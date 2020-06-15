Sector ETF Week In Review For 6/8-6/12

However, it's possible the markets are shifting to a bearish tone. To avoid losses, place stop loss orders at levels below any recent purchases to limit downside risk.

The more aggressive SPY/TLT allocation (25/75) is still attractive, as is the broad international portfolio.

Let's start with the performance table:

This week's table is a complete reversal from the previous week's bullish results. This week, the markets took a decidedly defensive turn, sending bonds higher and stocks lower.

The 2-month charts place these movements into context:

Last week, the big news was that the US bond market had broken support, which sent a bullish signal to equities. This week, the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) reversed course; both recrossed levels indicating a second trend reversal in as many weeks. Equity markets, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU), gapped lower on Thursday as domestic and international markets interpreted the Fed's latest policy announcement as bearish.

Next, let's take a look at the core portfolios:

Data from Finviz.com; author's calculations.

The first number in the left column is the SPY/VEU percentage, while the second number is the TLT/BNDX percentage. If you're more conservative, opt for the higher TLT/BNDX percentage portfolio. If you're aggressive, reverse the process.

Notice that the conservative allocation (25/75) outperformed over longer time frames, while the more aggressive allocation (75/25) has done better in the month and quarter periods. Last week, the bond market's rally pushed the conservative portfolio's performance to a stronger performance than the aggressive allocation.

International bond markets' performance is the main difference between the international and domestic portfolio. The TLT performed strongly over the last year; international bond markets were near unchanged across all time frames. This means that, for the international portfolio, international equity markets were responsible for most gains and losses over all time frames. One of the benefits of the pandemic is that the ensuing lockdowns were global. This had a leveling effect on the equity markets, essentially resetting performance metrics about three months ago. As a result, international markets have outperformed domestic markets over the last month and quarter.

Finally, the broad portfolio was barely down this week. Thanks to the outperformance of all equity markets, it's done well in the last month and quarter. It's up modestly over the last year.

Finally, here is the chart comparing the performance of all the portfolios:

The first pair of columns (blue and orange) shows the 25/75 portfolio; the second pair (grey and yellow) shows the 50/50; the third pair (light blue and green) shows the 75/25. The last column of each series (the dark blue) is the 25x4 portfolio. The first column of each pair shows the SPY/TLT combination's performance; the second pair shows the VEU/BNDX combination's performance.

Long term, the US portfolio is still the clear winner. But it gets murkier in the shorter time frames. The main point, however, is that international markets are starting to perform on par with the US.

Let's turn to the performance table for US sectors:

All sectors were lower last week. Sectors that had done well over the last few weeks saw some large profit-taking. Energy (XLE) (which is also a recommendation) dropped 11.5%; financials (XLF) (also on the buy list) declined 9.22%; industrials (XLI) (the third member of the list) was off 8%. At the top are two sectors that will undoubtedly benefit from lockdown: technology and communication services.

Let's look at the top three performing sectors over multiple time frames:

Week Month Quarter 1/2-Year Year 1st XLK VNQ XLE XLK XLK 2nd XLC XLI XLY XLC XLC 3rd XLP XLF XLB XLY XLV

There aren't any discernible trends yet. In addition, it's possible that the market might be transitioning from a bullish to bearish tone. For now, place a stop-loss order below a key technical level relative to where you purchased the ETFs in case the market sells off sharply this week. Let's wait for at least another week of activity before making a new move.

Finally, here is the performance table for the international ETFs:

All regions were down; the only difference was the degree.

Here, I still like All Asia less Japan (AAXJ), China (FXI), and the broad Europe ETF (IEV). But, as with the sectors on the list, it's possible that the markets could be changing from a bullish to bearish tone. Place a stop-loss order at an appropriate level for downside protection. Then, let's wait and see how this week plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I don't have a professional relationship with any reader. This is not specific advice for anyone. Read people who disagree with me and make up your own mind. In other words: buyer beware.