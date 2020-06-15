Thankfully their liquidity is ample and when combined with their minimal short-term debt maturities, it should ensure that they remain a going concern throughout this downturn.

Whilst their leverage is not at crisis levels, it nonetheless is still moderately high and thus cannot safely fund their distribution payments through debt for any considerable time.

Even after also reducing their capital expenditure massively, their ability to cover their distribution payments with free cash flow seems likely to be thin at best.

EnLink Midstream has reduced their distribution twice recently and since it still yields around 13%, it seems worthwhile to assess whether this painful chapter is finally in their past.

Introduction

When the unitholders of EnLink Midstream (ENLC) saw their distribution reduced by slightly over one-third early in 2020, they were likely hoping that this painful event was now sitting behind them. Unfortunately, fate can sometimes be cruel and only a few months later, they were once again faced with their already reduced distribution being further halved, yet their units still carry a yield of almost 13%. Following this it seems worthwhile to reassess whether this painful chapter now sits in their rear-view mirror or whether they were merely harbingers of severe financial stress with worse times to follow.

Distribution Coverage

When assessing distribution coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since distributions are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and previous three years.

Although management and many investors have a preference for substituting distributable cash flow for free cash flow when analyzing these types of organizations, I believe that this becomes problematic when turmoil arrives. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry normally creates a significant difference. Similar to all of my other analyses, I further stress test their distribution coverage by including other relevant miscellaneous cash expenses that outrank paying unitholders, which can be seen listed beneath the graph included above. Normally this only makes a small difference, however, in this situation the difference is quite stark and thus materially impacts judgments regarding their distribution coverage.

It can be seen that throughout 2017-2019 they were never able to cover their distribution payments with free cash flow, which indicates that they were funded through debt. Whilst this may be sustainable when economic conditions are broadly normal, it seldom is the case during periods of turmoil, especially for relatively small organizations.

Whilst it may appear that their operating cash flow actually increased year on year during the first quarter of 2020, this largely stems from large reductions to their net distributions to non-controlling interests that were included for the reason previously discussed. If these are not included, their operating cash flow actually decreased by 31.06% year on year, which is quite significant and highlights the difficulties they face and further sheds light on their decision to reduce their distribution for a second time. Since this all now sits in the rear-view mirror, it is more important to consider their ability to cover their newly reduced distribution going forward.

When looking towards the future, it seems reasonable to expect that they can cover their new significantly reduced quarterly distribution of $0.09375 per unit. Based upon their latest outstanding unit count of 489,259,906, this would cost $183m annually. After combining this with their capital expenditure guidance for 2020 of $255m at the midpoint, this indicates that they only require operating cash flow of $438m to remain cash flow neutral.

One uncertainty is their other previously discussed miscellaneous cash expenses, however, even if these were the same as 2019, this would still only require operating cash flow of $567m to remain cash flow neutral during 2020. Since their annualized operating cash flow during the first quarter of 2020 was $588m, including the miscellaneous cash expenses, it seems reasonable to expect them to cover their new distribution payments with free cash flow, albeit by only a small margin. It should also be remembered that this is also after massive forecast capital expenditure reductions of 66.25% compared to 2019, which if nothing else, will significantly hamper any medium to long-term growth.

Financial Position

Regardless of their distribution coverage going forward, their financial position will play an instrumental role in determining whether further pain is likely for their unitholders. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author.

Following their history of poor distribution coverage, it comes as no surprise that their net debt has also been increasing and thus has also helped keep their leverage elevated. Whilst certainly not at crisis levels, their financial metrics such as a net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.66 and interest coverage of only 1.61 indicate that their leverage is moderately high and thus has little scope to fund distributions from debt during periods of turmoil.

Given that their aforementioned free cash flow after distribution payments is likely to be minimal, they also have minimal scope to deleverage during the foreseeable future. Even though this situation is not ideal, it still does not indicate that they are facing severe financial distress but it nonetheless keeps the risks elevated for unitholders.

Despite their leverage being less than ideal, thankfully the same cannot be said for their liquidity and debt maturity profile, which should ensure that they can remain a going concern throughout this downturn. Their current and cash ratios of 1.39 and 0.49 both indicate that they have ample liquidity, especially with their credit facility that still retains a further $1.181b of undrawn capacity and does not mature until 2024. Thankfully the majority of their debt does not mature until 2024 at the earliest, as the table below displays. They only have $850m of debt maturing during 2021, which should be able to be refinanced with assistance from their credit facility and likely continued supportive central bank monetary policy.

Image Source: EnLink Midstream’s Q1 2020 10-Q.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, there are reasons to be optimistic that the pain felt by unitholders from the recent distribution reductions is now finally in the rear-view mirror. Although since their distribution coverage is likely to remain fairly thin even after massive capital expenditure reductions, along with their high leverage and general uncertainties from the nature of this coronavirus crisis, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from EnLink Midstream’s Q1 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

