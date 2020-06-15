While expected to taper off to 23%, ROIC has exceeded 25% every year since 2014. SEI's high ROIC will fuel higher future EPS, augmented by fewer shares outstanding.

SEI Investments (SEIC) is a smaller, mid-cap financial firm with diverse sources of recurring income. Feeding on multiple layers of the financial sector food chain, SEIC acts mainly behind the scenes and excels in back-office services. While falling within the wealth management industry, SEIC provides its services to banks, investment advisors, and institutional money managers. Value Line offers the following summary of SEIC:

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of technology-driven wealth and investment management solutions. SEIC delivers comprehensive platforms, services, and infrastructure that encompass investment processing, investment operations, and investment management.

With the current market weakness, SEI Investments has shown up on my radar screen again, and it is worthy of investor consideration. I am in the process of re-establishing a position after a 10-year hiatus.

As of 3/31/2020, SEIC manages $920 billion in assets under administration AUA and assets under management AUM, combined - $632 billion AUA and $283 billion AUM. While both are fee-driven financial services, the difference is assets under administration services do not include discretion over asset allocation and investment decisions. AUA services include general categories such as generating client statements, accounting, tax reporting, and asset custody. AUM, on the other hand, involves wealth management, including investment selections and portfolio strategies.

Combining two different segments and tables of the 2019 Annual Report gives the best overall picture of SEI Investments and its business model. The first is the percentage of consolidated revenues over the past three years by business segments and client categories. The second is the services provided to each of the same. Below is a recap of their client categories, 2019 revenues and services:

Private Banks: 28% of 2019 revenue, $462 million. Provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent registered investment advisor RIA, and financial advisors globally.

Investment Managers: 27%, $446 million. Provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to mutual fund companies, banking institutions, traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide and family offices in the US.

Investment Advisors: 24%, $396 million. Provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent RIA and financial planners.

Institutional Investors: 20%, $330 million. Provides investment and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems, higher educations, and other not-for-profit organizations worldwide.

New Businesses: 1%, $17 million. Provides investment management solutions to ultra-high-net-worth families in the US, developing internet-based investment services, developing network and data protection services, and modularizing larger technology platforms into standalone components.

What does all this stuff mean? SEI Investments basically does two things: 1) provides asset management platforms, internet-based platforms, and back-office solutions to banks and wealth managers; and 2) provides a family of over 100 actively managed equity, fixed income, and money market mutual funds which are offered through independent financial advisors and are sold direct to high net worth clients and investment/money managers. On the ETF front, SEIC is positioning itself to benefit from the ETF popularity trend not so much by offering ETF investments to investment managers, like its mutual funds, but rather to offer back-office services to ETF sponsors, dealing with SEC compliance, distribution, and product strategy issues.

The April 2020 investors presentation offers a graphic of these businesses and product offerings, along with a bit of corporate history and development.

As shown, SEI Investments provides an interesting combination of services to a broad swath of the financial market players and participants. It is important to appreciate the title of this article as it relates to generating new business and growing profits. As an impressionable salesperson in the early 1970s, I developed two mantras that propelled me in my business career: don't ever compete with your customers and I should represent the customer's needs, opportunities, and problems to my employer and not the other way around. As a Registered Investment Advisor, it became quite apparent that several of my investment management platform choices did not necessarily protect my customer base and there are very viable tales of platform providers pick off independent RIA's prime customers. One issue most RIA platform providers have is maintaining their independent RIA business while also attempting to expand their own wealth management business. For example, Charles Schwab (SCHW) has a reputation for soliciting independent RIA's larger customers, while other platform providers do not (at least as actively), such as TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), and research firm Morningstar (MORN). It seems as if SEI Investments falls into the category of those firms that do not compete with their customers. Within the competitive world of custodian and wealth management services, this is, and should remain, be a critical attribute for independent wealth advisors. In a 2016 report from Schwab titled "What's Next For RIA's", as reported in Financial Planning Magazine, 55% of RIA client growth will come from business currently serviced by investment bankers and full service brokers combined, with only 21% from converting do-it-it-yourself investors into RIA clients. It seems SEIC should be a "more trusted" vendor of independent RIA services due to this particularly important distinction.

From a financial vantage point, SEI Investments has a history of growth. Below is a table compiled from marketscreener.com, using S&P Global Market Intelligence sources (shares outstanding estimated by GMI):

Source: marketscreener.com, GMI

SEI Investments also has a history of investing 10% of revenues in research and development to create new products and services, and to upgrade its technology offerings. This level of funding is higher than the majority of its peers and is one of the driving forces for its continued growth.

It is important for investors to appreciate/differentiate between AUA and AUM. With SEI Investments fees based on the value of assets utilizing its platforms, products, and services, as market prices vary, so will revenues and income. The majority of its assets are "under administration" which should be "stickier" from a competitive switching basis than assets "under management".

In 1997, SEI Investments was one of the companies I followed in the newsletter Power Investing with DRIPs, although it did not offer a direct dividend reinvestment plan and was included utilizing the broker DRIP option. In Jan 1998, I invested $1,500 in one of my then-college age daughter's accounts and signed up for the broker DRIP. She married an investment banker in 2006 and in 2010, her account was transferred to an in-house broker due to compliance oversight regulations. At that point, I am sure the SEIC position, along with many others, were sold and the proceeds reinvested in other "compliant" investments. Using the calculator found on dividendchannel.com, a $1,500 investment in SEIC on Jan 5, 1998, and sold on June 14, 2010, with dividends reinvested, would have been worth $9,455, including three stock splits (remember those?) - 3 for 1 in 2000, 2 for 1 in 2001 and 2007. A similar investment in the S&P 500 (SPY) would have been valued at $2,023. The annual total return for this period would have been 16.1% for SEIC and 2.4% for SPY. Had the investment been retained and dividends reinvested, the value on 6/14/2020 would have been $28,980 vs. $6,819 for SPY, for an annual total return of 14.1% for SEIC and 7.0% for SPY. Needless to say, over this time frame, SEIC was a nice investment to hold.

While not suggesting this type of long-term outperformance will continue, the coveted "A" rating by CFRA for 10-yr consistency in dividend and earnings growth indicates the stock should continue to reward long-term investors. Management has a history of generating above-average returns on invested capital ROIC. According to Morningstar, SEIC has generated a consistent 5-yr average ROIC of 27.6% or more than double that of the Morningstar US Market Index. Value Line believes ROIC will taper off a bit to 23% going out to 2025. Investors who focus on ROIC should be pleasantly surprised by management's proven track record of generating annual ROIC exceeding 22% - quite a feat.

In addition, the balance sheet is clean with no long-term debt, and the company, historically, maintains a debt-free business. Management has also been buying back shares with its free cash flow. According to Value Line, in 2004, SEIC had 205 million shares outstanding, and VL believes shares outstanding could drop to 132 million outstanding by the 2023 to 2025 timeframe. Earnings per share are expected to grow by 12% a year, partially benefiting from the consistently lower number of shares outstanding. The share buyback could contribute as much as 2.5% to 3.0% of the 12% anticipated EPS growth rate.

SEIC pays a semi-annual dividend in January and June. Over the past 5 years, dividends have been increased by an average of 9.5% and are expected to simmer down to a still very acceptable 5.5% growth during the next 5 years. While the current dividend yield is a bit light at 1.3%, compounding the payout with a 5%+ growth rate should make up for the lack of initial yield, especially for dividend growth investors.

I have not owned SEI Investments in any of the accounts I manage since 2010. However, I am in the process of correcting that situation. I have placed a "good til canceled" order expiring Oct 14, 2020, to make an initial purchase when share prices decline to $50.50. With the "island reversal" chart pattern forming for the S&P 500 last week, overall stock market weakness should be anticipated, and the $50 buy in price is just below the halfway point between SEIC's 52-wk February high of $70 and its late March low of $35.

Investors looking for a niche financial firm with a large percentage of recurring revenues should spend some time reviewing SEIC. While under-followed on Wall Street, SEI Investments is worthy of at least a look under the hood. Most importantly, in the competitive field of asset and wealth management, it is important to choose your stocks wisely, and I prefer those firms who chose not to compete with their customers.

