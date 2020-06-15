We also examine the covenants to check if WPG will have the solvency to get to the other end of the crisis.

We take a look at what sort of recovery upon re-opening WPG would need to return to profitability.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) has an interesting return profile in that the incredibly cheap price lends investors in the common the potential to multiply their money, but the extreme risk of its business threatens to wipe them out. So, which is it; is WPG a multi-bagger or is it going to zero? We built a sensitivity analysis to figure out what needs to happen for a favorable outcome.

A severe loss of NOI as a result of COVID in combination with the secular headwinds facing malls would be likely to bankrupt the company while a retention of a majority of NOI on the other side of the crisis could make the common quite valuable. The key is in knowing the cutoff levels in terms of how well WPG needs to perform. Nobody can see the future, but we can all make judgement calls as to where we think things are going and this sensitivity analysis is built to translate those judgement calls into actionable decision points. Let us begin with a rundown of some data and follow with the sensitivity analysis.

WPG, like any other mall REIT is having a tough time during the COVID shutdown as per its press release:

“Through May 7, 2020, the Company has collected ~30% of contractual base rent and charges for April 2020. This is comprised of a ~25% collection rate for Enclosed properties and ~50% for Open Air properties. Based upon ongoing conversations with tenants that have yet to pay April rent, the Company expects the collection percentage to improve for the month of April 2020”

Prior to the crisis NOI was declining, but it was close to stabilizing in 2020. Source: SNL Financial

It is the twelve months ended 3/31/20 that we will use as our baseline NOI figure.

As we all know, NOI has dropped materially during the crisis, but I am more concerned about what happens on the other side. Some portion of NOI will be permanently lost from tenants who don’t come back and the general economic downturn. I think most would agree that stabilized NOI after the crisis will be lower but it is difficult to tell how much. Thus, we have set the bands of our sensitivity analysis ranging from stabilized NOI being 50% of 1Q20 LTM to 90% of 1Q20 LTM.

Looking at this range of outcomes, we then take a 3 pronged approach involving the following factors.

Run-rate profitability Covenant breach risk Liquidation value

Profitability going forward

With its former NOI, WPG was actually a fairly profitably company with about $98.75mm of its $386.89mm NOI remaining after paying G&A, preferred dividends, interest expense and recurring capex. It was in a period of heavy redevelopment spend so it was burning a bit of cash, but if we look at the run-rate it was decently positive. The question is whether WPG can return to profitability after the crisis and it depends on how much of NOI they can retain.

Data from company filings and compiled by author.

If WPG retains 90% of its former NOI it remains profitable by about $60mm annually, but this drops sharply with lower NOI retention. If NOI only recovers to 70%, the math above suggests profits will be negative at -$17.3mm annually and it gets progressively uglier as retention goes to 50%.

There could be some wiggle room here in some of the buckets. G&A can be cut to some extent through salary reductions or layoffs and preferred dividends can be suspended. Thus, it is possible WPG could remain profitable at 70% of NOI, but anything below that looks insurmountable.

We simply do not know how where NOI will come in post-crisis, but I think this provides a nice framework on which to build. To me it means that for the common to be a good investment, forward NOI upon stabilization would need to be at least 75% of former NOI. As more data comes out it will become a little bit easier to anticipate where NOI will go.

In addition to needing to be profitable going forward, WPG will have to get through this challenging period and that involves maintaining sufficient liquidity and not breaching a covenant. At this point, liquidity actually looks okay with a fair amount of cash available. Let us take a look at the covenants.

Covenant breach risk

As of 3/31/20, the covenants looked reasonably far away. Source: Supplemental

Total indebtedness to total assets does not seem to be a problem to me as the total assets is not a mark to market figure. In other words, the assets is a fixed number unless an asset were to be sold. Thus, this mostly serves as a cap limiting how much debt WPG can issue but does not look like a likely source of covenant breach. The same reasoning applies to unencumbered assets over unsecured indebtedness. As long as the assets aren’t sold or GAAP impaired, the measured amount of unencumbered assets does not change. Secured indebtedness to total assets is also quite steady, it just limits the amount of debt WPG can securitize.

In my eyes, the riskiest covenant is the Consolidated EBITDA/Annual service charge. As of 3/31/20, WPG had ample coverage at 2.36X compared to the required 1.5X, but EBITDA can change quickly. First quarter EBITDA is shown below.

Source: Supplemental

During the COVID shutdown EBITDA is substantially lower and as a run-rate is likely not enough to maintain EBITDA coverage of interest expense over 1.5X. Thus, this covenant is being threatened for the duration of the crisis and will likely cause WPG to negotiate with the lenders. In most cases, the lenders will agree to not enforce the covenant in exchange for some sort of concession.

This concession would be a slight negative on forward profitability, but I see this as unlikely to result in an event of default. That said, it is still wise to be aware of the value of WPG’s assets such that one can anticipate who gets paid in a liquidation.

Liquidation scenario

If WPG has to liquidate its portfolio, is there anything left for the common? What about the preferreds? The balance sheet as of 3/31/20 is shown below.

Source: Supplemental

Ignore the assets number as that is based on what was paid for the assets and depreciation, neither of which is relevant here. In liquidation, it is about what the properties are worth if they were to be sold.

Liabilities of $3.375B and Preferred liquidation preference of $202mm means that for the common shareholders to receive anything, the portfolio of assets would have to sell for at least $3.57B. So let us take a look at what the properties are worth under a variety of scenarios. There are 2 major factors affecting the sale price.

NOI Cap rate

Potential buyers would be valuing these assets based on what they believed the stabilized post-crisis NOI to be and then applying a cap rate to that NOI based on how risky the assets are. Thus, we are using a range of assumptions on both measures to account for a wide range of outcomes. Cap rates are going to be high on mall assets so we used a range of 8% to 15% and post-crisis NOI is likely to be in the range of 50% to 90% of former NOI. The results are below.

Source: Author generated

Each box above represents a potential future scenario with the chance of each being a judgement call as to what the future holds. For example, if stabilized NOI is 80% of former NOI and the assets sell at a 9% cap rate, the portfolio of assets is worth $3.868B. This box is color coded green because there is capital left over for the common after paying debt and preferreds. Yellow represents scenarios in which preferreds get a partial recovery but none is left for the common and red represents scenarios in which both the common and preferred are wiped out.

Presently, with the level of uncertainty, cap rates are firmly in the teens. It is in WPG’s interest to make sure that it does not have to sell into the present environment. The value of the portfolio rests on how well malls can recover once they fully re-open.

Putting it together

Given decent liquidity, I think WPG can make it through the crisis, but whether or not it is a good investment depends on how much NOI recovers on the other side.

From a profitability standpoint, 75% or greater NOI retention looks okay and given how low the common is priced, a long-term survival outcome is likely to be a favorable outcome for investors.

In order for the asset value to be favorable NOI retention must be strong and the general mall health must improve such that cap rates come back down to single digits. Favorable liquidation or a buyout do not look likely to us at this time.

Overall, I would say 80% is the approximate cutoff. If WPG, through re-leasing space or enforcing contracts can manage to retain at least 80% of its NOI over the long term it is probably a good investment. Whether or not this is possible is somewhat of a guess at this point.

A factor working in WPG’s favor is that the reduced overall number of malls due to closures could make the remaining malls more in-demand. In other words, the diminished mall customer base may be spread over an even more diminished number of malls making the patrons per mall rise. On the other hand, e-commerce and the recessionary economy are both substantial headwinds to overcome.

At this time I am not invested in WPG as there is just not much clarity as to whether it can hit the requisite 80% NOI retention, but as data comes in I think the investment decision will be more clear.

