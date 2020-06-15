At T&T Capital Management, we seek to buy businesses at a discount to their intrinsic value. Often this means buying companies when they are facing short-term headwinds, as the stock prices more than reflect some of the most pessimistic outcomes, creating substantial long-term upside as the picture brightens. The Covid-19 lockdown has created stress on nearly every aspect of life and the global economy, including municipal finance. That has clouded the outlook for the leading bond insurance company Assured Guaranty (AGO), which has also been dealing with the nightmarish conduct of the Puerto Rico government and the Federal Oversight Board for 4 years, but it has not diminished the long-term opportunity to realize substantial value. The crisis creates negatives and positives in our evaluation of the stock, but I think it is an obvious buy at current prices.

Assured Guaranty has an insured portfolio of $230.9 billion of net par outstanding and a total investment portfolio, including cash, of $9.8 billion. The company also owns Assured Investment Management, which has assets under management of $16.5 billion, as of March 31, 2020. The company has seen substantial amortization of its insured portfolio over the last 11 years, most notably in its structured finance business, which was the source of most problems during the Financial Crisis. The company has an extremely strong balance sheet and is only on the hook to meet shortfalls in principal and interest payments as they come due. Municipalities loathe to default for a litany of reasons, as in all cases outside of Puerto Rico, it results in decreased spending, lack of access to capital, and the acknowledgement of disastrous fiscal responsibility by elected government officials. Municipalities have tremendous capability in raising revenues via taxation and we have robust capital markets, which have shown a willingness to bridge liquidity gaps when necessary, although of course markets can change. Fortunately, municipalities have in aggregate, been getting healthier over the last decade, including the establishment of considerable rainy-day funds for times like this. It is clear the Federal Reserve is 100% committed to reducing as much collateral damage as possible from the virus, and it is also highly likely we will see further fiscal help in the shape of the next stimulus package. We’ve already seen billions funneled towards key obligations such as the MTA, which has seen its revenues plunge during Covid lockdown, greatly mitigating the worst-case scenarios.

Source: AGO 2020 1st Quarter Earnings Presentation

AGO’s 1st quarter operating income was $33MM, or $.36 per share, down from 86MM, or $.82 per share in the same quarter a year ago. During the 1st quarter of 2020, AGO wrote $51MM in PVP, which was 21% higher than the year before, bolstered by a 39% increase in public finance PVP worldwide. Industry insured par penetration in Q1 2020 was 5.5%, up from 4.8% a year ago. In the insurance segment, the adjusted operating income was $85MM, down from $111MM a year ago. The unit incurred an $8MM after-tax mark-to-market loss on its investments in Assured Investment Management funds. As of March 31st, the insurance companies had collectively invested $192MM into these funds and will invest another $300MM over time. Clearly, the timing of the first batch was not great as Covid erupted, but current investment opportunities are likely to be far more attractive.

Net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues in the 1st quarter of 2020 were $107MM, down from $126MM due to lower accelerations from refundings. Net investment income for the insurance unit declined to $83MM from $99MM in the 1st quarter of 2019. Most of this was due to a decline in the average invested balances in the externally managed portfolio, as funds were deployed into the asset management business and to repurchase shares. Loss expense in the quarter was down to $18MM, from $44MM a year ago. Most of the loss was once again related to Puerto Rico. AGO had a benefit of $63MM related to RMBS due to excess spread, which was partially offset by U.S. public finance losses. In asset management, adjusted operating income was a loss of $9MM and the corporate division posted a loss of $39MM. The asset management division will be challenged by current market conditions, but long-term should help bring in fee income that does not require much balance sheet utilization.

From 2009 to the 1st quarter of 2020, AGO’s structured finance portfolio decreased by 95%, going from $174.6 billion to $9.5 billion. In U.S. public finance, AGO has averaged net losses of less than $45MM a year, outside of Puerto Rico, which is in a different category as a territory and with negotiations ongoing. From 2008 through 2019, AGO’s insurance subsidiaries paid $11 billion of gross public finance and structured finance claims but recovered nearly half of those payments via reinsurance and loss mitigation efforts. Throughout that time, the company’s claims-paying resources remained at $11 billion or higher. Assured Guaranty is coming into this Covid-19 crisis with its strongest balance sheet in its history, and with the least exposure to structure finance ever. International infrastructure exposure is very diversified, and most is linked to key infrastructure or facilities. It is very possible troubles will turn up on various credits, but it should not be anything the company can’t handle. Ultimately, resolving Puerto Rico and seeing substantial recoveries, which it very well should, would be a massive catalyst to the stock.

96% of the net par outstanding is investment grade, and the company has $3.8 billion of deferred premium, which along with its $9.8 billion investment portfolio, assures a strong future revenue stream. Covid-19 has once again created a delay in resolving the Puerto Rico restructuring, which seems more and more likely to be settled in court. The Federal Oversight Board has taken every step possible to break liens and pledges. Ultimately, I think it is likely they will lose key cases on the HTA bonds in court, as the language is clear that revenues from petroleum sales etc., belong to the creditors. There have already been settlement offers on the GO debt, which were substantial and included high interest rates and accrued interest, which would go even further to mitigate losses. There is a reason bond prices have held up despite the latest revisions to the fiscal plan for the umpteenth time. As of the end of the 1st quarter, adjusted operating shareholders’ equity per share was a $67.25, or $6.1 billion. Adjusted book value per share was $98.02, or $8.8 billion.

Assured Guaranty ended the 1st quarter with the lowest BIG exposure in a decade, at only $8.238 billion, with nearly $5 billion of that related to Puerto Rico. Even if some credits worsen, the company easily has the capacity to deal with it. I have covered the situation in Puerto Rico extensively over the last few years and I’d refer to my last article on it for more details on individual credits. Surely the economy has been hit as it has everywhere, but Puerto Rico is getting substantial recovery funds and I have no doubt that it will see a strong recovery. There is now likely more upside in that it has become painfully apparent just how important it is to re-shore key manufacturing processes, such as pharmaceuticals. Puerto Rico has a long history of being a great location for this activity; and if government and Oversight Board start attracting capital, instead of repelling it, these facilities could come back in droves, bolstering the economy.

Assured Guaranty ended the 1st quarter with 90MM shares outstanding. If the company takes advantage of its ridiculously low stock price to buy $300MM of shares at an average price of $30, the company will end 2020 with 80MM shares outstanding. Even if earnings are only enough to cover the dividend this year (just to be very conservative), that would put adjusted book value per share around $106.5. Historically the company has traded around 50-60% of adjusted book value per share, which would lead to a price more than $50, which is almost a double from current levels. The stock could see a big benefit if the next stimulus does indeed include substantial support for cities and states to reduce some of the pressure of the Covid-19 lockdown.

There has been a bearish argument that deterioration in the insured book could lead to “runoff.” This is supposed to petrify shareholders, but I would not lose too much sleep on it. Firstly, the ratings agencies’ have been very positive on AGO and the industry in general, even after Covid-19’s impact on the economy has become clearer. What a runoff would be is if the insurance subsidiaries were downgraded to the point where they could not write new business anymore, essentially like Ambac (AMBC) and MBIA (MBI) are today. AGO has multiple insurance subsidiaries, some with no Puerto Rico exposure etc., so all would have to be downgraded for this to happen. The insured book would amortize, even more rapidly than it has been, which ultimately would lead to reduced capital requirements. Clearly, the amount of losses will be important, but I don't see any scenario where AGO wouldn't escape this crisis in strong financial condition. Their insured book is night and day better than what the bond insurance companies had going 12 years ago, with fractions of the risk.

AGO has not been writing a ton of new business over the last decade, mostly due to narrow spreads and low interest rates, so not writing new business is hardly the death knell short sellers make it out to be. Basically the company would simply continue to pay its claims, and due to its very strong balance sheet, it would most likely buy back stock at a discount, or hold off a bit if there was a clear path to being upgraded as the crisis ebbs. It is not like there will be any liquidity squeeze whatsoever. The market has bounced back materially, so mark to market losses taken in the 1st quarter could very well reverse.

Ambac and MBI had massive exposures to CDO-squared securities during the GFC, which AGO did not underwrite. These securities required large payouts rapidly, and were riddled with fraud, ultimately leading to substantial recoveries via rep & warranty agreements. In addition, there companies had large guaranteed investment contract businesses (GIC), which were very problematic as market losses created imbalances that had to be addressed. AGO can easily plan for its liquidity needs to deal with any claims, which occur much more slowly in municipal finance. Even states that are not in great fiscal shape such as Illinois and New Jersey, have had strong access to capital markets at reasonable prices. These states aren’t Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Federal Gov’t would not want to create a precedent of cities and states screwing over their creditors, or it could very well see its very own credit worthiness come into question during a period of massive Treasury issuances.

Short sellers have been betting against AGO using put options, shorting the stock, and could very well be buying CDS contracts that would benefit from a downgrade. Therefore, they make dramatic exaggerations about “run-off”. Remember that when the company deals with a default, there are almost always substantial recoveries involved. Even with Detroit, which was annihilated during the GFC, AGO recovered around 70 cents on the dollar. There will be a substantial recovery from its previously paid claims to Puerto Rico, which would greatly bolster the balance sheet and reduce risk. If anything, the disaster of Promesa has shown the U.S. government that it must create a far better and more streamlined process to deal with future municipal issues. Like so much right now, there is a lot of uncertainty into how things will develop, but we have a very large margin of safety at current prices. Volatility is to be expected, so being willing to dollar-cost-average can make a lot of sense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.