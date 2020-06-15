Management's approach may be too focused on growth, but the current valuation is so low that returns will be high, even with less-than-stellar management.

Article Thesis

Energy Transfer (ET) is a leading midstream company in North America that will remain an important infrastructure backbone for decades to come. The company has some issues, such as management that seems too aggressive in pursuing M&A and a rather high debt load, but those are more than priced in at the current level.

In the long run, investors buying at the current price should do quite well with Energy Transfer, mainly thanks to its dividend payments -- and even if those were to be cut, Energy Transfer could still beat the market.

Energy Transfer: One Of America's Infrastructure Backbones

Energy Transfer, together with a range of other large North American midstream companies (AMLP), such as Enterprise Products (EPD), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and Enbridge (ENB), provides a large amount of pipeline infrastructure. That infrastructure is necessary for the movement of crude oil and natural gas from the producing regions such as the Permian Basin or the Canadian oil sands, to refineries, e.g. those at the US Gulf Coast. Other pipelines are then used to ship the refined products to the markets where they are consumed, such as the major metropolitan areas of the US. Without the infrastructure that Energy Transfer and its peers provide, modern life would not be possible in North America, one can thus rightfully describe these companies as 'mission-critical' for both the economy and the society. This is the first positive about Energy Transfer -- the assets it owns will be needed, no matter what. Replacing these assets is almost impossible for potential new market entrants, due to the multi-billion dollar cost of single pipeline costs, barriers around the industry are very high.

In the above slide, we see what Energy Transfer's asset footprint looks like. It owns a lot of pipeline space connecting production regions such as the Permian Basin to markets in the Gulf region. There, it holds highly valuable assets in the Houston channel, including ones that were recently acquired through its SemGroup purchase. A range of terminals and its Lake Charles LNG project complete its asset base.

In recent years, the US has been aiming for energy independence, which is a goal that will only be reached if Energy Transfer's assets remain in use (and those of its peers, too). In fact, it is necessary that midstream companies build out their infrastructure further going forward. One forecast sees a need for $500+ billion of additional midstream investments over the coming 15 years. Even if that estimate turns out too high, there is undoubtedly a lot of potential for additional projects to be put in place going forward, by Energy Transfer or others.

Energy Transfer: Weathering The Storm

During the first quarter, oil and oil-related stocks were sold off, as the market started to worry about declining oil demand in China, where the current pandemic emerged. Soon, the international spread of the virus and a Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war led to oil prices slumping even further, and oil was eventually hitting negative levels.

Towards the end of the first quarter, this has made Energy Transfer's stock drop by more than 60% versus the beginning of the year, and Energy Transfer is still down around 30% year to date, more than its large midstream peers. This price crash has made Energy Transfer's valuation drop to a quite low level, it currently is the cheapest among its peers on an EV to EBITDA basis:

The curious thing, however, is that the oil price slump did not really hurt Energy Transfer all that much. The company announced its first-quarter results on May 11, and they were not too bad. Sure, sales were down by 11% year over year, but the impact of lower commodity costs also led to lower expenses, thus the revenue hit was not really an overly bad outcome. Looking at Energy Transfer's EBITDA during Q1, we see that it was down less than 4% year over year, declining from $2.74 billion to $2.64 billion. Is that a great outcome? No, ideally we would like to see growing profits. But does a 4% EBITDA drop justify share prices dropping by 60%+? I think the answer to this question is also no. The quick recovery in Energy Transfer's share price, which is 140% from the 52-week low, underlines that the market reaction during March was totally irrational. With shares down 30% year to date, Energy Transfer's share price still does seem irrationally low even now, as Energy Transfer is still priced like a company that was in serious trouble.

Looking at Energy Transfer's guidance for 2020 that was updated in March, the company still sees EBITDA at $11.0 billion to $11.4 billion, in line with 2019 at the midpoint. The stability of Energy Transfer's business during these times is not too surprising, as more than 85% of EBITDA is fee-based. With commodity prices recovering over the last couple of months, as WTI has risen back to $40 already, even the commodity-exposed EBITDA should come in at a solid level for 2020 as long as the recovery and reopening continue.

Debt And Improving Free Cash Flows

One of the factors for Energy Transfer's weak share price performance in the past is its high debt levels. The company is more heavily indebted than most of its peers, and that is why many investors view the company as too risky.

Energy Transfer had long-term debt of $50.3 billion at the end of the first quarter, down $0.7 billion from the beginning of the quarter. At the same time, the company had current liabilities of $6 billion on its balance sheet, mostly offset by $5 billion in current assets. When we calculate with total net debt of $51 billion and EBITDA at the lower end of this year's guidance range, i.e. $11 billion, Energy Transfer's net debt to EBITDA stands at 4.6. When one includes additional items such as its preferred equity, the leverage ratio would be slightly higher than that. Energy Transfer is more indebted than many of its larger peers, but debt levels are not unbearably high. For a large, diversified company with stable cash flows, such as Energy Transfer, a net debt to EBITDA ratio in the 4.5 - 5.5 range is not disastrous at all.

Energy Transfer should be able to deleverage substantially in the future, mainly due to one big trend: Its capital expenditures are trending downwards, which will lead to higher free cash flows, which, in turn, can be used to deleverage. It should be noted that increasing free cash flows could also be used for other purposes, such as buybacks, but it seems management has received the market's message that paying down debt is the thing to do right now. Energy Transfer plans to generate positive free cash flows after paying its dividends starting in 2021. Investors can thus count on debt levels declining during the early 2020s. At the same time, growth projects that are currently being built will start to contribute to EBITDA. This is why the leverage ratio could decline meaningfully over the next couple of years, as the numerator is declining while the denominator will be growing.

Dividend Yield Is Too Attractive Right Now

Based on a current price of $9.00 and annual dividend payments of $1.22, Energy Transfer is yielding 13.6% right now. This is the highest yield in its peer group by far. Not only that, but the yield spread between Energy Transfer's yield and that of other major pipeline companies is also at an above-average level as well:

Yield spreads blew up during the recent market crash, but they are still at a quite wide level. This means that ongoing yield spread normalization would result in share price upside for Energy Transfer relative to its peers, and that right now may be an opportune time to buy for income-focused investors.

With a dividend yielding more than 15%, even a 40% dividend cut would still result in a dividend yield of more than 9% -- that alone would equate to a quite solid long-term return. If Energy Transfer cut its dividend by 40%, its dividend coverage ratio would rise from a strong level of 1.72 (as of Q1) to an extremely strong level of 2.87. In other words, if Energy Transfer would cut its dividend by 40%, its payout would be covered almost three times over, and yet its dividend yield would still be north of 9%.

Adding in some share price gains in the long run, due to deleveraging that will allow for cash flow growth (lower interest payments) and due to growth from new projects and rate increases, and Energy Transfer could be returning 10%+ a year even if its dividend was cut severely. For the record, we do not forecast a dividend cut, as the coverage ratio remains quite strong. But the bearish/conservative scenario laid out above shows that it is quite hard to come up with a scenario where Energy Transfer will not be a winner in the long run.

Risks To Consider

Energy Transfer's business was quite resilient during Q1, and yet there are some risks to keep an eye on. One of these is a potential democratic sweep in the upcoming election, which could lead to legislation or executive action against the energy industry. This had the potential to hurt Energy Transfer's customers, and thereby Energy Transfer, too. With Biden as the Democratic candidate, however, this risk does not seem too high, as most other Democratic candidates were much bigger critics of the industry.

The potential for a second wave of the pandemic is another risk that investors should keep in mind. Such a second wave could lead to more lockdown measures, which would hurt demand for gasoline and other products. This could have a negative impact on some parts of Energy Transfer's operations. In such a scenario, the main risk is that equity markets would likely turn south again, and share prices would most likely come under pressure, although Energy Transfer's cash flows should still remain solid in the long run.

Takeaway

Energy Transfer's history and past performance is not as convincing as that of some of its peers, but Energy Transfer still looks like a strong investment here. Its assets are critical for the US and thus not in danger of not being needed any longer, and its results during Q1 were surprisingly strong.

Mainly due to its extremely low valuation (shares are trading at ~4 times distributable cash flows) and its quite high dividend yield of close to 14% Energy Transfer should be a winning investment in the long run.

One Last Word

