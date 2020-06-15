The hard-earned knowledge gained in China both in terms of regulations and COVID-19 fight make for a strong investment appeal, but the "China factor" could also constitute an Achilles' heel.

It is typical of micro caps to have limited finances, but this one has a strong collateral through that participation in Sharecare's capital.

There are risks, but there are positives as well.

Remark Holdings' AI-enabled cameras are being used to detect individuals with high body temperature for further testing as part of the defense measures against the coronavirus.

Remark Holdings in the limelight

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) was recently in the news as it has been able to rapidly bring to market touch-free equipment seen as essential both in detection of the coronavirus and limiting the infection rates. These include thermal cameras which scan people's facial temperature without the need for those doing the measurements to come in close contact with them.

More importantly, by integrating artificial intelligence, that is AI capability into the cameras, the solution is able to perform automated fast scans (10 times the capacity of manual systems). It also has an integrated database feature which enables facial identification of those previously scanned.

Figure 1: Thermal camera detecting

Source : Image built from video on si.com

However, it is important to look behind that nice facade of technological breakthroughs and provide those who want to take a position in the stock with figures so that they can make an informed decision. Others who jumped aboard MARK's phenomenal upside of more than 330% may be wondering whether there may be a subsequent sweeter episode in the making.

Figure 2: Stock price evolution

Source: Seeking Alpha

I provide answers to these questions by analyzing the company's earnings reports, listing the projects from which it is deriving revenues, as well as evaluating its financial position. I also provide a target for the stock price.

Last but not least, I have taken some extra precautions by effecting some double-checks about the company's product through information available in the public domain to make sure that my hard-earned cash does not go to waste.

Looking under the hood

To start with, I find that CEO Kai-Shing Tao is clearly upbeat about the company's solutions:

"We are proud that customers such as casinos, entertainment venues, government agencies, hospitality organizations, industrial operations, law enforcement, and retail establishments have placed their trust in our AI-based thermal products to function as part of the solution for reopening the U.S. economy."

To verify the veracity of these statements, I did some additional investigations and it appears that some big names in the casino industry are indeed using MARK's cameras. However, I did not get any confirmation in the reply to my e-mail query to the names mentioned. This is understandable from the security perspective as no resort owner, more specifically in Las Vegas, would want to have his customers' facial details stored in a database without first having gone through some compliance exercise.

This shows one of the risks of investing in an emerging technology provider like MARK. The company can benefit from a surge in revenue as one of its products satisfies a critical need, but later the regulator can tighten regulations or just make sure that they are enforced.

Now, for US residents, there is no single principal data protection legislation but laws enacted at both the federal and state levels.

Going deeper into details, MARK is no stranger to regulatory risks and has already suffered severe revenue declines in China as a result.

FinTech Regulations in China decimating revenues

The company has lost revenue from the "Financial Technology" category completely. In fact the reason for this was the crackdown on FinTech by Chinese regulators as from 2018. As a result, funding for financial technology investments decreased considerably reaching a low of $875 million in Q1 2019, a 67% drop compared to Q1-2018.

Figure 3: Revenue categories as a percentage of total consolidated revenue

Source: Remark Holdings

To make matters worse for the company, the trade war with the US adversely impacted its capacity to transfer capital to its China-based subsidiaries. Therefore, the company stopped operations on FinTech projects and instead concentrated on developing AI.

This may have been a blessing in disguise for MARK as the current demand for the company's AI product shows. However, before enthralling investors with AI, I provide them with some key insights about the company.

Figure 4: High level view of MARK's portfolio of products

Source: Image built from data from Remark Holdings website

The original company was incorporated in March 2006 as "HSW International" and changed its name to "Remark Media, Inc." in December 2011. It subsequently changed its name to "Remark Holdings" in April 2017. MARK is headquartered in Las Vegas and has additional operations in Los Angeles and branches in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu.

Figure 5: MARK's organizational structure and geographies

Source: Company's Annual report

At this stage, some investors may have apprehensions because of the extensive presence in China. I understand them bearing in mind the Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) scandal. From my side, by clearly publishing the maximum information about the company, I ensure that the critical element of awareness is there.

I now deep dive into possible revenue streams by scrutinizing the earnings transcripts for contracts awarded to the company.

Strong demand for AI and revenue streams

MARK has won several contracts, most of which are in China as from the summer of 2019 and right into 2020.

Figure 6: Contracts awarded where company is deriving revenues

Source: Table compiled from data in the Earnings call transcript

One positive for such a micro-cap is the fact the company's AI is primarily a software product and as such carries a higher gross margin because of the relative ease to replicate software compared to hardware. MARK's solution includes a thermal camera component, but it is the AI part which makes it intelligent.

Gross profit = Revenues - Cost of Revenues

Along the same lines, the company has been able to reduce costs drastically after stopping FinTech operations. More importantly, it has been able to reduce the cost of revenues at a rate faster than the fall in revenues. This has translated into higher and positive gross margins for the year 2019 of 30% compared to -30% in 2018.

Figure 7: Remark Holdings in thousands of dollars.

Source: Remark Holdings

Another positive is the fact that MARK intends to generate additional revenue through licensing of its AI technology to camera manufacturers worldwide.

Finally, the revenues for FY 2020 should benefit from about $5 million (after subtracting the part to be written off) as deferred revenue for Q4-2018.

Strong demand plus less sales and marketing costs

Now, in an environment characterized by COVID-19 induced risks and corporations under pressure to re-open despite the fact that no vaccine has yet been found, a work-around scenario is the ability to have more widespread detection of possible infection cases and isolating them. In this respect, products like AI-enabled thermal cameras are now seen as critical components by shopping centers, casinos and hotels as those are places visited by hundreds of people. Thus, strong demand with practically no need for marketing and sales costs will mean higher operating margins if the company is able to get a control on those abnormally high general and administrative costs.

Also, the management states that company has partnered with United Medical Center, UMC, in Nevada for screening thousands of patients a day for this month. On further verification, I found that Wynn Resorts (WYNN) has also partnered with UMC for testing of its casino employees as they have to go back to work.

One point to note is that apart from AI, advertising revenues are in decline because of the sale of banks.com, a provider of content for young adults.

However, on a brighter note, the e-commerce site bikini.com is expected to benefit from the strong trend towards online shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, there has been a slight growth in 2019.

Figure 8: Products on bikini.com

Source: Bikini.com

Now, for emerging techs like MARK, it is FinTech which has been the catalyst for AI-driven change. According to me, that experience in financial technologies will be crucial to drive the company's products in the smaller banks which do not have in-house IT teams. This said, I view "Smart Banking" more as a longer-term revenue generator and will be watching from the sidelines at how the company transforms the Bank of Luzhou in China.

For the immediate term, however, it is important to evaluate the company's finances and cash till those banking revenues materialize.

Financial position

First, the company has cash of $272 thousand as of December 31, 2019, and total liabilities of $42 million. With so little cash at hand, the company is making sure that it has enough working capital by requesting down-payments of 50-80% of the project values from customers. My own experience when allocating contracts was more like a 40% down-payment and the fact that MARK is able to ask for up to 80% shows high demand.

Figure 9: Assets in thousands of dollars

Source: Annual Report ending December 31, 2019

In addition, $10.8 million was obtained from sales of shares of common stock for FY 2019 compared to $14.5 million for FY 2018.

Now, with a total of one hundred million shares of common stock (at $0.001 par value) authorized and 51,055,159 shares issued and outstanding, the company can generate sufficient equity finance to pay for short-term debts of $3.3 million.

On May 28, 2020, MARK already repaid debt of an amount equal to approximately $12.7 million.

With the company having repaid only part of its debt and with no clear indication of revenue figures except for that banking contract (only $600K), I now explore the valuation in quest for some additional comfort as to the financial position.

Valuation

Figure 10: Comparing Remark with Catasys (OTC:CATS) and NVIDIA (NVDA)

Source: Seeking Alpha

On a Price/Sales basis, with a value of 22, the company looks to be overvalued when compared to CATS which provides predictive analytics and artificial intelligence solutions for the health sector.

Furthermore, when taking into consideration that the company has a 5% stake in Sharecare, a digital health company as at December 31, 2019, things look different from a solvency perspective.

According to some estimates, Sharecare's valuation is between $1 billion and 1.7 billion. In case, we assume the lower end of the spectrum, we have a figure of $50 million (5% of 1 billion). This is enough to cover the total liabilities in case MARK wants to monetize its share in the digital health company.

Exploring this further, the company should increase its revenues by at least 100% that is by $5 million. This looks like an achievable target, given the fact that it just has to collect some deferred revenue for Q4-2018 plus record the AI revenues (figure 6) to achieve the figure. As a result, the Price/Sales (Forward) would be halved at 11, provided that the numerator (the stock price) remains the same.

Now, at a P/S (Forward) of 11 and even higher due to the numerator increasing, the stock does not look overvalued compared to NVDA at a P/S of 19. I may appear presumptuous to compare MARK with the high-flyer NVDA, but at this particular moment in time, it realistically has first line-of-defense solutions against COVID-19.

In order to find a trend for the stock price, I consider the momentum.

The 10-day moving average is higher than the 50-day SMA which is still higher than the 100-day SMA. Therefore, these indicate an upside. As for an indication of an upper price limit, I consider the target price of $4.25 in Yahoo Finance.

Figure 11: Momentum using the Moving Averages

Source: Seeking Alpha

Finally, the fact that the stock price itself is higher than the 10-day moving average indicates some short-term volatility. Therefore, I expect the stock to dip somewhere in the $2.20-2.50 range. For my part, I took a small initial position at $2.60.

Key takeaways

MARK has used AI technology to develop solutions in time for application in an area of necessity and has been able to win contracts.

However, on the other hand, there are concerns of further stock dilution for debt repayment purposes, and we are still in the middle of a trade war between the US and China, and this can complicate matters for the company's supply chains in case there is an escalation of tensions.

Also, those data protection compliance results for the AI-enabled thermal cameras are still awaited.

In this respect, MARK seems to have learnt the painful lessons gained by the erosion of its FinTech revenues in China back in 2018 as it is now proactively conducting General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) audits on its AI-enabled thermal cameras. The GDPR is a stringent European Union regulation on data protection and privacy for its subjects. However, in a globalized world, it is getting widespread adoption as it places greater obligations on organizations processing personal data.

Moreover, when it comes to saving people lives while re-opening the economy, it is likely that US companies using MARK's technology will store customers' data in their own premises than leave it to any foreign cloud provider.

Also, even if half of the contracts (figure 6) make money, the company looks to double its FY 2019 top line going forward due to the addition of deferred 2018 revenues.

Overall, there are risks but some strong positives as well, and it makes sense to hold the stock as part of a portfolio diversification strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MARK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.