HKEX's current CEO, Mr. Charles Li, is leaving in October 2021 at the latest, and there are uncertainties about the company's strategic direction under a new CEO.

HKEX signed a licensing agreement with MSCI in late-May 2020 with regards to its Asian and emerging markets indexes, which will be used for the launch of 37 derivatives contracts.

I maintain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCPK:HKXCY) (OTCPK:HKXCF) [388:HK], or HKEX.

There have been multiple tailwinds for HKEX in recent months. HKEX recently signed a new licensing agreement with MSCI Inc. (MSCI) in late-May 2020 with regards to its Asian and emerging markets indexes, which will be used for the purpose of launching 37 new equity derivatives contracts. This could set the stage for the eventual launch of new MSCI China A Index futures in Hong Kong. Also, HKEX's pipeline of new Chinese listings is expected to grow going forward, with increased interest from US-listed Chinese companies.

However, the positives for HKEX have been largely priced in, with HKEX trading at 35.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a premium to its historical trading average and other listed peers. Furthermore, HKEX's current CEO, Mr. Charles Li, is leaving in October 2021 at the latest, and there are uncertainties about the company's strategic direction under a new CEO. As such, I retain my Neutral rating on HKEX.

This is an update of my prior article on HKEX published on March 12, 2020. HKEX's share price has increased by +20% from HK$246.60 as of March 11, 2020 to HK$296.20 as of June 12, 2020 since my last update.

Readers have the option of trading in HKEX shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers HKXCY and HKXCF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 388:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $260 million, and market capitalization is above $48 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own HKEX shares listed in Hong Kong include BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, State Street Global Advisors, and Baillie Gifford, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

New Licensing Agreement With MSCI In The Spotlight

On May 27, 2020, HKEX announced that the company has signed a new 10-year licensing agreement with MSCI with respect to its Asian and emerging markets indexes, which will be used for the purpose of launching 37 new futures and options contracts. On the same day, HKEX's peer and competitor, Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCPK:SPXCY) (OTCPK:SPXCF) [SGX:SP], or SGX, disclosed that the company's licensing agreement with MSCI for all products, with the exception of derivative products linked to the MSCI Singapore Index, will expire in February 2021.

HKEX's new licensing agreement with MSCI is positive for multiple reasons.

Firstly, the new MSCI licensing agreement reaffirms HKEX's status as a key listing venue and trading hub in Asia and the world. It is telling that MSCI chose to license the majority of its Asian and emerging markets indexes to HKEX rather than renewing its existing licensing agreement with SGX, despite having a 23-year long relationship with SGX.

In MSCI's announcement regarding the new licensing agreement with HKEX, MSCI noted that "increasing demand from global investors in enhancing their risk management capabilities" was the key factor in deciding to collaborate with HKEX. Furthermore, MSCI chairman and CEO Henry Fernandez was quoted in a May 27, 2020 South China Morning Post article saying that the new licensing agreement with HKEX "was a bet on future access to a larger base of Chinese investors" with the belief that "Hong Kong would remain a major international financial center for years and decades to come."

In other words, HKEX is perceived as an exchange which provides better access to global investors, specifically Chinese investors, vis-a-vis other competing financial exchanges.

Secondly, HKEX is expected to see a low single-digit (in percentage terms) boost to the company's earnings in FY2021, based on my estimates. SGX had earlier disclosed that the company will see a 10%-15% decline in net profit for FY2021 (YE June) due to the discontinuation of certain derivatives products linked to its existing MSCI agreement.

Market consensus expects HKEX to grow its revenue by +7.1% YoY and +12.4% YoY to HK$17,471 million and HK$19,637 million in FY2020 and FY2021, respectively. Sell-side analysts also see HKEX's earnings increasing by +7.9% YoY and +14.3% YoY to HK$8.06 and HK$9.21 in FY2020 and FY2021, respectively. Expectations of such decent growth in HKEX's top line and bottom line in the next two years are based on assumptions that the new futures and options contracts based on MSCI Asian and emerging markets indexes do well, and there is a significant increase in new IPOs and secondary listings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange going forward discussed in the next section.

Thirdly, the new licensing agreement with MSCI sets the stage for the eventual launch of new MSCI China A Index futures.

Earlier in March 2019, HKEX signed a licence agreement with MSCI with respect to the launch of futures contracts on the MSCI China A Index. Unfortunately, the progress on the planned launch of the new MSCI China A Index futures has been slow due to a delay in regulatory approvals. HKEX noted at its FY2019 earnings call on February 26, 2020 that "I do not have any update" and "this thing could be quite binary" in responding to questions about the timeline for the introduction of the new MSCI China A Index futures.

Notably, HKEX mentioned the new MSCI China A Index futures in its May 27, 2020 press release, stating that the new MSCI licensing agreement "builds on our stated strategy and our 2019 commitment to launch MSCI China A index futures in Hong Kong." This could be an indication that HKEX might possibly introduce the new MSCI China A Index futures soon.

The launch of the new MSCI China A Index futures is a key re-rating catalyst for HKEX. In an interview with Bloomberg on June 12, 2020, China Renaissance Securities' head of macro research Bruce Pang emphasized that "the launch (of MSCI China A Index futures) would end Singapore Exchange’s monopoly on offshore derivatives based on China’s A shares." As a comparison, SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures account for approximately 46% of SGX's equity derivatives volumes.

Pipeline Of New Chinese Listings Expected To Grow

The Senate passed the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act on May 21, 2020, which requires US-listed Chinese companies to "comply with U.S. regulatory and audit standards and information sharing or face the likelihood of delisting" as per a May 25, 2020 article by law firm King & Wood Mallesons. In contrast, Chinese regulations require "all auditing documents on overseas listed Chinese companies be kept" in China based on a July 4, 2019 Caixin Global article.

The above suggests that more US-listed Chinese companies will likely seek secondary listings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, while other private Chinese companies might choose to do their IPOs in Hong Kong rather than the US. According to a Bloomberg article on May 29, 2020, US-listed Chinese technology companies JD.com (JD) and NetEase (NTES) have obtained approval for their respective secondary listings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Subsequently, NetEase was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 11, 2020, while JD's secondary listing will take place on June 18, 2020.

At the company's 1Q 2020 earnings call on May 7, 2020, HKEX acknowledged that "we do see a strong (IPO and secondary listing) pipeline" and "we expect a couple more big ones in the second half of the year." An increase in IPOs and secondary listings of prominent companies similar to JD and NetEase will naturally result in higher securities market ADT or Average Daily Turnover Value and revenue for HKEX. Notably, HKEX also disclosed at the recent earnings call that the five largest IPO companies in 2018 and 2019 currently account for a significant 15% of HKEX's year-to-date ADT in 2020.

All Eyes On CEO Transition

HKEX announced on May 7, 2020, that current CEO Mr. Charles Li will leave the company by latest October 2021 after his contract ends. Mr. Charles Li could step down earlier, if a replacement is found in a shorter-than-expected period of time.

Mr. Charles Li joined HKEX as CEO in January 2010, and he was formerly chairman of JPMorgan (JPM) China between 2003 and 2009. His legacy as a CEO at HKEX for a decade is mixed. On one hand, Mr. Charles Li oversaw the launch of the Stock Connect program. This was a ground-breaking initiative launched in November 2014 which enabled Hong Kong and international investors to trade in selected shares listed on the Chinese stock exchanges, and allowed Chinese investors to invest in companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well. On the other hand, HKEX's acquisition of London Metal Exchange or LME in 2012 at 58 times historical P/E (perceived to have overpaid) and the company's failed takeover bid for London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LDNXF) (OTCPK:LNSTY) under Mr. Charles Li's charge are not viewed as favorably.

There is currently no certainty over who will be the new CEO of HKEX. HKEX highlighted at its 1Q 2020 results briefing on May 7, 2020 that "both internal and external candidates will be considered" and "I don't have a lot of detail further to add in that regard." As with any CEO transition, it could bring about changes in the strategic direction of a company, which may or may not be positive for HKEX shareholders.

Valuation

HKEX trades at 41.3 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 35.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$296.20 as of June 12, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 33.8 times and 31.9 times, respectively.

HKEX's peers, Asian stock exchange operators Singapore Exchange Limited, Bursa Malaysia Berhad (OTC:BSMAF) [BURSA:MK] and Japan Exchange Group (OTCPK:JPXGY) (OTCPK:OSCUF) [8697:JP] are valued by the market at consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 22.2, 26.3, and 28.3 times, respectively.

HKEX offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 2.3%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.5%. Market consensus expects HKEX to increase its dividends per share by +9% YoY from HK$6.71 in FY2019 to HK$7.31 in FY2020 based on a 90% dividend payout ratio.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for HKEX are a longer-than-expected time taken for the company to launch the new MSCI China A Index futures, new IPOs and secondary listings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange falling short of expectations, and a change in the company's strategic direction with the appointment of a new CEO in late-2021 or even earlier.

Note that readers who choose to trade in HKEX listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

