In this article, I valued Google Cloud on a standalone basis and determined an expected return for a ten-year investment from the property.

The acceleration of enterprise digital transformation shall continue to drive Google Cloud's revenues higher and, by extension, Alphabet's free cash flow higher.

During Q1 2020, Google Cloud reached an ARR of $11.1 billion (up ~52% y/y) despite the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on business at large.

Google Cloud continues to outpace AWS and Microsoft in revenue growth rates, albeit from a much lower base.

Investment Thesis

In one of my previous articles, I discussed Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) transformation from its early Google days into a sprawling tech conglomerate with moonshot bets in futuristic projects like autonomous driving, IoT, artificial intelligence, etc.

One such bet made in 2011 is starting to bear fruit. We know that bet as Google Cloud or Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Although Google Cloud was relatively a late entrant to the so-called "cloud wars," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian believes GCP is not playing catch-up to rivals like Amazon Web Services (AMZN) and Microsoft Azure (MSFT) due to its uniquely differentiated AI-powered, industry-specific solutions. Whether you believe his remarks or not, the numbers bear out the narrative.

That is, I tend to agree with his assessment, as Google Cloud continued to deliver strong revenue growth (+52% y/y in Q1-2020) despite the coronavirus pandemic impacting business since early March.

Google's Search and Ad businesses remain the predominant revenue contributors at Alphabet, but YouTube (read more here) and Google Cloud have emerged as new high-growth business segments for Alphabet. The secular growth trend in data and digital transformation should continue to increase Google's cloud revenues and, by extension, free cash flow.

In today's article, I will analyze the trends in Google Cloud, discover its intrinsic value on a standalone basis, and lastly, calculate an expected return by which I will arrive at a total conservative value for the property in 2030.

Google Cloud Platform Is Outpacing AWS And Azure

In recent years, Google Cloud outpaced Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure revenues in terms of nominal percentage growth; however, Google GCP revenues had a much lower base from which they started. Among the big 3 (Azure, GCP, AWS), Google's GCP has a market share of just 9%.

(Source: Top cloud providers in 2020)

I am optimistic about Google Cloud growing at an accelerated pace and consequentially capturing more market share from its cloud rivals, due to its aggressive investments (as evidenced by CAPEX being higher than both AWS and Azure).

During the previous quarter, Google Cloud (GCP + GSuite + other enterprise cloud services) recorded revenues of $2.77 billion ($11.1 billion ARR), up ~52% y/y despite the coronavirus pandemic causing business disruption.

According to Google Cloud's CEO, Thomas Kurian, the solid performance was directly attributable to GCP's AI-powered, industry-specific solutions and high demand for Google's hybrid cloud solution, Anthos. Additionally, Google also announced that GCP's revenue growth rates were "meaningfully higher" than other cloud services (GSuite, etc.), and claimed that GCP is the fastest-growing cloud provider in the market.

(Source: Google 10-Q)

As many of you know, Google's overall revenue growth is somewhat mature and came in at just ~13% y/y during the first quarter of 2020. Google's management said that Search and Ad revenues were severely impacted due to coronavirus and seasonality. With that being said, Google Cloud still contributed only 6.8% of Google segment revenues at Alphabet, which shows that Google Cloud is still only a small, albeit rapidly growing, business segment for Alphabet.

Regardless of its current size, Google Cloud could become a big winner for Alphabet over the next decade due to the world's digital transformation and the resultant secular growth trend in the cloud market.

Google Cloud's Little Revenue History

Over the last two years, Google Cloud's revenues grew from $4.05 billion to $8.92 billion (~2.2x times) at a CAGR of ~48.4%.

(Source: Statista.com)

The growth rates will eventually mature, but for the foreseeable future, I expect Google Cloud to enjoy continued rapid growth due to the global digital transformation trend.

Google Cloud's Big Opportunity

According to Gartner, the global public cloud market could be worth $354.6 billion by 2022. Using these projections, we can say that Google Cloud had a market share close to ~1.88% ($4.3 billion/$227.8 billion) in 2019, which is estimated to rise to ~2.5% ($6.7 billion/$266.4 billion) in 2020. Since the company's cloud revenues are expected to grow faster than the market, I can see a higher market share for Google Cloud in the future.

(Source: EnterpriseIrregulars.com)

To put things into perspective, the cloud market was expected to grow at +18% CAGR before the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the digital transformation of businesses. Hence, I think one can safely assume that Google Cloud will continue to grow at rapid rates (~30% CAGR) over the next decade or so.

What Is Google's Cloud Business Worth?

To determine an intrinsic value estimate for Google Cloud, and thereby how much it contributes to Alphabet's overall value, we will employ the L.A. Stevens valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow model using free cash flow-to-equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model including the effects of buybacks. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

Assumptions

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share (FCF margin of 20%, TTM revenue of $9.872 B) $2.93 Free cash flow per share growth rate 25% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

(Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model)

As you can see above, Google Cloud's intrinsic value is ~$250 per share, meaning its current market cap is ~$175 billion.

Now, let's check out the expected return on a ten-year investment in Google Cloud, which is predicated on the growth of free cash flow per share, and ultimately how much Google Cloud will contribute to Alphabet's overall returns throughout the 2020s.

Expected Return

Let's say we use the net present value from the previous section and assume that Google Cloud is trading at its intrinsic value, i.e., Google Cloud accounts for ~$250 from the share price of $1415.

In order to estimate total expected return, we simply grow free cash flow per share at our conservative growth rate, then assign a conservative Price-to-FCF multiple, i.e., 30x or 35x, to it for year ten (i.e., 2030 or thereabouts). Thereby, we create a conservative intrinsic value projection by which we decide when and where to deploy our capital.

Check out the results!

(Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model)

Therefore, an investor can expect Google Cloud's intrinsic value to rise from ~$250 to ~$1025 (~4x times) at a CAGR of 17.5% in ten years.

This will result in a market cap of about $720 billion by 2030, which strongly highlights the extent to which Alphabet has a runway for growth over the next ten years (as GCP is only one of a handful of very strong/promising properties under the umbrella of Alphabet).

Risks

Google Cloud (and correspondingly, Alphabet) faces the following risks:

An extended economic downturn could hurt enterprise budgets, thereby affecting Google Cloud's revenues.

Industry heavyweights like Microsoft's Azure and Amazon's AWS could win more than Google Cloud, thereby restricting its growth and market share.

A drastic slowdown in the cloud market growth trends could mean failure to achieve our estimated free cash flow growth rates.

Conclusion

By utilizing conservative assumptions, we determined that Google Cloud is currently worth $250 per share (~$175 billion). Further, we estimated that it could be worth $1025 per share, which is ~0.7x times of Alphabet's current price. To recap, we assumed that Google cloud would grow its TTM revenue of $9.87 billion at ~25% CAGR over the next ten years and achieve a free cash flow margin of 20%. I believe that these assumptions could prove to be conservation, considering cloud is expected to remain a secular growth trend over the coming decades.

If you'd like to know more about Alphabet's intrinsic value, please check out my article, entitled "Alphabet: Finding The Truth (Fair Value)."

Final takeaway: I rate Alphabet a Buy at $1500 and below.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow, and happy investing!

