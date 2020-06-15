Illumina Receives FDA authorization for Emergency Use of COVID-19 Test Kit

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) announced that the FDA has given its Emergency Use Authorization for the Illumina COVIDSeq Test. This diagnostic kit uses upper respiratory specimen and provides results in 24 hours. The test uses NovaSeq™ 6000 Sequencing System for its operations.

The test is capable of delivering results using specimen such as nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab. Its diagnostic design comprises 98 amplicons targeting the full SARS-CoV-2 genome.

It leverages the S4 flow cell for using up to 3,072 samples per NovaSeq run. There are several steps involved in the test including viral RNA extraction, RNA-to-CDNA conversion and PCR. Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer of Illumina said "COVIDSeq leverages the performance of NGS to help address the global need for diagnostic testing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond diagnostic testing, Illumina and a number of our customers are exploring NGS-based workflows to enable high-volume screening to support a return to work and school."

However, it needs to be noticed that COVIDSeq is not currently approved or cleared by the FDA. However, the test is FDA authorized under EUA pathway, which will remain effective for the duration of the declaration. It is allowed to be used in laboratory setup in the United States for conducting moderate and high complexity tests. These laboratories are required to have appropriate CLIA certification.

This is the first NGS-based testing kit to be given FDA EUA. Its IVD workflow is expected to help labs in scaling up their testing capabilities to meet growing demand for COVID-19 testing. The workflow employed by this diagnostic kit is based upon Tagmentation library prep and DRAGEN platform, which was obtained by the company through its acquisition of Edico Genome in 2017.

The test is currently available at a limited number of early access testing sites. However, the distribution of the test is expected to be ramped up later this summer.

Illumina is mainly invested in developing, manufacturing and marketing life science tools and integrated systems for analyzing genetic variations. Some of its most prominent instruments are NovaSeq Sequencing Systems, NextSeq Sequencing Systems, NextSeqDX Sequencing System and MiSeq Sequencing System, among others. It also has array scanners including iScan System in its portfolio.

Illumina stock has shown bumpy performance this year so far. After reaching the lows in March, the stock bounced back nicely and is currently trading nearly 10 percent high on a Year to Date basis. The pandemic has opened up new opportunities and markets for the company. It is expected that Illumina will have strong positioning in COVID-19 segment, and the gains will likely be reflected in its stock price.

Merck Stumbles in Keytruda Bladder Cancer Trial

Merck (MRK) announced that it has received disappointing results from its Phase 3 KEYNOTE-361 trial. The study failed to meet its pre-specified dual primary endpoints consisting of overall survival or progression free survival. Keytruda is already approved by the FDA for three different indications including bladder cancer.

KEYNOTE-361 is a randomized and open label trial aimed to assess Keytruda as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone for patients suffering with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Dr. Roy Baynes, Merck Research Laboratories said, "While we are disappointed in these study results, KEYTRUDA has been established as an important option in the treatment of metastatic bladder cancer, and we are committed to continuing our research to help more patients with this disease." However, the safety profile of the drug was consistent with previous studies.

The trial included 1,010 patients who were randomized to receive different combinations. The final analysis of the study depicted an improvement in OS and PFS in patients treated with the drug candidate and chemotherapy but it was not statistically significant. As Keytruda arm failed to show superiority in OS or PFS, no formal testing was carried out for monotherapy cohort. The secondary endpoints of the study included duration of response, disease control rate, overall response rate and safety.

KEYTRUDA is an anti-PD-1 therapy and it works by boosting the capability of the body's immune system in helping to detect and fight tumor cells. It is a humanized monoclonal antibody that obstructs the contact between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2. Such obstruction activates T lymphocytes which have the ability to affect tumor cells as well as healthy cells.

Merck has well diversified oncology therapy portfolio. Keytruda is currently being investigated in more than 1,200 trials for a wide range of cancers and treatment options.

Vertex's Kalydeco Receives EC Nod for Expanded Use

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported that the European Commission has given its permission for the label extension of Kalydeco to include its use for treating children and adolescents with cystic fibrosis. The additional requirements are that the patient should be aged 6 months and older and weighing at least 5 kg, who have the R117H mutation.

Kalydeco is the first approved medication for treating the underlying cause of CF in people with specific mutations in the CFTR gene. This oral medication is a CFTR potentiator and works by keeping CFTR proteins at the cell surface open for longer time for improving the transmission of water and salt across the cell membrane.

The approved drug is now immediately available to additional eligible patients in Germany. It will be available in other countries in near future as well. Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President at Vertex said, "Since then, it's been our goal to ensure that as many people with CF as possible are able to benefit from our treatments, and today's label extension means that approximately 500 young patients in Europe, who have long awaited a treatment option, are now eligible for KALYDECO®." The drug is already approved in Europe for treating patients with CF aged 18 years and older.

Vertex is a biotechnology company and is mainly invested in developing medicines for serious diseases. It has a strong portfolio of approved medications for indications such as cystic fibrosis, kidney diseases and pain management. The company also has a robust developmental pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines. Vertex is also working on developing cell and genetic therapies for diseases such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and beta thalassemia.

