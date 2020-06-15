It's been a tough start to the month of June for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) as the index has departed from its relentless uptrend and has also briefly decoupled from the gold (GLD) price. Many speculators are throwing their hands in the air screaming of manipulation; however, a mean reversion was more than overdue, given that the index outperformed gold by over 450% from the March lows, and this type of leverage is unsustainable long-term. Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is one name that's been beaten up a little during the June swoon, but thus far, we've seen minimal damage done to the stock's bigger picture. Meanwhile, at the same time as this correction has occurred, earnings estimates continue to climb at a swift pace. While there's no guarantee the lows are in for Barrick, the stock would begin to approach oversold levels if we were to trade below $21.80. As long as the bulls defend $21.00 on a monthly closing basis, I would view any corrections as noise and lower-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Just over two months ago, I wrote on Barrick Gold and received lots of flack for suggesting that investors should consider taking some profits above the $26.00 level if we got there by summer. While Barrick briefly traded up above the $26.00 level to as high as $28.00, the rally was short-lived, and the stock has since sunk over 22% from its highs. The issue with the rally at the time was the fact that the trade was getting crowded, evidenced by extremely overbought signals flashing on the daily and weekly chart. Fortunately, we've now relieved these overbought conditions during the recent pullback, and the valuation has also improved considerably. The improved valuation is thanks to earnings estimates being ratcheted higher the past two months, with FY-2021 estimates jumping over 20% to $1.02. Generally, upwards earnings revisions are a bullish sign, and especially when earnings are busy breaking out to new multi-year highs. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see above, we have earnings for FY-2019 and earnings estimates for FY-2020, FY-2021, and FY-2022, and current (blue line) and previous estimates (orange line) are plotted together to assess the trend in earnings revisions. If we look above, we can see that annual earnings per share [EPS] estimates were sitting at $0.72, $0.80, and $0.86, respectively, for FY-2020, FY-2021 and FY-2022, but they have begun to trend higher at a brisk pace since the end of Q1. Currently, these updated estimates have improved to $0.84, $1.02, and $1.08, respectively, for FY-2020, FY-2021, and FY-2022. This translates to a 16% revision higher in FY-2020 estimates to $0.84, and a massive 27% revision higher in annual EPS estimates for FY-2021. Therefore, while the stock might have looked expensive trading at a forward earnings multiple of 35 based on previous FY-2021 forecasts, this valuation is getting more palatable at just 23x based on a share price of $23.60 and annual EPS forecasts of $1.02. These revisions are related to the gold price, with gold up 8% thus far in Q2, and a $1,500/oz plus gold price looking like the new normal. Let's see how these estimates have affected the earnings trend below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we take a look at the above chart of annual earnings per share, we can see that Barrick's annual EPS has been trading in a tight range for several years, oscillating between $0.30 and $0.75 with no real progress higher. However, based on FY-2020 estimates of $0.84, we have pretty much guaranteed an earnings breakout year, as FY-2020 annual EPS will surpass the prior multi-year high from FY-2017 at $0.75. This is a bullish development as price typically follows earnings, though not always in a straight line as the last two months have shown us. While we previously expected to see 41% growth in annual EPS year-over-year in FY-2020, this growth rate has grown significantly with the new estimates. Barrick is now projected to see a 64% growth rate in its annual EPS year-over-year, one of the highest earnings growth rates in the market. Meanwhile, FY-2021 estimates of $1.02 suggest that Barrick will see another year of double-digit earnings growth next year, despite lapping a year of incredible growth. Generally, it's the stocks growing earnings at 20% or more per year that are the best market performers, and therefore, a 64% growth rate and 21% growth rate certainly bodes well for Barrick if they can meet or beat these estimates.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we move over to gross margins, we're seeing a strong uptrend here as well, with gross margins climbing steadily higher over the past year and a half. As we can see, gross margins have grown massively over the past year, from 28.8% in Q1 2019 to 34.7% in the most recent quarter. This translates to a 590 basis point margin expansion year-over-year, and we'll likely see gross margins head above 35.0% before year-end based on the gold price. The best growth stories occur when a company is growing annual EPS by 20% or more with significant margin expansion. It shows that the earnings growth is not coming from cost-savings or one-time items but is instead sustainable on the back of growing revenues and higher margins. While one-off items such as tax breaks or cost-cutting measures can improve earnings for a year or two, they are not drivers of long-term growth as a company can only cut costs so much before it negatively affects the business. Therefore, the combination of margin expansion and strong earnings growth suggests that Barrick's growth is nowhere near plateauing yet.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The one issue with Barrick, however, is that the company relies on the gold price more than many other producers for growth, as the 10-year plan for gold production shows minimal growth looking out over the next decade. This is because it's increasingly difficult for the largest miners to grow output since they always have to replenish reserves at current mines, and even acquisitions barely move the needle unless they are Tier-1 projects with 400,000 ounces per year of annual production. These aren't easy to come by in safe jurisdictions as other majors already own the majority of projects of this size. Therefore, while Barrick Gold has significant growth, it's more tied to the gold price than the mid-tier and intermediate producer space, which can sometimes justify high earnings multiples as they're continually growing production. This is likely why we've got a sticky spot for the forward P/E ratio near 34 for Barrick, as shown below with the red box. A rally above $26.00 lined up with a trip back inside this box; hence why I noted in April that taking profits above $26.00 wasn't a bad idea.

(Source: YCharts.com)

While we are nowhere near the cheap zone for Barrick (green box), we are now trading in the middle of this range, and this has removed the valuation headwind we had previously. Therefore, adding exposure to Barrick is nowhere as risky as it was in April, but it's still not a sure bet unless we keep trending lower closer to a forward P/E ratio of 24.50. This would likely require a share price of $22.00 or lower, and would make Barrick quite cheap, especially considering the better margins it's working with than what we saw in FY-2019. So what's the technical picture saying after a nearly 25% drop? Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

Fortunately, we've seen zero damage done to the technical picture, and we remain inside the green zone, which is the best risk-reward time to be holding Barrick Gold. These zones are defined by the stock's position vs. its monthly moving average. We can see that Barrick continues to trend above its monthly moving average (teal line), with this pullback allowing the indicator to play catch-up a little. As long as Barrick does not break down through this monthly moving average, the bigger picture remains sound, and I see no reason to panic. In fact, pullbacks of 25% or more are typically buying opportunities as long as we're above this moving average. Therefore, while this correction might feel painful to those who were overweight or who chased at the highs, it hasn't even put a hairline fracture in the bigger picture.

(Source: Company Website)

Based on the fact that Barrick should see continued margin expansion in FY-2020 and earnings estimates continue to climb, I see no reason to give up on the stock. The stock has one of the most explosive growth rates in the market currently, and the valuation has improved considerably since late April, though we haven't yet hit the low-risk buy zone, which would come at a share price below $21.80. Some investors might be panicking here and wondering what's wrong with Barrick, but a 25% correction after a 125% advance is entirely normal, and these are likely the same investors that were giddy about buying the stock above $27.00 in April. Therefore, as long as the bulls defend $21.00 on a monthly close going forward, I see no reason to give up on Barrick or proclaim this bull market for the stock over. In fact, if we were to see a pullback below $21.80, I would view this as a low-risk area to add some exposure.