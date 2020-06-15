11 Defensive Dividend Blue - Chips To Help You Sleep Well At Night During The Next Market Decline

As part of a prudently constructed SWAN portfolio, these 11 safe dividend payers can help you maximize the chances of achieving your long-term financial goals no matter what happens next with the pandemic, economy or stock market.

BMY, UGI, MDU, ABC, SNY, ADM, SWX, DEO, D, PEP and ED are 11 recession-resistant blue-chips trading at reasonable to attractive valuations that I can recommend today.

A second wave in the fall could send stocks into free fall, but four sectors, utilities, consumer staples, tech and healthcare are the least exposed to the pandemic.

The reality of our 24 to 30 month pandemic induced economic crisis means that a diversified and prudently risk managed portfolio is more important than ever.

Market volatility is back, exactly as I've been warning readers about for weeks now.

Volatility has returned to Wall Street with a vengeance, owing to concerns about the speed of the economic reopening and a potential resurgence of the virus that experts have been warning for months was not just possible, but likely as states reopen.

The S&P 500 suffered a 5.9% decline on Thursday, June 11th, the Dow 6.9%.

To give you some context for historical stock volatility,

For the Dow, drops like that happen about 0.1% of the time, historically speaking-although they have happened about 4% of the time since the beginning of March. These are strange times for investors." - Barron's

A nearly 7% decline is, statistically speaking, expected every 4 years (because there are about 250 trading days in a year and such a decline is a 1 in 1000 day event).

But volatility comes in clusters which is why, since the crisis began, we've seen many large single-day declines in the market in the last few months.

The media blamed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's "pessimistic" stance during his press conference. During that press conference

Powell explained why the Fed plans to keep the Fed Fund Rate (short-term rates) at zero through at least 2022

buy $120 billion worth of bonds each month for the foreseeable future ($1.44 trillion annualized QE)

is considering yield curve control meaning fixing long-term yields at a target rate and using infinite bond-buying potential to maintain those targets

These are all things that SHOULD have made the market happy if you believe the only thing that drives stocks these days is central bank money printing.

However, the market's "animal spirits", that drive 91% of 12-month total returns according to JPMorgan Asset Management, chose to finally focus on the fundamental reasons for such aggressive monetary easing.

(Source: FOMC)

The Fed isn't actually "bearish" on the economy in the long-term, and in fact expected unemployment to return to about 4% by 2023 or 2024, which lines up with most economists' expectations.

The highly overvalued market, pricing in a V-shaped recovery that most economists have said for weeks (including all the Fed Presidents) is unlikely, decided on Thursday to start focusing on economic realities instead of speculating about a sharp recovery for which there is little actual evidence is happening.

(Source: NY Fed, Dallas Fed, Harvard)

Every Tuesday and Thursday the Weekly Economic Index gets updated.

It tracks 10 daily/weekly economic reports, what are known as "high-frequency" indicators, to estimate in as close to real-time, how quickly the economy is growing/contracting.

(Source: NY Fed, Dallas Fed, Harvard)

On an annualized YOY basis (how GDP is always reported) the index

bottomed in April at -48% GDP contraction in Q2

improved to -39.5% on Thursday, June 4th

fell to -44% on Tuesday, June 9th

improved to -40% on Thursday, June 11th

In other words, things aren't getting worse. But the economy is far from out of the woods and the blue-chip economist consensus, for a "swoosh" shaped recovery, that the Fed and Congressional Budget Office agree is most likely, has yet to show up in high-frequency data.

(Source: MarketWatch)

The blue-chip economist consensus is made up of the forecasts of the 16 most accurate economic teams out of 44 tracked by MarketWatch.

In recent weeks

Q2 growth consensus has gotten steadily worse

Q3 & Q4 consensus has gotten steadily better

2020's full-year estimate has steadily fallen (from -4.0% in April).

While I remain cautiously optimistic about the medium-term outlook for the economy, given that the most reliable and reputable experts believe growth will resume in Q3 and beyond, the high-frequency data so far says states reopening their economies haven't yet triggered the expected recovery.

What This Means For Income Investors

With over 33% of the S&P 500 pulling 2020 guidance analysts and investors are forced to accept wide ranges of forecasts for this year, both about earnings and dividends.

The dividend outlook runs the gamut. Estimates for this year's S&P 500 dividends versus last year's level include a small increase forecast by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a 10% decrease (BofA Securities), and possibly a 25% to 30% drop (OTC:CITI). Last year, S&P 500 companies paid out $485.4 billion of dividends. The picture is complicated-as it is with so many other economic and financial forecasts at the moment-because of the uneven toll of the virus's outbreak, the uncertainty of a second wave, and how quickly businesses will rebound as states reopen." - Barron's

So far 60 S&P companies (12% of the index) have cut or suspended their dividends and 92 CCC list companies (5+ year dividend growth streaks) have as well, representing about 11% of the list.

Over 250 US dividend payers (about 10%) have cut or suspended as well.

(Source: Barrons')

Barron's recently recommended these eight dividend blue-chips as potential sources of safe and growing income through these uncertain economic times.

While those are indeed wonderful companies, and all are on the Dividend Kings' Master List of 436 companies we track and four are in our various portfolios, today all are overvalued.

Thus we don't recommend buying these eight safe dividend stocks (from a dividend cut risk perspective).

How To Find Recession-Resistant Dividend Blue-Chips Ahead Of A Potential Second Wave Market Correction

According to FactSet's John Butters, the industries with the smallest negative earnings revisions in the first five months of 2020 are utilities, tech, consumer staples, and healthcare.

These are the sectors that are expected to be the least affected in 2020 by the pandemic, but also see the smallest rebound growth in 2021.

But those four sectors, utilities, tech, consumer staples, and healthcare, represent a good starting point for searching for the safest dividend blue-chips given that experts believe this pandemic is likely to last up to two more years.

A group of researchers at the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) suggest that the COVID-19 outbreak won't end until 60% to 70% of the human population is immune to the virus, which may take between 18 and 24 months. The experts laid out three scenarios for how the coronavirus pandemic will progress. The worst-case scenario among these three projections involves a second, larger wave of infections this fall and winter. The report authors suggest this is the most likely outcome, and states need to prepare for it. "This thing's not going to stop until it infects 60 to 70% of people," Michael Osterholm, report author and the director of CIDRAP, told CNN. "The idea that this is going to be done soon defies microbiology." - Business Insider (emphasis added)

Effective Transmission Rate By State

(Source: Rtlive)

In the Dividend Kings COVID-19 tracking tool (updated every Friday) I track the effective transmission rates of each state, as well as retail mobility data provided by Google Mobility.

State Rt (6/11) Rt (6/4/) Rt (5/28) Rt (5/20) Rt (5/14) Rt (5/7) Rt (4/29) Average 0.95 0.96 0.93 0.91 0.89 0.91 0.89

(Sources: DK Covid-19 Tracking Tool, Rtlive)

States reopening (all but NJ which goes phase 1 June 15th) has, as expected, caused effective transmission rates go up. However, the state average remains below 1.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

Thus most states are still seeing a decline in daily cases, though some, unfortunately, are not.

(Source: NYT COVID-19 Tracker)

The uptick in new daily cases in 23 states, is possibly going to be aggravated by the national George Floyd protests.

(Source: USA Today)

There have been demonstrations in at least 1,600 places so far, large and small, across all 50 states. The number of cities and towns that have held rallies or protests is still growing." - USA Today

(Source: NYT COVID-19 Tracker)

US daily cases have stopped falling and even began rising in recent days. However, daily deaths continue to trend lower due to healthcare systems now having sufficient capacity to deal with the most severe cases.

Most economists/analysts agree that whether or not we get a second wave in the fall/winter is going to be the primary driver of the US economy, and thus corporate profits, for most of 2020 and 2021.

There is no way to tell how the pandemic will fair, which is why I avoid speculating and just follow the most reliable data as it comes in.

Finding The Safest Dividend-Blue Chips In These Uncertain Times

(Source: Dividend Kings Research Terminal) green = potential good buy or better, blue = potential reasonable buy, yellow = hold, red = potential trim/sell

I use the Dividend Kings Screening Tool for finding potentially attractive long-term investing ideas.

I also use a new Investment Decision Tool we've built that is available to help our members rate any potential investment based on the three priorities of all prudent long-term investors.

So let's begin our search for the safest dividend stocks by screening the 436 company Master List for utilities, technology, healthcare, and consumer staples.

146 companies in total

But remember that there are three kinds of risks all investors face.

Volatility risk can only be minimized through a well-diversified and properly risk management portfolio.

Fundamental risk is also reduced through a sound allocation to risk management.

These are the risk management guidelines that run all DK Portfolios including my retirement portfolio.

Valuation risk, however, is something that we can minimize, by never knowingly overpaying for a company, regardless of quality or fundamental safety (in terms of preservation of capital/low dividend cut risk).

So now let's screen out all the overvalued names on our remaining list of 146 utilities, tech, healthcare, and consumer staples companies.

29 potentially reasonable buys remain (fair value to just under their good buy price)

30 potentially good buys or better remain

Next, let's screen for 9+/11 blue-chip quality and 4+/5 dividend safety.

Dividend Kings Safety Model

1 Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry 2 Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 3 Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 4 Debt/Capital vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 5 S&P credit rating & outlook 6 Fitch credit rating & outlook 7 Moody's credit rating & outlook 8 30-year bankruptcy risk 9 Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on average borrowing costs, debt metrics & advanced accounting metrics) 10 Dividend Growth Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 years of uninterrupted dividends standard of quality) 11 Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric measuring short-term bankruptcy risk) 12 Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric measuring long-term bankruptcy risk) 13 Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric measuring accounting fraud risk) 14 Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus) 15 Dividend Cut Risk in Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during non-crisis downturns)

Our safety model incorporates 15 safety metrics, 11 of which are focused on strong balance sheets.

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% over 24% 2 (below average) over 2% over 12% 3 (average) 2% 8% to 12% 4 (above-average) 1% 4% to 6% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 2% to 3%

(Sources: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multpl.com, historical dividend cut data during recessions)

Here is what our safety ratings translate to, in terms of dividend cut risks in the typical recession, as well as this one, which economists expect to be 4 to 6X as severe.

Quality Score Meaning Margin Of Safety Requirement To Be A Potentially Good Buy Margin Of Safety Requirement To Be A Potentially Strong Buy Margin Of Safety Requirement To Be A Potentially Very Strong Buy Margin Of Safety Requirement To Be A Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 3 Very High Bankruptcy Risk NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average (speculative) 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

49 companies have 4+/5 dividend safety

35 have 9+/11 blue-chip quality or better

Next, let's consider credit ratings because 2020 is the "year of the balance sheet" when it comes to dividend safety.

(Source: S&P)

Credit ratings are derived from proprietary algorithms based on historical debt default rates, stretching back over 100 years. I use the same debt metric guidelines as the credit ratings do when determining DK safety scores.

I also read the latest reports from S&P, Moody's, and Fitch, to include a qualitative analysis into our model, which combines both quantitative (objective) metrics, as well as qualitative assessments.

"...a satisfactory statistical exhibition is a necessary though by no means a sufficient condition for a favorable decision by the analyst." That satisfactory statistical record has to be combined with a decent qualitative picture in order for you to make a decent investment decision." - Ben Graham, Securities Analysis, 1957 edition

Our safety model and Investment Decision Tool factors in long-term bankruptcy risk, which is highly correlated to credit rating.

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

(Sources: S&P, The University Of St. Petersberg)

Our safety model and Investment Decision Tool factors in long-term bankruptcy risk.

If a company isn't rated, then I determine an effective credit rating based

average interest costs

debt metrics vs credit rating standards

advanced accounting metrics like the Piotroski F score, Altman Z-score and Beneish M-scores (which estimate short-term bankruptcy risk, long-term bankruptcy risk, and accounting fraud risk, respectively)

Let's screen out anything with a BBB or lower credit rating (assuming they have a rating) meaning we're left only with 5% or lower long-term bankruptcy risk companies.

29 companies remain

Finally, let's consider dividend growth streaks.

(Source: imgflip)

Ben Graham considered a 20-year record on uninterrupted dividends to be a sign of a quality company.

That doesn't necessarily mean a company has raised its dividends for 20 consecutive years, but merely that it has paid dividends the entire time.

(Source: Justin Law)

My fellow Dividend King Justin Law maintains the late David Fish's CCC list, representing every US-listed company with a 5+ year dividend growth streak.

He reports that of the 92 companies that have cut/suspended so far during this recession the majority have had 11-year dividend growth streaks or less.

So as the final step in our screening process let's select for companies with at least 12-year dividend growth streaks.

12 companies remain

Defensive Blue-Chip Screen Sorted By Lowest To Highest PEG Ratio

(Source: Dividend Kings Research Terminal) green = potential good buy or better, blue = potential reasonable buy

Our screening tool, like all our valuation lists, can be sorted by any column you like. Here I've sorted them by lowest to highest PEG ratio, which is the method the Phoenix portfolio uses to select our daily blue-chip good buys or better.

These 11 safe recession-resistant blue-chips, sorted lowest to highest PEG ratios, are

Bristol-Myers (BMY), this pharma giant is about 39% undervalued, a potentially very strong buy .

(BMY), this pharma giant is about 39% undervalued, a . UGI Corp (UGI), this dividend champion gas utility has a 33-year payout growth streak and is about 16% undervalued, a potentially good buy .

(UGI), this dividend champion gas utility has a 33-year payout growth streak and is about 16% undervalued, a . MDU Resources (MDU), a diversified utility/infrastructure company with a 29-year dividend growth streak that's about 26% undervalued and a potentially strong buy .

(MDU), a diversified utility/infrastructure company with a 29-year dividend growth streak that's about 26% undervalued and a . AmerisourceBergen (ABC), the largest medical distributor has an A- credit rating and is about 1% undervalued, so a potentially reasonable buy .

(ABC), the largest medical distributor has an A- credit rating and is about 1% undervalued, so a . Sanofi (SNY), a pharma giant with a 20-year dividend growth streak (when adjusted for currency) and AA credit rating that's about 1% undervalued so a potentially reasonable buy .

(SNY), a pharma giant with a 20-year dividend growth streak (when adjusted for currency) and AA credit rating that's about 1% undervalued so a . Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), a dividend aristocrat (44-year streak) that's about 20% undervalued and a potentially good buy .

(ADM), a dividend aristocrat (44-year streak) that's about 20% undervalued and a . Southwest Gas (SWX), a relatively fast-growing gas utility with a solid A- credit rating that's about 9% undervalued and a potentially reasonable buy.

(SWX), a relatively fast-growing gas utility with a solid A- credit rating that's about 9% undervalued and a Diageo (DEO) A-rated alcohol giant with a 21-year dividend growth streak that's about 4% undervalued and a potentially reasonable buy .

(DEO) A-rated alcohol giant with a 21-year dividend growth streak that's about 4% undervalued and a . Dominion Energy (D), the second highest-quality diversified utility in America and a potentially good buy at its 12% discount to average historical fair value.

(D), the second highest-quality diversified utility in America and a at its 12% discount to average historical fair value. Pepsi (PEP), dividend aristocrat with a 47-year dividend growth streak that's about 3% undervalued a potentially reasonable buy .

(PEP), dividend aristocrat with a 47-year dividend growth streak that's about 3% undervalued a . Consolidated Edison (ED), 46-year streak dividend aristocrat that's about 4% undervalued and a potentially reasonable buy.

I've linked to articles explaining the reasons for potentially adding each company to a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio for further research purposes.

For the sake of time, let's look at these 11 recession-resistant blue-chips collective fundamental quality/safety stats.

Fundamental Stats On These 11 recession-resistant blue-chips

Average quality score: 9.2/11 Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat Average dividend safety score: 4.7/5 very safe vs. 4.6 average dividend aristocrat (about 5% dividend cut risk in this recession)

very safe vs. 4.6 average dividend aristocrat (about 5% dividend cut risk in this recession) Average payout ratio: 57% vs. 70% industry safety guideline

Average debt/capital: 45% vs. 55% industry safety guideline vs 37% S&P 500

Average yield: 3.3% vs. 2.0% S&P 500 and 2.3% aristocrats

vs. 2.0% S&P 500 and 2.3% aristocrats Average discount to fair value: 12% vs. 48% overvalued S&P 500

vs. 48% overvalued S&P 500 Average dividend growth streak: 26.8 years vs. 25+ aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

vs. 25+ aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence Average 5-year dividend growth rate: 6.4% CAGR vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 7.4% CAGR vs. 7.1% CAGR average aristocrat, 5% to 7% CAGR S&P 500 historical norm (thriving companies)

vs. 7.1% CAGR average aristocrat, 5% to 7% CAGR S&P 500 historical norm (thriving companies) Average forward P/E: 15.6 vs. 24.2 S&P 500

vs. 24.2 S&P 500 Average earnings yield: 6.4% vs. 4.1%% S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 2.47 vs. 2.81 historical vs. 2.85 S&P 500

vs. 2.81 historical vs. 2.85 S&P 500 Average return on capital: 61% ( 82 % Industry Percentile , Extremely High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

( , Extremely High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt) Average 13-year median ROC: 66% (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average 5-year ROC trend: +3% CAGR (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average S&P credit rating: A- vs. A- average aristocrat (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

vs. A- average aristocrat (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Average annual volatility: 19.9% vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26% average Master List stock)

vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26% average Master List stock) Average market cap: $77 billion (large-cap)

Average 5-year total return potential: 3.3% yield + 7.4% CAGR long-term growth + 2.7% CAGR valuation boost = 13.4% CAGR (9% to 17% CAGR with 30% margin of error)

Probability weighted expected average 5-year total return: 5% to 14% CAGR vs. 1% to 4% S&P 500

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected 5-Year Total Return: 10% CAGR vs. 1% S&P 500

Not just are this 11 blue-chips objectively higher quality than the average S&P 500 company, as seen by their returns on capital, credit ratings, dividend growth streaks, and quality/safety scores, but they also offer

offer 1.3% higher current yield

slightly faster than market-expected growth rates

are 12% undervalued

thus offer 10X the mid-range probability-weighted expected long-term return.

Probability weighted returns factor in

the average margin of error on analyst forecasts (for most companies)

the average margin of error on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (because companies cycle between bear and bull markets)

the 20% to 40% probability that analysts (who collectively know the company better than anyone except management) are wrong about the future growth rate

The superior expected returns are not surprising given that these 11 companies offer superior yield, stronger long-term expected growth, and trade at superior valuations.

The way I construct portfolios is with a simple focus on the fundamentals, trusting the probabilistic nature of investing to deliver satisfactory results for investors.

S&P 500 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Return: 1% CAGR

S&P 500 2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

From its historical near bubble valuations, the broader market is likely to deliver paltry returns over the coming 5 years and medium-term return expectations are also less than half its historical norms.

In contrast, these 10 companies together have a probability-weighted expected return of about 10% CAGR over the next decade.

Think 10% CAGR returns from these defensive names are optimistic?

Total Returns Since 2003

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Average rolling returns have been similar to the probability-weighted or PWR that investors can buy today.

As Ben Graham said, the market is a weighing machine in the long-term and thus never wrong about the quality of a company. What does "long-term" mean?

10+ years is how often it takes for fundamentals and valuations to swamp sentiment which explains 55% of even 5-year returns.

It takes 7 years for valuations/fundamentals to start driving returns more than sentiment.

But for the patient investor? The conclusion is clear. Long-term fundamentals are all that matter.

Over Last 20 Years, 91% of S&P 500 Total Returns Explained By Valuations & Fundamentals

(Source: Lance Roberts)

Over the next 1 year, 91% of returns will be sentiment-driven, over the next 20 years, 91% of returns will be fundamentals driven.

So the bottom line is that investors should sell everything they own and put all their money into these 11 stocks right? WRONG!

Prudent risk management Applied To These 11 Blue-Chips

Risk management is the most important, but often most overlooked part of investing.

These 11 companies represent just three sectors out of 11. Being 100% in these companies is NOT a "well-diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio" that I recommend all readers own.

For example, 5 of these 11 companies are utilities.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

These 11 defensive blue-chips are less volatile than the S&P 500 during most market downturns.

But they are NOT bond alternatives, nor do they represent a properly diversified portfolio.

So let's apply my risk management guidelines to construct a well-diversified and prudent-risk managed portfolio from these 11 companies.

4% equal allocation = 20% max utility exposure (highest sector concentration and my recommended max sector risk cap).

Reasonable & Prudent Balanced Portfolio

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This portfolio is 15% cash (BIL), 15% long-bonds (SPTL), and 26% dividend growth stocks that aren't these 11 defensive blue-chips.

Bonds are historically the best hedge during recessions and broader market downturns, rising or remaining flat 92% of the year's stocks finish in the red.

Long Duration Treasuries = Historically The Best (and Lowest Risk) Passive Hedging Strategy

(Source: Duke University)

My real-money Phoenix portfolio is currently 22% long bonds, 3% cash, and 75% blue-chips.

I selected these three ETFs specifically because they existed in 2008 allowing us to see how this balanced portfolio would have performed during the Great Recession, the worst market crash in over 75 years.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

It's far easier to predict what a diversified portfolio will do over 10+ years then it is to predict what a single stock will do over 1 year.

That's the probabilistic nature of Wall Street at work.

This 11 defensive blue-chip balanced portfolio

was 10% more stock-heavy than a 60/40 portfolio

yet less volatile

outperformed consistently in all time periods in terms of average rolling returns

This isn't "luck", it's pure fundamentals + a long enough time period at work.

What A Sleep Well At Night Income Portfolio Looks Like During Scary Times

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Am I saying that the same exact portfolio is guaranteed to recreate the objectively superior performance of a standard 60/40 portfolio over the next 12 years?

No, past performance isn't a guarantee of future results.

But are these 11 collectively undervalued defensive blue-chips, as part of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio LIKELY to deliver strong returns with relatively lower volatility over time? Absolutely.

The bottom line is that gamblers pray for luck in the stock market.

(Source: AZ Quotes)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, UGI, MDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns BMY, UGI, MDU, D, and PEP in our portfolios.