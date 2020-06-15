The company noted softness in enterprise bookings, though from a profit perspective this was offset by savings from lower travel and entertainment expenses.

Adobe (ADBE) has hands down been one of the best success stories among "legacy" software stocks of the past several years. After undergoing a painstaking transition from a license software company to becoming a SaaS offering, Adobe has claimed its place as one of the largest and most unique software companies in the industry with a portfolio of brand-name products across various businesses.

Investors have parked their faith in Adobe all year long, despite evidence from Adobe's most recent Q2 results that the company has been adversely impacted by the coronavirus. Year to date, shares of Adobe are up 22%, versus ~6% down for the S&P 500.

Given this outperformance, I think it's an appropriate time for investors to begin trimming their positions in Adobe. It's important to recognize that Adobe's growth came in below estimates in Q2 - and are expected to flag under estimates yet again in Q3. The stock's resilience largely owes to the fact that Adobe still managed to grow operating income and EPS at a double-digit pace this quarter, but that is due to the fact that Adobe saved dramatically on the cancellation of customer events and other sales-related travel this quarter. These are not sustained savings, like layoffs and headcount reductions would be.

There's no doubt that Adobe still holds a portfolio of flagship products that are irreplaceable and have little competition in the software arena, including Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Reader, and other household names within the Adobe Creative Cloud portfolio. There's little doubt that Adobe can continue to grow both its business and its earnings. At the same time, however, valuation makes us take a second look and step back from this stock. Wall Street's consensus EPS target for Adobe this year is $9.71, giving Adobe a P/E ratio of 41.8x. Even when we think about Adobe from a PEG perspective and consider this quarter's EPS growth of 34% (again, very few believe this rate of growth is sustainable - FY21 EPS estimates call for just 14% y/y growth), Adobe's PEG ratio of 1.22x implies a fully-valued stock.

The bottom line on Adobe: this is a great company, but investors coming in now don't have much room for upside left.

Q2 download

Let's now review Adobe's most recent results and some of the commentary surrounding it, especially around the impacts of the coronavirus. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Adobe 2Q20 results Source: Adobe 2Q20 earnings release

Right off the bat, investors should be aware that Adobe suffered a rare miss in growth estimates this quarter. As recently as last year, Adobe had been capable of pulling off steady ~20% y/y revenue growth. This quarter, however, Adobe's revenue growth slipped to 14% y/y and hit only $3.13 billion, shy of Wall Street's expectations of $3.16 billion (+15% y/y).

A current-quarter miss would be bad enough - but Adobe expects the weakness to sustain. Adobe's Q3 guidance calls for $3.15 billion, which implies revenue deceleration worsening even further to just 11% y/y growth, and falling far short of Wall Street's $3.28 billion expectations (+16% y/y). Each of Adobe's two main segments are expected to see weakness: Digital Media is expected to see growth slip two points from 18% y/y this quarter to 16% y/y next quarter, while Digital Experience will fall from 5% y/y growth this quarter to flat in Q3.

Given this dour news, it's incredible that Adobe was able to hold on to its vaunted valuation multiples (and which is also why I'd recommend investors trim their positions while they have a chance).

Figure 2. Adobe guidance update Source: Adobe 2Q20 earnings release

Let's now put some context around these numbers. There were two main weaknesses in the quarter. The first, and probably the most important one, was enterprise demand. Per CEO Shantanu Narayen's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

As outlined at our last earnings call, we saw anticipated delays in enterprise bookings and consulting services implementations as companies prioritized employee and financial well-being. The extreme economic challenges that enterprise customers in certain verticals experienced as well as weakness in our commercial segment that targets small and medium sized businesses also adversely impacted bookings."

The second piece of weakness was Adobe's advertising cloud. In 2016, Adobe spent $540 million to acquire an adtech platform called TubeMogul. Unsurprisingly, digital advertising has been one of the hardest-hit segments within tech this quarter as all companies treated their marketing spend as discretionary expenses that were the first to be cut in an effort to conserve cash. Adobe was already in the process of beginning to phase out some of the transaction-oriented business with the Advertising Cloud (aka, ad buys on behalf of clients), but with the weakness seen in the second quarter and expected weakness continuing into the third, Adobe has decided to accelerate the downsizing of this segment. Per Narayen's remarks:

We have decided to accelerate our previously stated strategy of eliminating the low-margin Advertising Cloud transaction-driven offerings. These offerings are no longer core to our overall value proposition of delivering on customer experience management nor contributing to our subscription-based bookings and revenue and in fact are extremely resource intensive. The impact of this strategic shift was evident in our Q2 revenue, cost of goods sold and gross margin results and will be factored into future Digital Experience targets."

The one major bright spot to call out was Adobe's Document Cloud. As expected, the coronavirus has helped to accelerate the process of moving paper processes online. Adobe's Document Cloud saw respectable 22% y/y growth in the quarter to $360 million in revenues, putting it at a slightly larger quarterly revenue run-rate than Docusign (DOCU), its most significant pure-play competitor.

T&E savings driving earnings growth

Yet amid this revenue shortfall, Adobe still generated superb earnings growth, which is the major guardrail that Adobe had that prevented the stock from diving.

Figure 3. Adobe profit trends Source: Adobe 2Q20 earnings release

As shown in the chart above, Adobe's pro forma operating income grew 27% y/y to $1.335 billion, representing a pro forma operating margin of 42.7%. That's up substantially from just 38.3% in the year-ago quarter. But is it sustainable? A good chunk of this quarter's margin improvement came from the fact that Adobe had to cancel customer events and ground employee travel. Once the economy fully re-opens, Adobe will put on events again in an effort to drive sales growth.

Adobe also noted that it "reduced the pace of hiring," but the company - which reports total headcount, unlike most other software companies - still added roughly 600 net new employees in Q2 to end at ~23.0k, roughly the same as the number of employees Adobe added in the previous Q2.

We should note as well that Adobe will continue to see optical strength on margins as the company continues to phase out the Advertising Cloud. The low-margin adtech revenues will disappear from Adobe's top line - so the denominator will shrink and margins will appear to grow, but it's not due to any added efficiencies or cost saving.

Again, we note here that Wall Street's consensus estimate for FY21 pro forma EPS is only $11.10, or 14% higher than this year's consensus of $9.71. We wonder why Adobe can manage a >40x P/E ratio when its expected earnings growth is only about average.

Key takeaways

Investors have piled into Adobe as a safety trade. Yes, Adobe's revenue growth has decelerated somewhat due to delayed enterprise demand, but on the whole customers' usage of Adobe products is largely un-impacted (the same cannot be said of retail and travel companies amid the pandemic). But right now, with Adobe trading at more than double the S&P 500's valuation, investors are paying a hefty price for that safety. I'd lock in any gains now and wait on the sidelines until the price begins to unwind again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.