The Customers' Yachts?

I first started looking for a job in finance in the fall of 2017, cold-calling most of the small and mid-sized asset management shops in Tarrant County. They laughed at me and my strategy of using the internet and search engine optimization to share ideas with investors. After a breakup, I took a semester off from college. I spent most of that fall living in the upstairs of an Airbnb, writing my second book, researching strategies in the financial and sports betting markets, and watching pro and college football. Anticipating newly-elected president Trump's corporate income tax cuts, the S&P 500 (SPY) rose over 21 percent that year, fueling the perception that losing in the markets was difficult, if not impossible. Speculative positions built up in the equity markets as investors used their capital gains as collateral for fresh borrowing. And then the music stopped.

I came to the realization that many of the people succeeding in finance weren't actually any good, but were only getting lucky. At first, I thought I might have just been bitter, but just a few months later in February 2018, a popular volatility ETP (XIV) spectacularly imploded in a matter of days, sucking billions of retail investors' dollars down the drain.

Not long after that, stocks fell over 20 percent for little discernable reason in the winter of 2018, an event that historically occurs roughly once per six to seven years–typically for solid reasons. Both of these incidents would prove to pale in comparison to the first quarter of 2020. In hindsight, increasing amounts of leverage in the system (including from some non-obvious sources) created the perfect storm when high-net-worth individuals were no longer willing to buy the dip and plenty of people had to sell. That's why this year, you had the fastest-paced bear market in recorded history. We live in an age of increasing leverage and flash crashes. Thursday's drop by the S&P 500 was bigger than any move in a roughly 25-year period from 1962 to 1987.

Despite increasing risk in the financial system, many parts of the financial services industry are in structural decline. Investment banks and broker-dealers have reduced headcounts by as much as 70 percent since 2000 while replacing many former employees with algorithms. Investors are waking up to the fact that the vast majority of the financial services industry provides negative value. Case in point, over 95 percent of mutual funds fail to beat the market.

In what other industry can 95 percent of people create negative value relative to a freely available alternative and make hundreds of thousands of dollars per year? I don't know of any. A similar percentage of investment-related firms probably won't exist in the same capacity in 10-15 years. Hedge funds? Most big funds are asset-gathering machines that are long on money and short on talent. They collectively have destroyed capital since 2007 if you properly account for survivorship bias. Have some done well? Absolutely. Does the typical hedge fund provide value? For themselves, maybe–for their investors, no. Online brokers seem to make a lot of their money these days from trading against their clients. What's interesting about Tarrant County is the sheer number of high-net-worth people who don't participate in the stock market for much of their net worth. It's surprisingly common for families to own commercial real estate, small businesses, oil interests, and have large cash balances, but no stocks. I know family office people who don't own a dime in stocks because they think the whole game is rigged!

Index Funds Solve The Problem, Right?

Investors are rightfully fed up with the slick salespeople that sell them lousy investments. So they're moving to index funds.

However, there's a catch. The banks who devised these indices embedded (either accidentally or intentionally) latent design flaws in many index funds that profit proprietary trading desks, ranging from telegraphed index rebalances in the Russell 2000 to pointless minimum maturity rules in bond funds to telegraphed rolls of commodity funds. Leveraged and inverse products are even crazier in terms of giveaways in times of high volatility. All of these serve to transfer money from retail investors to bank prop desks. The genius of Wall Street here is that when retail investors compare their products to the index, they have no idea whether the index itself has been manipulated. Wall Street is as profitable as ever, except now they employ a lot more computers and far fewer people. Computers never ask for raises. Fortunately for the 401k crowd, the S&P 500 was not designed by an investment bank, which is the real reason that it's so hard to beat– it was designed by professionals that had no interest in trading against the index they created.

When the water gets rough in the markets, talking heads on TV like to talk about "the algorithms". All these firms think their algorithms are secret but in reality, they're all programmed to make the same trades at the same time. Some of them are explicit, like inverse, long-leveraged ETFs, and total return swaps, which I've recently learned all have to rebalance in the same direction at the close of the market each day. Ditto for the leveraged participants with poor risk management that I've designed mathematical models to avoid. However, some are implicit, such as the biases of retail investors and actively managed mutual funds, who have been shown over decades to fall prey to the disposition effect, dumping their winning stocks and piling into their losers.

Here's an extremely conservative estimate of how much of the final hour's trading volume on the S&P 500 is forced, depending on the size of the market move. I know this is a gross underestimate because March 2020 was the most volatile month ever for stocks.

Source: The Dynamics of Leveraged and Inverse Exchange-Traded Funds

The best way to make money in the financial markets is to trade against someone who is forced to buy or sell. Large market declines force leveraged participants to sell, that's why markets crash. Short squeezes, liquidations, and the like have been my best trades. In Thursday's case, the more the markets go down, the more they have to sell, often by the closing bell to satisfy their call loans. The next best thing is to trade against biased investors. And as traders learned this month, when the bond of a company trades for 5 cents on the dollar, you should avoid the stock.

Watching my parents do real estate deals growing up, I learned that people could do sneaky things if you didn't stay on top of them. The difference between real estate in the stock market is that people assume that financial markets are fair, which they aren't. There is every bit as much of information asymmetry in the financial markets as a pre-1978 home. What should investors do? You have two choices. The first choice is to hold the S&P 500 and cash (or cash substitutes). This choice is easy and lets you focus on your career or business while not giving away much money to Wall Street. Your second choice is to treat your trading as a business and compete against the rest of the world. With trillions of dollars in poorly managed mutual funds and passively rigged index funds, there's plenty of money to go around. You can choose to invest passively (done the right way) or can use statistical/economic knowledge to beat the market. Either option can work depending on your goals, but what's clear is that you deserve better than losing money in actively managed mutual funds or rigged ETFs.

Did you enjoy this article? Follow me on Seeking Alpha for future research updates!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.