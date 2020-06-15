Don't sacrifice quality or value principles in pursuit of instant gratification with regard to diversification.

In this article I want to touch on one of the common questions/critiques that subscribers and readers make when looking over my dividend growth portfolio.

Is Over-Diversification an Issue?

One of the most common critique that I get (these occur just about every time that I post a portfolio review/update piece) is that I hold too many stocks.

Many people say that I am over diversified and therefore, they assume that I must be underperforming the market.

They say it would just be easier to buy an S&P 500 index fund, or a more relevant, low cost ETF that tracks dividend growth companies.

And while it's true that it would probably be easier to do so, in terms of the time and energy required to properly manage a self-directed portfolio, I don't believe that simply owning low cost ETFs is the right course of action (for me, anyway).

Why? Well, first of all, because doing so would not allow me to meet my primary goals as a portfolio manager.

These goals are: to generate a dividend yield higher than the S&P 500, to generate annual dividend growth that is higher than the S&P 500, and to generate a total return that is greater than the S&P 500's.

Historically, I've found that so long as I focus on achieving the first two parts of the triptych above, the third usually comes together nicely on its own.

This focus on passive income, rather than the volatile short-term movements of stock prices helps me to stay focused on my long-term goals as an investor and more importantly, as a human being.

As a husband and a father, I know what my goals are for my family. Financially, I know what it is going to take to achieve them. And, being that dividends are much more predictable and tangible than capital gains, my income oriented focus allows me to properly plan out my future while limiting speculation.

Dividend Income

With regard to underperforming the market, that's simply not true.

I began managing my personal finances in 2012 after firing my financial adviser for irrational decisions and general underperformance. Since then, I've beaten the S&P 500 during 6 out of the last 8 years. And, thus far during 2020, I'm beating the broad market as well, putting me in a good position to make it 7 out of the last 9 years.

I know that many SDI's (self directed investors) believe that it's impossible to beat the market on a regular basis. I don't agree. I think this notion has been pushed hard by the professionals in the financial management business to ensure their own livelihoods.

The Philosophy of Sound Investing

Obviously I'm biased due to my negative experiences with a financial adviser and my own success thereafter. I'm well aware that basic human nature leads to the types of decisions that generate underperformance. Namely, I'm talking about giving into fear and greed, which results in selling low and buying high.

This is the opposite of a sound, long-term investing strategy (buy low and sell high), and therefore, success in the markets is best achieved by conquering emotion.

This is no easy feat. Yet, over time, as experience builds and sound logic takes hold in the mind, ignoring the impulses created by fear and greed becomes easier and easier.

The first step to avoiding the common pitfalls that many investors mistake is being able to quickly analyze one's own thought processes and identify irrational trails of thought. This requires persistent personal reflection.

As Socrates said, "An unexamined life is not worth living."

To me, the stock market is part fundamental analysis and part human phycology course. Paying close attention to human nature and understanding its beauty, as well as its flaws, on both a macro and a personal basis, is the first step towards beginning to really grasp hold of the markets.

No one is perfect. We all experience fear and greed on a daily basis. These emotions have likely contributed to our success as a species. Yet, that doesn't mean that they are likely to contribute to success in the stock market.

Maintaining an even keel - never too high, never too low - is paramount to stock market success. It's impossible to properly weigh risk and reward without a calm, rational mind.

It's my belief that you don't need to be a Zen master to arrive at a place, mentally, where you can achieve success in the markets. You don't even have to stop your irrational impulses from happening. To achieve success, you simply need to be able to identify them (quickly) and then avoid acting upon them.

Don't Sacrifice Your Principles

The idea of staying true to traditional value investing principles and ignoring greedy desire to join the herd and chase momentum is actually exactly why I own so many stocks.

I track well over 100 high quality stocks. However, outside of obvious sell-off situations, it's very rare at any one point in time for there to be more than a dozen or so of stocks on my watch list that appear to offer a wide margin of safety relative to my fair value estimates. This is largely due to the case that I've spent the vast, vast majority of my time as a portfolio manager operating in a secular bull market environment. But, even so, I've been content to focus on value.

Due to the conservative nature of my fair value estimates and my desire to lock in double digit margin of safety from there, I don't buy stock all that often. And, when I do, I oftentimes never have the chance to build out the position to a "full" weighting because I prefer to build positions by average down further, usually at -10% intervals from my initial cost basis.

My entry-level purchase is usually a 30-50% weighting (relative to a "full" position in my portfolio). This varies due to my conviction level (it's important to acknowledge, when buying equities, that there are no sure things, all trades come with risk, and therefore, investors need to manage risk, relative to their conviction, with asset allocation decisions).

Oftentimes, I never get the chance to buy anymore after that original 30-50% entry-level weighting is secured because the stock runs higher after my initial purchase.

To me, that's fine. I don’t' mind holding onto underweight positions of high quality companies because the stock ran. Hanging onto unrealized gains is a pretty good problem to have, right? With enough time, sometimes names post outperformance and grow into full positions. If this happens, great. If not, great too. So long as the shares that I own continue to pay me reliably increasing dividends.

Once again, we circle back to my focus on reliably increasing income. Even though I'm underweight a name that has run, I typically don't sell-out of the stock so long as it continues to meet my income oriented expectations because doing so would result in damage being done to my passive income stream.

To me, it doesn't make sense to sell a high quality holding that is meeting all of my expectations just because the position size is relatively small.

But, instead of chasing momentum and buying high quality names at levels that are above my personal fair value estimates in an attempt to fill out the positions, I just move on to other names on my watch list that offer more attractive value.

Over time, I've learned that I've been able to build a fairly balanced portfolio this way. I have exposure to just about every industry that I want. There are a handful of high quality names that have eluded me due to high valuation premiums, but I'm a patient man and my hope is that over time, I will eventually find an opportunity to own shares of such companies.

Also, with regard to my individual company count (my holdings generally hover in the 60 stock area) I will quickly highlight my "basket building" strategy.

I've touched on this in recent Dividend Kings roundtable podcasts, but I know my readers on the free site don't have access to these. What I mean by "basket building" is this:

When investing, I do my best to expose myself to the strongest secular tailwinds that I'm aware of. I highlight the highest quality companies in each sector/industry/sub-industry that benefit from such tailwinds and add them to my watch list. Then, I sit back and wait for the market to give me an opportunity to buy them at cheap prices.

This process takes patience, but with enough time, it generally works out in my favor. But, with regard to basket building, instead of attempting to pick and choose the very best company in each industry, I'd rather have exposure to the top 2 or 3.

This spreads risk out a bit, while still providing me access to the secular growth that should generate the fundamentals that make sustainable dividend growth over the long-term possible.

I'd rather take this risk-off approach than attempt to pick and choose the very best name because I admit that I'd be incapable of doing so. This is a perfect example of understanding one's own limitation and taking preventative action to reduce risk.

For instance, I have no idea whether Coca-Cola (KO) or PepsiCo (PEP) will do better over the long-term (I suspect it will be PEP, but I have exposure to KO, just incase I'm wrong).

The same thing goes for names like Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA). Or, Lowes (LOW) and Home Depot (HD). Or, Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), International Business Machines (IBM), and the like in the cloud space. I think you catch my drift.

So, by focusing on both high quality and attractive valuation, over time I'm able to build baskets of stocks that serve as mini-ETFs within my portfolio. When some people see my portfolio, they see 60 or so individual stocks. However, when I see it, I see 20 or so different baskets of holdings.

I prefer this method to buying ETFs because it creates a situation that avoids my two biggest complaints with ETFs. When buying ETFs you're essentially sacrificing both quality and value for instant gratification with regard to diversification.

This is not a sacrifice that I'm willing to make.

