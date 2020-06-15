In a recent article, I took a stab at framing current equity market volatility for readers. In that piece, I looked at the variability in daily returns for the S&P 500 (SPY) from the February 19th peak through the sharply lower close on June 11th. This produced a very long-term graph depicting the annualized standard deviation of daily price returns for trading sessions of similar length.

The current volatility we have seen in the large cap index is historic. We also know that volatility in small-cap space has been even higher. The S&P 500 shed 34% from the market high on February 19th to the recent market trough on March 23rd. The Russell 2000 (IWM) and S&P SmallCap 600 (IJR) both shed 41% over that period. From that market low through June 8th, the S&P 500 had roared 45% and the small cap indices had rallied 54-55%. Small cap underperformed in the recent risk-off week, shedding the recent relative gains. The S&P 500 experienced an historically rapid sell-off and an historically rapid recovery; the small-cap index moves have been even more exaggerated. In this article, I wanted to repeat the same exercise to frame recent volatility in small cap space that produced the graph above.

While I do not have as long of a data series, I was able to recreate the info for the Russell 2000 back to 1979 and the S&P SmallCap 600 back to 1993.

Here are my takeaways from this data:

Whereas volatility in the large cap index had not quite reached the peak levels in 2008-2009, realized volatility in 2020 is almost as high as during the Great Recession.

The exogenous shock of the "coronacrisis" moved the realized volatility from benign levels to peak levels whereas volatility built more steadily during the 2008-2009 experience.

The 2011-2012 volatility emanating out of the debt ceiling debacle and U.S. downgrade and the European sovereign debt crisis was a larger stress event for small caps than large caps.

Volatility in large caps was actually higher than small caps during the risk-off event in 1987 than in small-caps.

The Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) and S&P SmallCap 600 (IJR) have been highly correlated with the S&P SmallCap 600 producing higher returns and modestly lower volatility over longer horizons.

The takeaways from this analysis are similar to the work on the S&P 500. Stress periods in small-cap space, while typically more acute, are still relatively short-lived. The higher volatility in small-cap space may allow investors to be incrementally more tactical. For those bemoaning "flattish" year-to-date markets in large-cap equities, small cap strategies are still largely down meaningfully. Higher volatility here could still give investors opportunities to buy into further weakness. as small caps tend to outperform in the year after markets bottom. Finding the bottom in markets is notoriously difficult, but if you believe that occurred in March, then last week's relative sell-off for small caps could provide relative opportunity again to buy strategies that tend to do well in recovery environments.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.