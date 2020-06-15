Cultural factors, knowledge transfer and collaboration-based working practises may support demand for office space in spite of the ability for many employees to work from home.

Regional REIT (OTCPK:RGGLF) owns and leases real estate outside provincial cities across the United Kingdom. The REIT is managed by London & Scottish Investments which runs a vertically integrated business allowing internal control of all aspects of running a real estate portfolio from property management (including rent collection and invoicing) to asset management to investment decision-making. The structure enables tighter control over cash flow and stronger relationships with tenants. This allows the team to be closer to the end decision-maker and react succinctly to new information related to the property requirements of its customers, for instance, as it relates to upsizing or downsizing. By contrast, the majority of peers outsource the management functions to service providers.

Focus on Office and Industrial

The portfolio is focused on secondary office and industrial markets, with minimal exposure to retail and residential (typically above shop units) segments. The largest tenant is a leading high street bank, located in Tay House, Glasgow, which accounts for around 5.3% of income and the largest asset accounts for 6.6% of value.

Unlike a closed-end property fund whereby assets have to be sold (oftentimes prematurely) to fund new acquisitions, the REIT structure allows capital to be raised periodically. Management aims to buy undermanaged properties and improve quality and quantity of income through direct asset management. It also covets buildings where others have already spent generously on capital expenditure leaving the value-add from lease-up and cost recovery from service charges. As income expands, capital values should rise assuming yields stay static. Management's trading acumen is most recently exemplified by the sale of The Oaks, Westwood Business Park, for £6.3 million or a net initial yield of 6.5%. The 40,000 square foot of property was acquired in May 2015 for £3.2 million.

Rather than conduct full refurbishments on existing units, management prefers to spend "little and often" whilst tenants end up paying for enhancements through service fee contributions.

Brief Operating History

Regional REIT came to market in November 2015 at a £274m NAV through the merger of two existing open-ended real estate funds created in June 2013 and August 2014 primarily by London & Scottish Investments in combination with Toscafund. The strategy has been unchanged since inception: management focuses on buying undervalued properties predominantly in the office and industrial sectors. The company placed 80 million shares and no additional capital was raised at the IPO, rather fund investors were given an opportunity to monetise their position.

In February 2017, the group acquired a property portfolio from Conygar for £127 million which brought 110 tenants. Several further smaller acquisitions have been made opportunistically.

A Diversified and Resilient Tenant Base

According to company reports, collection rates approached 94% in May which is industry-leading and is actually ahead of rent collected over the same period for 2019. Management believes around 3% of rental income is genuinely at risk for the June quarter. Many peers are only collecting 60%, but a lot of tenants pay on a monthly basis as opposed to quarterly in advance. On 27 May, British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY) reported collection rates of 97% across its office portfolio.

The quality of the tenant base is strong. Around 15% of tenants fall within the government sector, and there is no exposure to physical disaster recovery sites, which may be reconsidered by organisations given the success of enabling staff to work from home during the Covid-19 outbreak. According to management, just over half of all tenants fall under the government's definition of "essential services" and hence have operated throughout the lockdown period.

As lockdown measures begin to ease, occupation should start to return to pre-Covid levels due to lease obligations. Many tenants are effectively constrained by the end of their lease. Increased space per worker is an offsetting positive which may prevent companies from handing back extra space to landlords. Retail stores are likely to open in mid-June and office and industrial sectors will follow with reopenings expected in mid-August to late-September.

When management opts to provide assistance to tenants, it seeks a benefit, such as longer expiry date on existing leases, removal of break-clauses or rent-up agreement at lease expiration.

Management has been implementing touch-free taps, touch-free soap dispensers, touch-free hand dryers and automatic doors help to make buildings more user-friendly.

The Future of Offices

People are social animals and require social interaction. Although the technology to support working from home has proven successful, many households lack sufficient space and equipment to work from home. The impact on mental health from isolation is a further factor to consider. There is real value to the conversations with colleagues by the water cooler station. Many businesses require senior members to pass on skills and experience to junior members and this is only optimally achieved through real-life interaction.

Professor Andrew Spicer from City University commented that home workers tend to be overlooked and with the recession underway people may want to be visible to improve their job prospects.

Whilst office is a cyclical sector, which relies on employment, economic activity and business confidence, regional offices are cheaper in property and staff cost terms. If a national company makes cuts it tends to be in prime areas, such as London. Organisations are considering splitting teams which may even result in increased demand for regional offices.

In short, do not write off the office. There are compelling reasons why this type of work environment may stay relevant as we emerge from the crisis. Once there is confidence the virus is under control and/or a vaccine is in place, one might expect the occupational environment to return to pre-crisis levels.

Summary and Valuation

With the notable exception of retail, the UK commercial property market is reasonably healthy. Unlike the previous down-cycle of 2007-8 where average loan to values reached levels in excess of 70%+, it is currently around 50%. Given banks have been landlord-friendly and the government has put measures in place to restrict foreclosure, it is unlikely the market will offer exceptional distressed acquisition opportunities.

Rent collection may be lower in June and September, but with businesses returning to work, one can expect a recovery and the vast majority of rent owed should eventually be collected. With little new development in office and industrial, recovery should be quick in both of the core markets. Whilst rental collections may be impacted in the next two quarters, any shortfall should be accrued by the end of the year.

Regional REIT trades at a 28% discount to net asset value as at 31 December 2019. The company is fairly conservatively geared with a 40% loan-to-value and offers a 10.4% dividend yield. These metrics are attractive in spite of an uncertain economic environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RGGLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.