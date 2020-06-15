BYND's poor relative valuation, coupled with its loss of unique status as a pure play in the space, portends poorly for its stock price.

Tattooed Chef is growing rapidly and exhibits other favorable metrics and trends, making it a potentially attractive long at today's prices.

FMCI is acquiring Tattooed Chef and thereby becomes a pure play stock in the plant-based food category.

Last week, I published an article explaining how Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) would no longer be the only plant-based food pure play stock, as Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) was planning an acquisition in the space. FMCI has now revealed the details of this proposed acquisition, and it behooves investors in both companies to peruse the details. In this article, I highlight the most important aspects of the proposed transaction. (This article includes many ratios and slides, so it may be a bit lighter on text than my normal fare.)

Background

FMCI has collected the basic information on this page. The acquisition target is Tattooed Chef.

The Tattooed Chef's current business line is aimed at supplying ready to eat plant-based foods. As explained on its website:

Get plant-powered, without the prep. At Tattooed Chef, we spend the time so you don't have to. Our products are expertly designed and prepared by us to offer convenience for busy lifestyles, without sacrificing on quality, nutritional value or freshness. So there's no need to blend or spend hours in the kitchen. Just open up, thaw or heat, and enjoy.

The foods are said to be "Farm to Table" and comply with certification bodies like BRC Food, Non-GMO Project, USDA Organic, and Gluten-Free Certification.

Current Offerings

The company currently has about 18 SKUs available for online ordering. The graphic below is a sampling of the offerings. The full list is given here.

(Source: company presentation)

The company also sells its products at big box retailers, like Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Sam's Club, and Walmart, etc. (NYSE:WMT) Here's a sample of the points of sale within 10 miles of my location.

Transition to Branded Products

Importantly, as the slide above makes clear, Tattooed Chef supplies products as both branded and private label. However, as the next slide shows, the branded portion of the business is rapidly expanding and is expected to represent two thirds of the business by next year.

(Source: company presentation)

Indeed, the shift to branded coincides with the launching of the Tattooed Chef, whose success prompted the company to rename itself.

(Source: company presentation)

Product Acceptance

To understand why Tattooed Chef's growth has been so strong, it's helpful to look at the trajectories of individual product introductions. The slide below shows the accelerating sales one would expect from a company that is correctly reading its target market as well as executing well from a sales and marketing standpoint.

(Source: company presentation)

Projected Sales Growth

Recall that, in my BYND article, I noted that the chief driver of BYND's valuation is its sales growth rate. I also provided what I believe to be a very optimistic estimate of BYND's future growth rate at 43%. FMCI's projections substantially surpass this number:

(Source: company presentation)

Valuation

The following slide gives the tentative public market valuation for the FMCI's purchase of Tattooed Chef.

(Source: company presentation)

This valuation depends on the share price of FMCI, which, in the example above, is taken as the SPAC issuance price of $10. With that figure, Tattooed Chef, with a sales growth rate larger than BYND's and yet with meaningful annual revenues, is valued at an EV/S on 2020 revenues of 3.3X.

BYND is estimated to do $469.97M in 2020 sales and currently sports an enterprise value of $8.81B. Thus, it trades at an EV/S on 2020 revenues of 18.7X. Given that it has a lower growth rate, I think BYND shouldn't trade at any premium to FMCI/Tattooed Chef, hence this comparable supports my eventual target price for BYND of sub $40.

The slide below makes a similar point, including also the disparities in adjusted EBITDA valuations. In both comparisons, BYND's valuation sticks out as exorbitant relative to all its peers.

(Source: image from company presentation with author's highlighting)

Comparison to Related IPOs

FMCI also provides two helpful slides showing how other similar IPOs were valued and what became of their stock prices over time. Tattooed Chef is a mature company relative to some of the other comparables and is valued at a slight discount to them. Given that three of the four examples had excellent stock price performance subsequent to the IPO, FMCI might be a good purchase here.

(Source: company presentation)

(Source: company presentation)

Momentum & Sentiment

The advent of FMCI as a pure play on plant-based food companies has begun getting traction in terms of individual stock ownership and stock price. In my opinion, the small number of holders means the move is just getting started. See graphic below as a proxy for both momentum and sentiment.

(Source)

For BYND, on the other hand, there's been only a slight increase in holders recently, and to the extent that FMCI gains traction, I would expect interest in BYND to begin to wane (especially given its extreme valuation).

(Source)

Conclusions

FMCI provides a legitimate entry into the plant-based food space, and given its high growth rate, reasonable valuation and the history of similar IPOs, it may be a good purchase here.

Conversely, for BYND, the addition of another pure play in its space, alongside deplorable comparable valuations, should serve to put pressure on BYND's stock price.

