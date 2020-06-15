Equity CEFs: Oh Hear Me All Robinhood Investors!

But take a closer look and see how these CEFs hide the truth. That one is but fool's gold while the other is the true golden goose.

So hear my story and learn how you too can make riches on forsaken CEFs that kings and queens spurn even as they horde their gold onto sinking ships.

You see, before ye stole from the rich, there were bloated closed-end funds that were also held by greedy shareholders who only saw higher premium prices.

Forget ye Hertz! Forget ye Chesapeake Energy! Lest they all go bankrupt! But let me tell you the story of your greatest opportunity, equity CEFs!

Closed-end funds are unique among classes of securities in that they are the only investment that have two prices, one more or less hidden that represents the true value of the fund and one for all to see and trade on at market price.

Anomalies arise when these two prices diverge excessively, but they can become opportunities when valuations of funds go in opposite directions even while one fund is vastly outperforming the other. Here's a doozy but let me first explain why this can happen.

It's a fact that the best performing CEFs tend to trade at discounts while the worst often trade at high premiums. This is just the opposite of what you would expect in stocks, since it's the companies that are growing the fastest that are the ones that get to trade at the highest market valuations.

But not so in CEFs. I explain this conundrum in this article, Equity CEFs: Why CEFs Can Stay At Wide Discounts/Premiums And Why It Doesn't Matter, and I would encourage you to read this first as it's the only explanation that I have ever seen as to why this happens.

But what's most important to understand is that even with this contradiction, it's often the funds at wide discounts that far outperform the funds at high premiums over time, even if the high premium funds often have much higher yields. This is why I call one fool's gold and the other the true golden goose. Let's take a look.

The Gabelli Utility Trust fund (GUT), $7.57 market price, $3.99 NAV, 89.7% premium, 7.9% current market yield, trades at the highest market price premium of any CEF, a mind boggling 90%. Why is this? Well, besides some of the reasons spelled out in the article above where it's much easier to keep the fund's market price propped up than its NAV, there have probably been hundreds if not thousands of new retail investors who see a utility fund from a popular name like Gabelli yielding a huge 7.9% paid monthly and probably figure it's a conservative way to get a high yield.

Only it's not. That's because hidden behind the curtain of the Gabelli Utility Trust fund is an NAV worth only $3.99/share trying to cover a 15.0% NAV yield without losing anymore NAV. So while GUT's market price merrily moves up as if everything is fine and dandy, GUT's NAV is struggling to keep its head above water and is in fact sinking.

How much NAV has GUT already lost this year? Try -16%, way worse than the SPDR Utility Select ETF (XLU), $58.67 current market price, which is down only -8.3%.

Data by YCharts

But at market price, GUT is actually positive on the year, believe it or not, up 0.6% at $7.57 even though if the fund liquidated tomorrow, shareholders would only get roughly $3.99.

Though shareholders can probably sleep well at night knowing that won't happen, what's far more likely is a dramatic and long overdue distribution cut by Gabelli. More on that later.

So who would buy a fund at $7.57 knowing it's only worth $3.99? Well, probably no one other than long-term shareholders reinvesting their distributions, but obviously, someone is buying not knowing what they are getting into. Maybe Robinhooders, maybe not. But since I actually live in a city called Sherwood, hopefully I can enlighten this merry band of marauders.

Let me give you a taste of what you're getting into when you buy a fund like GUT as well as alternatives. The fund I want to compare GUT to also has a similar market price yield of 7.5%, but has a vastly different strategy and fundamentals.

The Liberty All-Star Growth fund (ASG), $5.86 current market price, $6.18 NAV, -5.2% discount, 7.5% current market yield, is another all equity CEF that invests exclusively in US growth stocks. So unlike GUT's in-house managed portfolio of leveraged utility and telecommunication stocks, the Liberty All-Star Growth fund employs three separate portfolio managers, one specializing in small-cap growth stock selections, one specializing in mid-cap growth stocks and the last specializing in large-cap growth stocks.

Note: This article does not analyze any individual securities in each fund, only that each represents a diversified portfolio of stocks consistent with its strategy and discipline.

Now whether you believe growth stocks or utility stocks are a better or safer place to be in the markets right now is a moot point, because when you throw in heavy amounts of leverage, the risk goes up dramatically and negates any "conservative" argument for a fund's strategy.

But what I really want you to first take a look at is the valuations of these funds. ASG trades at a market price 30% lower than GUT ($5.86 vs $7.57) and yet has an NAV (its liquidation value) of $6.18, 55% higher than GUT's!

I wish I could truly make you understand the insanity of this valuation difference, but what really takes it to the absurd level is how much better ASG's NAV has been performing, not just taking this year into account but over the years.

Here's a 1-year total return NAV performance:

Data by YCharts

Here is a 3-year total return NAV performance:

Data by YCharts

Here is a 5-year total return NAV performance:

Data by YCharts

So with ASG's NAV among the best performers again this year, up 3.7% YTD while GUT's is down -15.9%, can you think of any reason why ASG shouldn't be trading at a higher market price premium than GUT? I can't. And if that's the case, ASG should be trading more like $10 - $11 instead of $5.86.

Now understand, ASG has been no slouch at market price performance and in fact, ASG was my Top Aggressive Pick in 2019. And as it turned out, ASG led all CEFs in performance that year, up 60.3% at market price.

But it's not like I haven't called out ASG when warranted, like earlier this year when I went to a sell recommendation in January, Equity CEFs: Why The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Fell -6.7% Yesterday. So I think I know this fund fairly well.

Let me talk a bit about distributions and yields in these two funds and why the advantage also tilts heavily toward ASG. ASG has an 8% NAV distribution policy which adjusts each quarter based on the NAV price on the Friday prior to each quarterly declaration date.

In this way, ASG always will stay around an 8% NAV yield (currently 7.1%), which is very achievable with its growth strategy even though the fund doesn't use much in the way of enhanced income techniques like writing options or leverage.

What this means however, is that ASG is subject to reducing its quarterly distribution, like in this latest quarter from $0.13/share to $0.11/share, when stock prices drop due to the corona virus. I'm sure this is a big reason for ASG's market price being actually down -6.2% YTD even with an NAV up 3.7% YTD. But this is exactly what you want to see from your fund so that it doesn't erode its NAV with too high of a NAV yield it can't cover going forward.

Keep in mind that a fund's distribution is derived from its NAV, not its market price, so if a fund cannot reasonably be expected to cover its distribution then that just leaves that much less NAV to derive its next distribution. Can you see how this can result in an accelerated downward spiral of NAV loss?

In fact, what you see comparing the two funds is that ASG only has to cover $0.11/share each quarter with an $6.18 NAV while GUT has to somehow cover an equivalent of $0.15/share per quarter with a $3.99 NAV.

Though utilities have been a great sector to invest in over the years, this high NAV yield is beginning to catch up to GUT and no amount of "net income" designation is going to hide the fact that GUT will probably be seeing accelerated NAV loss which eventually will be reflected in GUT's market price.

That's what happens when your fund has to pay 15.0% out of its NAV each year while any new investor would only get 7.9%. ASG, on the other hand, only has to pay half that amount and any new investor would lock-in a windfall 7.5% market yield. Huge advantage to ASG.

For more information on ASG, including its latest Top 20 holdings as of April 30, go to this link, ASG Fact Sheet.

GUT, on the other hand, is a disaster waiting to happen. It's not a question of if but rather when. And the when will happen when Gabelli is finally forced to dramatically cut GUT's distribution.

The last time I said that about a CEF was when I wrote about the PIMCO Global StocksPlus & Income fund (PGP), $8.31 market price, $7.35 NAV, 13.1% premium, 13.6% current market yield, back on February of 2016 in this article, Equity CEFs: PIMCO's Sinking Ship. PGP was the subject of many articles I wrote over the years, each time warning investors about the fund's likelihood of a dramatic distribution cut in the face of an eroding NAV even as the fund rose to a 100% market price premium. Today, after four distribution cuts, PGP trades at a 13.1% premium.

But at the time I wrote that article, PGP's market price was at $17.91 and the fund was trading at an 87.1% market price premium and a 23% NAV yield. Sound familiar?

And just eight months later in October of 2016, PIMCO finally cut PGP's distribution for the first time ever and would go on to cut PGP's distribution another three times.

Remember what I said about CEFs with reasonable yields but at wide discounts generally outperforming CEFs with overtly large NAV yields trading at premiums? That article was a good example of that as I compared PGP to the Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX fund (GRX), $10.11 current market price, $11.71 NAV, -13.7% discount, 5.5% current market yield.

And how have the two funds done since I endorsed GRX over PGP back in February 2016? Here are the total return market prices of PGP in blue and GRX in orange:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

In the movie Robin Hood there's a line that goes, "Rise and rise again until lambs become lions.”

Such could be said for CEFs so do yourselves a favor Robinhooders or any new investors out there. Don't try and chase overpriced CEFs or bankrupt companies. Instead, look for CEFs that are in the sweet spot of the market, have reasonable distribution yields and trade at discounts to their net worth.

The Liberty All-Star Growth fund (ASG) fits all those requirements and yet continues to trade down on a year when its NAV is outperforming even most other growth CEFs. Let's see if we can take from the rich and give to the poor with this fund.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASG, GRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.