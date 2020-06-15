Central Bank Week In Review For 6/8-6/12

The Monetary Report to Congress shows the breadth of the damage done by lockdowns.

This week, the Federal Reserve played the adult in the economic room, stating that the US economy was in the middle of a deep recession and that the road to recovery would likely be long and difficult.

Normally, the Fed's policy statement uses very neutral and bland language to avoid tipping the public relations scales for either bulls or bears. The latest statement was anything but neutral, as demonstrated by the release's second complete paragraph (emphasis added):

The coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world. The virus and the measures taken to protect public health have induced sharp declines in economic activity and a surge in job losses. Weaker demand and significantly lower oil prices are holding down consumer price inflation. Financial conditions have improved, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.

The economic hardship as "tremendous;" containment measures "have induced sharp declines" and a, "surge in job losses." The Fed is not sugar-coating the damage. And that's not all:

The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.

Again - there is no beating around the bush. The Fed is perhaps stating the obvious. But it needed to be said.

The latest economic projections accompanied the statement. They are dour: There's a great deal of important information above:

Inflation is a non-issue for the next few years. This means that the Fed is anticipating slack demand. No Fed member is projecting positive growth this year. Some are projecting continued contraction through the end of next year. Unemployment is projected to be high through the end of 2020. Some members of the Fed are projecting a terrible labor market through the end of 2021.

The sum total of the three points is that the Fed thinks the economy is very weak and will probably be that way for a long time.

The Fed also released its latest "dot plot:" All Fed members are projecting low rates through the end of next year. The vast majority are projecting record low rates for the next three years. Only one Fed member sees strong enough growth to raise rates above 1% by the end of 2022.

The Fed's latest Monetary Report, which was also released this week, provides the intellectual support for its position. The labor market - which is the Fed's preferred coincidental economic indicator - has collapsed (emphasis added):

The severe economic repercussions of the pandemic have been especially visible in the labor market. Since February, employers have shed nearly 20 million jobs from payrolls, reversing almost 10 years of job gains. The unemployment rate jumped from a 50-year low of 3.5 percent in February to a post-World War II high of 14.7 percent in April and then moved down to a still very elevated 13.3 percent in May. The most severe job losses have been sustained by those with lower earnings and by the socioeconomic groups that are disproportionately represented among low-wage jobs.

These charts from the report show that the damage had been born disproportionately born by less-education and less white employees: These charts show the breadth of the damage: The labor force participation rate - which measures the percent of people classified as either employed or unemployed as a percent of the total population - has dropped to levels last seen in the early 1970s.

The employment/population ratio has cratered to its lowest level ever.

There's only one set of conclusions from this week's Fed events.

1.) The Fed rightfully believes the economy is in a severe recession

2.) The breadth and depth of the damage is so severe that the Fed will be dovish for a long time.

A rate increase isn't in the cards this year. And maybe for the next.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.