Contrarian Approach To The Stock Market, Analyzing Well-Known Indicators For A Bear Market Case

The contrarian approach is now basing our decisions on proven fundamentals and indicators contrary to market which is more focused on momentum-based, Robinhood or day traders, and political reasoning.

Introduction

My investments are based on fundamentals, well-known indicators, and based on proven data analysis to make a sound investment decision. Sadly, these proven indicators have been turned upside down to news of don't bet against the FED, Robinhood traders, and solely based on momentum in a bet on a huge V like recovery. My simple gut decision is the market is overdue for a huge correction and will enter a long-term bear for the foreseeable future. However, I wanted to base my decision on well-known indicators and hard cold facts to support my bear thesis. Below is the summary of my compilation of all the indicators and sentiment I value the most with a grade to each one. My four major groups consist of Market Sentiment, Charts Technical Indicator, Legend Indicators, and X-Factor Indicators. For an explanation of my compilation and grades, please see my legend below. Let's dig into each indicator and see what the data tells us!

Source: BioTechScout

General Summary of Indicators with Current Grade (Data as of 06/14/20)

Source: BioTechScout

Market Sentiment Indicator

I love to mix in the fundamental, personal emotions, and market sentiment. CNN does a great job in collecting this data and visually presenting this data, you can see it here with the market sentiment compilation. Per the Fear and Greed Index, we are now hovering at the neutral overall average of 54. However, if you review the seven fear & greed indicators of stock price breadth, safe-haven demand, put & call options, stock price strength, junk bond demand, market momentum, and market volatility it is overwhelming turning to a fear factory. I'm going to rate this as a bear sign for the market sentiment.

Source: BioTechScout

Chart Technical Indicator

In my personal view, chart technical indicators are not heavily weighted in my overall decision but it is an important factor to consider when you are making any decisions. Out of dozens of chart technical indicators, I value Bollinger bands, relative strength index (RSI), McClellan Oscillator, and Ultimate Oscillator the most. Below is the detailed snapshot and grade as of 06/14/20, please note the values could change from now until the time this published article.

Source: BioTechScout

If we look at the overall picture and with the latest recovery of the market on Friday 06/13/20 it is a mixed picture on this one. We have a Bollinger band and the ultimate oscillator is currently neutral at the moment. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30. However, we are at 52 which is nearing a bearish sign but just not there yet due to the recovery we had on Friday. However, the McClellan Oscillator is a breadth indicator that reflects money coming into the market when positive and it portrays money leaving the market when negative. As you can see, it has entered the negative region which is generally a bearish sign. Overall, I would rate the chart technical indicators as neutral and neither can confirm a bullish or bearish long-term sign.

Legend Indicators

We switch over to one of my favorite indicators in which I call the legend indicators. In my personal option, the Shiller P/E and Buffet Indicators are major factors in my investment decision.

Source: BioTechScout

Shiller P/E measures the market's valuation. The Shiller P/E is a proven market valuation based on the ratio of total market cap over GDP, where the variation of profit margins does not play a role. As you can see, we are now at 28.4 grade level which is a high bearish sign. My favorite is the Buffet Indicator which is simply saying the market is overvalued by 143.70%. As much bashing as Buffet stocks (Brk.B and Brk.A) has from investors across the world, there is a reason the fund has a record amount of $137 billion in cash sitting on the sidelines. The market is simply too overvalued and does not support investing in the stock market. Overall both the Shiller P/E and buffet indicators are pointing to an extremely bearish forecast.

X-Factors Indicators

The largest group of my indicators are various government reports, data or based on highly volatile sentiment indicator which can move the market in a shot amount of time. I would peg any of these indicators as the spark to either trigger the trend into a bullish or bearish within hours or days

Source: BioTechScout

Let's look at the only green indicator which is the business optimism index in which this measure small business owners on their outlook on future business. With the reopening of states and businesses, the businesses are confident in hoping to return to business quickly. In my opinion, the data is not long enough to support this positive indicator and still needs to play out over the next few weeks to see the real impact and recovery of businesses.

The only neutral grade is the bank stress test report released on June 25. If we look at the 2019 banking reports, most of the 18 institutions easily passed the Federal Reserve's stress tests with JP Morgan Chase and Capital One were the only two banks who struggled. However, fast forward to 2020 in which we had months of shutting down, a massive amount of corporate debt, and increasing mortgage delinquency the test conditions are extremely different this time around. It is fair to say this is rated as neutral as we just can't simply use this data point as a bullish or bearish indicator until the report is released on June 25

Now switch over to the near bearish indicators of the economic calendar, inverted yield curve, COVID benefits, mortgage national delinquency data, and economic optimistic index. All of these indicators are self-explanatory and are constantly updated by economists. We are nearing the plethora of 2nd quarter reports released through the month of July 2020. It is significant because these reports will have the full impact of the COVID and not partial financial impact in the 1st quarter reports. As much as I want to believe the future bad earnings reports are built in the market, I simply do not agree and it is possible to signal an unexpected sell-off. In regards to the inverted yield curve, you can see we are about 9.5 months past the official inverted curve back in August 2019. Historically this indicator has predicted the past 7 years successfully which usually occurs within months or even up to 2 years for a full-blown recession or depression.

Source: Treasury Yield Curve

An interesting near bearish indicator is the national delinquency statistics as on the surface it looks like it is doing well at only 4.36% delinquencies however the true data usually lags a major event a few months or up to a year based on earlier historical trends. In addition to the FED providing a stimulus one-time check and COVID bonus up to $600 per week, it makes sense this is holding steady as people can still pay their bills. However, with the COVID $600 per week ending by the end of July I believe this will be a strong catalyst for another bearish trend in the future unless the government can extend the stimulus benefits for the unemployed.

Lastly let's look our last bucket and blaring red bearish grades filtered below which includes GDP Growth Indicator, Unemployment Rate Chart, FED Printing Schedule, Debt to Equity, Red Book Index - Growth in the U.S. Retail Sales, Hulbert Stock Newsletter Sentiment Index, and Weekly Economic Index (Lewis-Mertens-Stock). Each bucket deserves an explanation and is not as self-explanatory as the near bearish indicators.

Source: BiotechScout

GDP Growth Indicator indicates how quickly or slowly the economy is growing or shrinking. In response to the COVID-19, governments issued "stay-at-home" orders that led to a decline in demand as businesses temporarily shut down. In addition to countless festivals, sporting events, and other public events all contributed to over a U.S. GDP decline of 5% in the first quarter and is on course to be the worst decline in history for the second quarter. Important to note is bullish investors think this is already built-in but as mentioned throughout the article I do not personally think it isn't even the tip of the iceberg.

Unemployment Rate Chart is the measure of unemployment numbers from 1948-2020. At this point, the clearest impact is to simply show you a chart below. It is truly off the chart and one of the worst statistics we ever have seen. As noted, this is improving over time as furlough workers are getting rehired to meet the government loan provided to the business. However, I feel this will only be temporary and simply just to checkmark the government loan requirements. Over time, the true financial impact will hit the market in a more dramatic fashion.

Source: Unemployment Numbers

FED Printing Schedule can be seen here FED Schedule. For the past few months, the government has literally pumped hundreds of billions in the market to support the recent rally. The government has gone full throttle and in return, it has worked perfectly to stabilize the market. However, they have eased off of the gas pedal in which the market is no longer on a crutch where any drop in the market will be not be supported as well.

COVID Infection Rate numbers are seen in the table above in which this is mainly looking at new cases only. Multiple states have a huge uptick now at 25,891 as of June 13 which is a significant increase of on average of 18,000 new cases per day due to reopening of the state. As the 2 weeks incubation is up and testing becomes more easily accessible, I expect this number to just increase every day until a vaccine is released.

The debt-to-equity ratio is calculated by dividing the total liabilities by its shareholder equity. If we look at S&P Global Debt to Equity Ratio 2006-2020 it ranged from 0 to -1.83. Currently, the debt-to-equity ratio of the S&P is sitting at -23.46 with the worst debt to equity ratio ever recorded. As every major company tries to survive and tap into the high leverage loans, it will cause a huge collapse and chain reaction once companies start to go bankrupt one by one. The financial sector specifically the already weakened banks systems like Wells Fargo (WFC) will suffer more than the rest.

Red Book Index - Growth in the U.S. Retail Sales, the index is based on the sales data of around 9,000 large general merchandise retailers representing over 80 percent of the equivalent 'official' retail sales series collected and published by the US Department of Commerce. Lowest range from -7.29 to highest 9.30 within 2005-2020. The current number stands at Actual -9.70 which again shows an off the chart number on retail sales.

Hulbert Stock Newsletter Sentiment Index is an index measuring average equity market exposure among a short-term stock. As you can see by the graph below, we are reaching in the excess bullishness territory which is a sign of a correction back to neutral or bearish timers with an extreme drop.

Source - Hulbert Sentiment Index

Weekly Economic Index (WEI), the WEI is an index of real economic activity using prompt and relevant high-frequency data. It represents the common part of ten different daily and weekly series covering consumer behavior, the labor market, and production. Analyzing the graph below, we ranged from -5.0 to 5 and currently at -10 which is again another off the chart numbers.

Source - Weekly Economic Index

How to Make Money in a Bear Market

Like many investors, I am a bit more conservative and do not tend to use options such as puts to make money on a down market. However, there are plenty of ETF which are based on leverage and inverse which can reward an investor handsomely. Below is a collection of bears ETFS which are on my watch list by market cap. I would recommend any investor who is looking to invest in any of the investments below to understand the complex structure of leverages, derivatives, and natural decay of the ETF. It is best to use these investment vehicles in a swing or day trade plays.

Highest Market Cap

FAZ- Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

SPXS - DIREXION SHS ET/DAILY S&P 500 BEAR,

RWM - PROSHARES TR/SHORT RUSSELL2000

TZA - Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

SQQQ - PROSHARES TR/ULTRAPRO SHORT

PSQ - PROSHARES TR/SHORT QQQ

SH - PROSHARES TR/SHORT S&P 500

Mid-Market Cap Rate

SPDN - DIREXION SHS ET/DAILY S&P 500 BEAR

HDGE - ADVISORSHARES T/RANGER EQUITY

Low Market Cap

REK - PROSHARES TR/SHORT RL EST FD

CHAD - DIREXION SHS ET/DAILY CSI 300 CHINA

DRIP - DIREXION SHS ET/DAILY S&P OIL & GAS

SEF - PROSHARES TR/SHORT FINLS ETF NEW

SKF - ProShares UltraShort Financials

Conclusion

Every 5 or 10 years, we get a cataclysmic set-up which in which fundamental and indicators are simply ignored. The market is driven upwards in a dramatic fashion mainly by momentum, a new group of investors, and purely by emotions. I recommend every investor to review all the data presented to us publicly, use this compilation of indicators, and make your own decision in regards to what your next move is on the market. I will make a few speculative swing bets on a few of the ETF I noted above. We all want the market to go up and to recover, but the overwhelming data is pointing to a strong correction in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REK, DRIP, FAZ, CHAD, SQQQ, SPXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.