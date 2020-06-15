The company seems fairly valued relative to its peers, but it remains an attractive acquisition target.

Thanks to its strong hedges and reasonable debt load, Storm Resources (OTCPK:SRMLF) should not face financial difficulties over the next couple of quarters despite the challenging oil and gas environment.

Yet, investors should remain cautious: Because of its smaller scale, the Canadian oil and gas producer operates at higher costs compared to its peers. Since hedge will eventually expire, and given the structure of its debt, the company's higher operating costs will become an issue if commodity prices don't improve in the medium term.

Source: Storm Resources

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

A growing Montney producer

Over the last several years, Storm Resources has been growing its production volume from its Montney assets in British Columbia, Canada, to reach a forecasted range of 25,000 barrels or equivalent per day (boe/d) to 28,000 boe/d this year.

Source: Presentation June 2020

With 81% of gas and 19% of liquids during the last quarter, the company's production mix can be compared with Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF), Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCPK:PEYUF), and Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF).

Source: Author, based on company reports

With its diversification strategy, Storm Resources will be selling approximately 60% and 40% of its forecasted gas production into U.S. and Canadian markets, respectively. Its peers also diversified their gas marketing to these two countries.

Of course, these comparisons aren't perfect as Storm Resources' scale pales in comparison to its competitors. For instance, Tourmaline Oil plans to produce 308,000 boe/d this year.

Also, these four producers don't operate in the same plays. Like Storm Resources, Birchcliff and Tourmaline own assets in the Montney area. But Tourmaline is also producing in two other areas, and Peyto's Montney assets remain negligible compared to its Deep Basin reserves.

However, given their comparable product mix, these companies are exposed to similar commodity prices. Comparing their costs, profits, and valuations remain an interesting tool for finding potential stock mispricings.

Higher operating costs

The table below compares these producers' Q1 per-barrel costs.

Because of its lower production volume, Storm Resources reported higher operating costs of C$5.17/boe. These costs remain elevated even if you consider management's estimated full-year production costs in a lower range of C$4.50/boe to C$4.75/boe thanks to the new Storm Resources' Nig gas plant.

Source: Author, based on company reports

I've calculated Storm Resources' sustaining costs based on the estimated maintenance capital range of C$27 million to C$53 million for 24,000 boe/d management communicated in its latest presentation.

These expenses depend on where the company will drill its wells. But as always, I preferred to stay prudent and I considered the high end of that range. Thus, I estimate the company's per-barrel sustaining costs at C$53 million/(24,000 boe/d * 365 days) = C$6.05 boe/d.

During the last quarter, Storm Resources' low interest and sustaining costs partly offset its high operating costs. As a result, the company generated a lower total netback (a measure of profit per produced barrel) than Peyto and Tourmaline before hedges. But thanks to its strong hedges, Storm Resources slightly exceeded Peyto's total netback of C$1.66/boe after hedges.

Strong hedges, but only for this year

Despite the challenging forecasted full-year commodity prices the company listed in the table below, management expects C$6.5 million of free cash flow in 2020 based on the midpoint of forecasted adjusted funds flow and capital expenditure.

Source: Q1 2020 MD&A

That positive free cash flow is due to the company's strong hedges that should represent a gain of C$11 million to C$12 million given the forecasted commodity prices.

According to management, hedges should protect approximately 42% of forecasted production during the rest of the year at the midpoint of guidance. And they provide floor gas and oil prices of approximately C$2.90/Mcf and WTI $64.00/bbl, respectively, in 2020.

The company hedged its 2021 gas production at similar levels (with a floor price of C$3.10/Mcf), but it hasn't hedged any of its liquids production yet. And given the currently depressed oil prices, the company isn't likely to have the opportunity to protect its liquids production at attractive prices in 2021.

That lack of liquids hedges will have a negative impact on funds flow. Even if liquids represented only 19% of sales volumes in Q1, they generated 36% of revenue with an average WTI price of US$46.17/bbl. Also, without hedges, Storm Resources was barely profitable during the last quarter.

Source: Q1 2020 MD&A

Thus, given WTI futures prices well below Q1 prices, and without hedges, the company needs oil prices to improve in a significant way by 2021 to stay profitable.

Source: Petroleum Services Association of Canada

Reasonable debt

In any case, Storm Resources plans to reduce its net debt thanks to its forecasted positive free cash flow this year.

At the end of last quarter, net debt increased to C$138.6 million, up from C$91.6 million one year ago as the company overspent its funds flow to increase its production volume.

Compared to its peers, Storm Resources' debt load seems modest, though. But reducing net debt still represents a prudent approach as net debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio exceeded 2 based on annualized Q1 results.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Also, in contrast with Peyto's debt that includes some low-cost long-term notes, Storm Resources' debt structure depends on a C$190 million bank line that is reviewed annually.

Thus, Storm Resources' reasonable debt remains risky beyond 2020, especially if the company generates negative free cash flow in 2021 without liquids hedges.

Fair valuation compared to its peers

As shown in the graph below, the market doesn't seem to value Storm Resources at a discount to its peers based on multiple to funds flows.

You should keep in mind Storm Resources maintained a lower debt load compared to Peyto and Birchcliff Energy, though. And Storm Resources profits from lower sustaining costs (that are not taken into account in funds flow calculations) compared to Tourmaline Oil and Birchcliff Energy.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The market values Storm Resources' flowing barrels at a discount to its peers with C$12,035/boe/d. The discount to Peyto and Tourmaline makes sense as Storm Resources generates lower profits per produced barrel. But the discount to Birchcliff Energy seems interesting given Storm Resources' higher per-barrel profit.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Given these elements, the market seems to value Storm Resources stock at a fair price to its peer group.

Looking forward

Despite Storm Resources' apparently reasonable valuation, investors should remain cautious, though. The company needs higher commodity prices over the long term to generate free cash flow after its hedges expire.

Given its lack of scale, the company seems an interesting candidate for a larger producer that could lower its operating costs thanks to synergies.

For instance, Storm Resources' assets could attract Tourmaline given the proximity of both operators' land in the Montney area. And Tourmaline's CEO Michael Rose said during the Q1 earnings call he would be interested in acquisitions in 2020 and 2021.

Source: Presentation June 2020

That remains a speculative outcome but if you are looking for exposure to the Canadian oil and gas industry, Storm Resources should be on your watch list.

