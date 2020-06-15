Image source

Restaurateurs have been tested perhaps as much as any other group during the COVID-19 crisis. Many restaurants were shut down entirely for some period, or were operating at extremely reduced capacity, making it difficult for large and small restaurant business alike to stay afloat while waiting for a return to normal.

That includes the largest Burger King (NYSE:QSR) franchisee in the US, Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST), which saw its shares plummet to under a dollar at the height of the panic. With the stock nearing $5 again, I think Carrols' history of operating issues will see earnings remain depressed for some time, and the stock is a sell.

Revenue growth hasn't translated to profits

Carrols has never really had a problem generating top-line growth. The resurgence of the Burger King brand in recent years has certainly helped Carrols, but the company has done its own building of the top line by nearly constantly acquiring Burger King locations from other franchisees, or the parent company itself. Recent examples include this one, which saw Carrols gain 13 locations, and this one, which saw Carrols add 165 Burger King stores and 55 Popeyes stores, the first the chain has had outside of the Burger King brand. Note that Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International owns both Burger King and Popeyes, among others, so we may see Carrols pick up more non-Burger King stores in the future.

Source: TIKR.com

These acquisitions have led to the growth you see above, with large spikes in some years and smaller bumps in others. Carrols has done very large acquisitions at times, including the one where it picked up the Popeyes stores, and this has allowed it to build its store base to more than 1,000 Burger King stores, plus the new Popeyes stores. It operates roughly 14% of all Burger King stores in the US, so it is huge not only on an absolute basis, but also relatively.

Estimates for this year are for mid-single-digit top-line growth to $1.5 billion or so due entirely to the large acquisition discussed above. Into next year, current estimates are for a fractional gain against this year, rising to $1.6 billion in revenue. Of course, Carrols could do another large store base acquisition, but for now, it will likely digest the 200+ stores it just bought.

If we strip out acquisitions and just look at same store sales, we get a better picture of what's going on under the hood.

Source: TIKR.com

Same-store sales were +5% in 2017, but declined to under 4% in 2018, then just over 2% last year. This year's number will be negative due to COVID-19, and there is a rebound of +5% expected for next year. That 5% expected gain next year will simply get Carrols back to its 2019 level, so investors shouldn't get too excited about it. Depending upon how bad 2020 ends up being, it may take a year or two just to repair the damage.

While Carrols has been able to grow the top line through acquisitions and to a lesser extent same-store sales, it simply hasn't translated into growing profits. Below, we have earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, in millions of dollars, as well as EBIT as a percentage of revenue.

Source: TIKR.com

EBIT was $34 million three years ago and $38 million in 2018. However, last year saw a steep decline in profitability thanks to falling gross margins and flat SG&A costs, as EBIT came in slightly negative. To no one's surprise, this year is expected to be negative, but even into next year, which is slated to see record revenue for Carrols, EBIT is only expected to be slightly positive at ~1% of revenue.

Carrols has added lots of scale over time by acquiring new stores, but that scale hasn't translated into profits. Gross margins have declined over time, but the surprising thing is that SG&A costs have been pretty consistent in the area of 9% of revenue. One would expect SG&A costs to decline over time with increased scale, similar to the way a retailer gains scale with more stores, but that simply hasn't happened. As a result, Carrols continues to disappoint.

That's a significant problem, but it isn't the only one Carrols has these days. Below, we have the two components of free cash flow, cash from operations and capital expenditures, both in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see that in most of these years, FCF is very small, with the best year being 2015 at +$15 million. Last year was hugely negative and this year promises to be as well with reduced operating cash flows, even if capex is reduced. The net result of all of this is that Carrols cannot return capital to shareholders because there really isn't any leftover after it performs necessary capex. This also means that if Carrols wants to do something big, like acquire a bunch of new stores, it almost certainly has to borrow to do so because it has very poor cash generation.

No earnings mean the stock should be sold

The interesting thing is that Carrols shares have rallied so much in recent weeks that they are back where they were pre-crisis. That's hard to believe given that this company wasn't that good in the first place, and while the ultimate impact of COVID-19 remains to be seen, one thing I'm very sure of is that it won't be good for restaurant operators. Things like reduced hours, reduced capacity, additional cleaning costs, and a host of other issues are popping up, none of which will improve revenue or profitability.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Carrols is now expected to post a loss of ~75 cents per share this year, but even if we look out two more years, to the fiscal year that will end in January of 2023, Carrols is still slated to only get back to break-even.

Earnings have been very weak or negative for years at this point, and with COVID-19 making life harder for restaurants, I simply cannot see a path forward for Carrols at nearly $5 per share. Earnings will be quite negative this year and probably next year, and even if it does get back to profitability at some point, the share price is already implying this return to profits. Thus, there is very little reward but a lot of risk in the current share price, and if you own it, I think you should take the market's gift and unload Carrols at this very favorable valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.