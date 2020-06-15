COVID-19 fallout has resulted in delayed projects and solicitation postponements. The company expects these headwinds to persist for the time being.

POSCO Energy has initiated a new set of arbitration proceedings and stopped another Korean customer (KOSPO) from making certain payments to the company.

Ongoing liquidity issues have required a costly credit facility amendment as the company appears to require a waiver from the SEC before being able to conduct a much-needed equity raise.

Note:

I have covered FuelCell Energy (FCEL, OTCPK:FCELB) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After a near-death experience last year, FuelCell Energy has become one of the Nasdaq's major comeback stories in recent months as the stock price recovered from an all-time low of $0.13 marked on June 26, 2019, to a peak of $3.42 going into Friday's Q2/2020 earnings release likely due to Nikola Corporation's (NKLA) wildly successful backdoor listing having increased ongoing investor enthusiasm for fuel cell- and hydrogen-related stocks even further.

Unfortunately, the company's business fundamentals leave much to be desired. While from a headline perspective, Q2 was not a bad quarter with a loss in-line with analyst consensus and the company even slightly outperforming top-line expectations, the company's subsequent 10-Q filing with the SEC revealed a number of serious issues:

1. Liquidity running low again

While the company reported unrestricted cash of $29.1 million after experiencing negative free cash flow of $14.2 million for the quarter, cash truly available to the company amounted to a measly $4.5 million:

As of April 30, 2020, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $29.1 million compared to $9.4 million as of October 31, 2019. Of this amount, project cash and cash equivalents funded under the Orion Facility totaled $18.6 million as of April 30, 2020 compared to $0 as of October 31, 2019. Excluding project cash and cash equivalents and the remaining balance of approximately $6.0 million under the PPP Note, which may only be used for certain payroll and other eligible expenditures, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.5 million as of April 30, 2020 compared to $9.4 million as of October 31, 2019

The poor liquidity position would have caused substantial doubt about FuelCell Energy's ability to continue as a going concern. In order to avoid the respective paragraph in the Q2 report, the company had to enter into an ugly credit facility amendment with its primary lender, Orion Energy Partners (emphasis added by author):

In order to alleviate substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, on June 8, 2020, the Company, certain of its affiliates as guarantors, the Agent and the lenders entered into the Fifth Orion Amendment. Pursuant to the terms of the Fifth Orion Amendment, the lenders agreed to make a commitment to make certain loans to the Company in an aggregate principal amount of up to $35 million (which are referred to herein as the "Secondary Facility Loans"), and the Company, the guarantors, the Agent and the lenders agreed to amend the Orion Credit Agreement to facilitate the provision of such Secondary Facility Loans. (...) The Company may make draws on the Secondary Facility Loans in amounts of no less than $5 million, and no more than $15 million may be drawn in any 30 day period, provided that the Company may draw any remaining available funds under the Secondary Facility Loans between August 15, 2020 and the Termination Date. Any drawn amounts must be fully repaid on or before September 1, 2021 (the "Secondary Facility Repayment Date"). (...) In exchange for the Secondary Facility Loan commitment, the Company will pay to the lenders an option premium of $1 million on the earlier of September 14, 2020 and the date of full repayment of all amounts drawn on the Secondary Facility Loans. Such option premium is fully earned on the Commencement Date and non-refundable and non-creditable thereafter, and is due and payable whether or not any draw is ever made under the Secondary Facility Loan commitment. Additionally, for each draw made on the Secondary Facility Loans, the Company must pay to the lenders an initial draw discount of 5% of the amount drawn. In the event that full repayment of all amounts drawn under the Secondary Facility Loans has not occurred within 6 months of the date of initial draw, the Company must pay to the lenders an additional draw discount in the amount of 10% of any amount outstanding under the Secondary Facility Loans as of such date. In the event that full repayment has not occurred within 9 months of the date of initial draw under the Secondary Facility Loans, the Company must pay to the lenders an additional draw discount in the amount of 20% of any amount outstanding as of such date. (...) In connection with the lenders making the commitment to make Secondary Facility Loans, the Company is providing additional collateral to the lenders by a pledge of all of the Company's intellectual property assets. All liens on the Company's intellectual property will be released upon full repayment of all amounts drawn on the Secondary Facility Loans or upon termination of the Secondary Facility Loan commitment if no amounts are drawn. Under the amended Orion Credit Agreement, cash interest of 9.9% per annum will be paid quarterly on all outstanding amounts under the Secondary Facility Loans. In addition to the cash interest, payment-in-kind interest of 2.05% per annum will accrue which will be added to the outstanding principal balance under the existing Orion Facility, but will be paid quarterly in cash to the extent of available cash after payment of the Company's operating expenses and the funding of certain reserves for payment of outstanding indebtedness to the State of Connecticut and Connecticut Green Bank. (...) The Company is required to prepay any draws on the Secondary Facility Loans in the event that the Company (i) issues or incurs any indebtedness (other than Permitted Indebtedness as defined in the Orion Credit Agreement) ("Debt") or (ii) issues or sells any capital stock or any option, warrant or other instrument, security or right that is convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for capital stock ("Equity"), by applying 100% of the net proceeds of any such Debt issuance and 50% of the net proceeds of any such Equity issuance to pay down the outstanding amounts under the Secondary Facility Loans.

Remember that under the original credit agreement the company was precluded from using the facility to fund working capital or other expenses at the corporate level.

While the amendment provides FuelCell Energy with up to $35 million of much-needed liquidity, the terms are beyond ugly.

In addition to the loan's hefty 11.95% p.a. interest rate, the primary lender will earn a $1 million "option premium" and up to $1.75 million in initial debt discounts. Should the company fail to repay all drawn amounts within six months after the initial draw, an additional 10% discount will have to be paid by the company. Should the company fail to repay all drawn amounts within nine months after the initial draw, an additional 20% discount will apply.

Under a worst-case scenario (assuming the company will avoid a default), FuelCell Energy might incur an aggregate $12.25 million in debt discounts (35% of $35 million). Adding the $1 million option premium and original 11.95% interest rate, the true interest rate on the new loan tranche could approach 50%.

Suffice to say, the company should avoid drawing under the amended facility and rather use its elevated share price to raise a large amount of new equity which would put the company's long-standing liquidity issues to rest for the next couple of quarters.

On the conference call, management stated that "the company continues to evaluate new debt and equity financing options". Last month, shareholders approved a 50% increase to the number of authorized shares which could result in FuelCell Energy selling up to 112.5 million additional shares over time.

Given the ugly terms of the Orion credit agreement and particularly the new, $35 million tranche, investors better prepare for the company to come to market with an equity offering as soon as possible.

If management has learned from past mistakes, the company should abstain from selling convertible debt or conduct an underwritten secondary offering but rather enter into a new at-the-market sales agreement with an investment bank thus retaining broad discretion over potential stock sales, avoiding excessive fees and large issuance discounts.

Unfortunately, the company will likely require a waiver from the SEC given a pending settlement with regards to a number of past at-the-market offerings which had been conducted without providing investors all information required by securities laws (emphasis added by author):

Between August 2005 and April 2017, we sold shares of our common stock pursuant to a series of "at-the-market" sales plans. The shares sold pursuant to these sales plans represented a portion of the shares registered by us pursuant to shelf registration statements we filed with the SEC during this time period. While we reported the number of shares we had sold, along with the net proceeds earned by us from those sales made during each fiscal quarter pursuant to the sales plans in our annual and quarterly reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, we omitted from the shelf registration statements certain information about the offerings, including the specific plan of distribution and the nature and terms of compensation or other agreements with any underwriters, dealers, or agents, and for some offerings, also omitted the specific type and quantity of securities offered; and we did not file or deliver prospectus supplements at the time of or prior to making these sales or otherwise timely disclose the information that had been omitted from the shelf registration statements, as is required by SEC regulations. In 2018, we reported to the SEC Staff these sales and our failure to file or deliver prospectus supplements, and in response to our report, the SEC Staff opened an informal investigation of these sales. The SEC Staff has informed us that they have determined to recommend that the SEC authorize the institution of enforcement proceedings to charge us with violating Section 5(b)(2) of the Securities Act in connection with these sales, seeking the entry of an order requiring us to cease and desist from committing or causing any future violation of Section 5(b)(2), but not seeking any penalty or disgorgement. We have reached an agreement in principle with the SEC Staff to settle this proposed proceeding on the basis of the entry of such an order, without our admitting or denying the proposed findings of the SEC. Any such settlement, however, is subject to the approval of the SEC, and the final terms of the settlement are subject to change. Such a settlement, without a waiver by the SEC, would disqualify us from using the private placement safe harbor from registration under the Securities Act set forth in Regulation A and Regulation D following the effective date of the settlement. Accordingly, we intend to submit an application to the SEC for a waiver of any relevant disqualifications, and our agreement in principle to the proposed settlement is conditioned upon our receipt of such waiver.

In addition, the company might now face claims from purchasers of the shares sold in those legacy at-the-market offerings:

The purchasers of the shares we sold without filing or delivering prospectus supplements may have rescission rights or claims for damages. If purchasers successfully seek rescission and/or recover damages that are not covered by insurance, we may not have sufficient capital or access to capital to make the necessary payments, and any such claims or damages could have a material adverse effect on our stock price, business prospects, results of operations, and financial condition. Although we believe we would have defenses to many of such claims or actions if brought, we are unable to predict the amount of any such claims or damages which could be sought against us, or the extent to which any such financial exposure would be covered by insurance.

2. POSCO Energy situation escalates even further

The company's relationship with its long-standing Korean partner POSCO Energy which holds the exclusive distribution rights for the company's power plants for all major Asian countries until 2027 has apparently deteriorated even further (emphasis added by author):

On April 27, 2020, POSCO Energy initiated a series of arbitrations against the Company alleging certain warranty defects in a sub-megawatt conditioning facility at its facility in Pohang, Korea. POSCO Energy has obtained attachments of certain revenues owed to the Company by KOSPO as part of such warranty claims which has delayed receipt of certain payments owed to the Company.

According to a recent article in the Korea Times, POSCO Energy is claiming a nearly one trillion won ($809 million) economic loss due to FuelCell Energy having allegedly provided "a defective component and power-conditioning (stabilization) equipment".

With payments from customer Korea Southern Power ("KOSPO") now also being delayed as a result of the ongoing dispute with POSCO Energy, things in Korea are starting to look really bleak for the company.

3. Poor Generation Portfolio Performance

Apparently, defective components are not exclusive to the company's Asian partner as the company's generation portfolio of fuel cell power plants suffered a 15% sequential revenue drop despite a 13% increase in installed capacity:

We are disappointed by the results of the generation portfolio in the quarter, which now has eight operating plants. We are striving for operational excellence across the platform and have identified improvement opportunities, which have and will be implemented in future periods.

On the conference call, management abstained from providing more details on the issues experienced and during the question-and-answer session actually danced around a concrete analyst question.

The poor portfolio performance resulted in generation gross margin deteriorating from (2.1)% to (22.9)% on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

4. COVID-19 Setback

On the conference call, management admitted to COVID-19 having "slowed some of the progress we had hoped to make by delaying bids and product solicitations and challenging our sales efforts, as our customers around the world struggle to address the business challenges brought on by this virus".

In the 10-Q, the company warns of "these impacts to continue until such shutdowns, shelter in place orders and travel restrictions are fully lifted and bids and solicitations are allowed to proceed".

In addition, the company's main facility remains closed with plans for a restart next week.

Bottom Line:

Issues are mounting again at FuelCell Energy. With SEC settlement negotiations still ongoing, the company will likely be required to draw down under the expensive new $35 million tranche provided by its principal lender. Should the SEC indeed grant the requested waiver, investors should prepare for a subsequent, major equity offering.

The unresolved dispute with POSCO Energy has now resulted in another set of arbitration proceedings against the company. In addition, Korean customer KOSPO has now also started to delay payments to FuelCell Energy.

Moreover, the performance of the company's power generation portfolio fell well short of expectations with both revenues and gross margin down heavily on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Lastly, the company has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as projects have been delayed and solicitations postponed.

With the business operating at low-single digit gross margins, ongoing material cash outflows, and the company almost entirely dependent on the expensive credit facility provided by Orion Energy Partners, there's no fundamental justification for the stock currently trading at a 10x enterprise value/revenue ratio, particularly not as its sole US-exchange listed peer, Bloom Energy (BE), is changing hands at a tiny fraction of that number, despite being the much larger company and carrying a superior margin profile.

Going forward, the stock will likely need real catalysts to resume its upward trajectory given the stretched valuation and Friday's disappointing results and disclosures.

A bet against the common shares looks tempting at current, elevated price levels but the ongoing hype around fuel cell stocks could very result in the company's poor business fundamentals taking the back seat for at least another couple of quarters. As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Investors looking for a somewhat less risky investment in FuelCell Energy should consider taking a position in the company's Series B preferred shares which even after some recent price appreciation still below 50% of face value despite ranking senior to common stock and paying a rather juicy 11.2% cash dividend at current levels. That said, with the preferreds having more than doubled in price over the past three months, investors should rather wait for a setback before entering a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in FCEL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.