Even under extremely optimistic cash generation assumptions, US Foods is barely worth what shares are currently trading at. The market is being too optimistic.

US Foods has undertaken many acquisitions in the past few years to fuel growth. It hasn't materialized.

I have taken lately to sifting through the economic carnage caused by the Corona Virus to see what investment opportunities can be uncovered. Particularly hard hit has been the restaurant and hospitality industries. This can be seen in the performance of the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ), which has considerable weightings in food service and hospitality:

Data by YCharts

An individual company with outsized exposure to these issues at restaurants and hotels is US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), one of the nation's largest foodservice distributors. According to the 10K:

We supply approximately 300,000 customer locations nationwide. These customer locations include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional restaurant chains, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Reading that description makes it clear how the COVID shutdown is absolutely crippling their business:

*Image from investor presentation

My intent with today's article is to see if there is any value in the shares after their staggering 50% drop year to date. Bottom line up front: US Foods hasn't had any meaningful sales growth since going public. Their razor thin margins create little wiggle room in terms of profitability. Low return ratios and a considerable debt load mean that there are MUCH better opportunities to be found elsewhere in this space. The absence of a dividend gives investors no reason to try and wait around for a recovery. While a price to book of 1.24 may appeal to some, backing out goodwill from their many acquisitions means that even value investors should avoid. Tangible book is -$9.56.

Acquisitions and Inflation

US Foods has attempted to buy growth the past few years, but to little affect. Here is a brief list of their acquisition activity:

- April 2020: Bought Smart Stores Holding Corp., a Delaware corporation ("Smart Foodservice") for $970 million. No purchase price allocation yet. Financed in part with a new senior secured term loan facility.

Smart Foodservice operates 70 small-format cash and carry stores across California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Montana that serve small and mid-sized restaurants and other food business customers.

- September 2019: Paid $1.8 billion for five foodservice companies, known as the "Food Group", from Services Group of America, Inc. 41% of the purchase price was allocated to goodwill. Financed with a term loan of $1.5 billion and borrowings under their revolving credit facility.

- 2017: Five bolt on acquisitions of three broadline and two specialty distributors. Purchase price of $182 million, with 32% attributed to goodwill.

- 2016: Four bolt on acquisitions of two broadline and two specialty distributors. Purchase price of $123 million, with 26% attributed to goodwill.

Now, I will say that the purchase price for these acquisitions isn't as outlandish as many other corporate buyouts I have seen, where 50% or more of the purchase price is attributed to goodwill. However, the number and pace of these acquisitions is what is concerning. Correctly integrating assets is time consuming and complicated, and it seems as though USFD hardly has enough time to integrate and digest the operations of one acquisitions before they gobble up another. USFD boasts of operating as a single operating segment:

We operate as one business with standardized business processes, shared systems infrastructure, and an organizational model that optimizes national scale with local execution, allowing us to manage the business as a single operating segment. We have centralized activities where scale matters and our local field structure focuses on customer facing activities.

Pulling all these acquisitions under this single system in an efficient matter seems impossible given that they have had to do so with 15 separate entities since 2016 alone. They are a serial acquirer.

This flurry of activity isn't doing much for their top line in any sustained way, more like one time goosings to sales, and they have had to take out loads of debt to buy the revenue. Following is a chart that shows the cadence of their revenue growth from year to year, in context of food price inflation:

(millions) 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Revenue 22,919 24,147 24,175 25,939 26,247 % Change 5.36% 0.12% 7.3% 7.6% Food inflation 1.6% 1.6% 1.8% 4% Differential 3.76% -1.48% 5.5% 3.6%

*Data compiled by author, food inflation data from usinflationcalculator.com

I include food inflation information here because it is useful to see how much of the revenue growth can be explained by a factor that the company proper has nothing to do with. Subtracting inflation from their revenue growth numbers indicates how much demand is truly growing or waning for their particular products and the taking or ceding of market share.

This chart indicates several things:

1) USFD is not realizing any synergies from their acquisitions. Revenue goes up in the single year when the acquisition was made, but they aren't vitalizing or spurring growth in those acquired assets. Like I mentioned before, it is hard to really capture advantages from an acquisition if they are spread so thin trying to inculcate several companies into their operations at once. For example, were it not for the 3.5 months' worth of revenue from the "Food Group" acquisition last year, sales only would have risen 3.8% instead of the 7.3% showing. Back out inflation and revenue only really went up 2%. This snapshot from their most recent earnings presentation is vivid:

*Image from US Foods investor relations page

Tiny organic growth.

2) Once inflation is accounted for, revenue growth doesn't look so great. In fact in 2018 when there was 1.6% inflation, sales only rose .12%. If sales aren't growing at a rate beyond the rate of inflation, it is a sign of waning interest in their product line-up.

In spite of their efforts to buy growth, it just isn't working. The interest expense on debt is really adding up, and when coupled with acquisition related costs in the SG&A line the effects on EPS are pronounced:

2017 2018 2019 EPS $1.97 $1.87 $1.75

*Data compiled by author

Now that they are staring down the barrel of a pandemic that has obliterated their customer base, forward prospects are bleak. They lost $0.60 a share this last quarter.

Valuation

But what if USFD can pull a rabbit out of a hat and generate decent growth in coming years. How much are they worth? Check out my worksheet:

*Calculations by author with help from google sheets

About my assumptions:

- I clocked revenue growth at 5% annually. This is generous, given that since 2016 they have averaged 4.21% revenue growth annually. Notice also that I showed no revenue declining this year.

- I gave them 3.05% margins starting out, which is the around the highest margins they have ever achieved (2.9% last year and 3.09% in 2017). From there, I show 10 bps expansion annually up to 3.4% in 2025, 31 bps higher than their all time record. Again, no margin contraction this year, which is beyond generous.

- CAPEX as a percent of sales stays level at .9% of sales, lower than their historical average of about .923% of sales.

- FCF growth in perpetuity rate of 2%, approximating long term economic expansion in general.

- Discount rate of 10%, in line with the long term return of the market average.

Under this scenario, USFD is worth $20 today, which happens to be right where it is currently trading. The question we must ask is whether or not USFD can reasonably achieve the results shown to thereby justify the stock price: revenue growth considerably faster than their historic norms, an expansion in margins to record high levels, and cost savings on CAPEX throughout. Frankly, I absolutely do not think they can do that. I reiterate that I assumed no impact from the Corona Virus shutdowns. This is WAY overly optimistic since in their first quarter alone they showed an operating loss of $62 million.

Conclusion

US Foods is uninvestable, in my opinion. Their only source of growth has been acquisitions, but even that growth has been lackluster. Margins are tight. Debt has ballooned as they have tried to buy growth, but the growth hasn't materialized. Interest payments have and are going to continue to create a tremendous drag on earnings. EPS has trended down in the past three years, and the Corona Virus shutdowns are of course going to obliterate this year's results. Even if we assume that a miracle happens, people return to restaurants in droves, and USFD is able to generate healthy cash flow for the next five years above and beyond what they have generated historically, they are only worth $20 a share. In other words, the market is pricing in an exceptional future for USFD. I don't think that future is remotely possible. The downside is considerable, especially as "second wave" fears are rippling throughout the country and world. There are much better ways to get exposure to a recovery in food-service. Risk averse investors should look elsewhere.

