The next company I decided to write about is B2Gold Corp. (BTG). B2Gold is now a senior gold producer. In terms of the company's valuation, currently it's trading at an Enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of roughly 6.16., a price to book ratio of 2.55, a price to cash flow ratio of roughly 10.7, and a price to sales ratio of 4.11. In terms of its forward PE (Price Earnings ratio), B2Gold is trading at a ratio of roughly 11 times earnings, however, as I said in the past, I would not use that ratio when valuing a mining stock. However, based on these metrics, I would say this company is trading at a relatively low valuation

In terms of the company's five-year outlook, see screen shot below:

(Presentation can be found here.)

In terms of production, I would say this is a solid production profile, but nothing material to write about. In terms of its costs, I would say for a senior producer, these costs are attractive. However, if you look at the screen shot below on its facts page,

One can see that B2Gold has an exploration budget for the year 2020 of roughly 51 million dollars. This can lead to a lot more ounces in the ground being discovered, thus leading to future growth in production from its current existing mines, and its developmental mines.

In terms of the company's financials, B2Gold reported a net income of roughly 83 million dollars in quarter one of 2020, and Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 per share, which has more than doubled on a year over year (YOY) basis. This increase is mainly attributed to the increase in gold prices, and some increase in production. I would attribute most of this to an increase in gold prices myself. In terms of the net earnings, I would say this quarter's earnings should be pretty consistent over the foreseeable future, as there aren't any unusual non-cash impairments used to decrease earnings, nor were there any non-cash gains, such as a gain in sale on its income statement.

In terms of its cash flow, for quarter one in 2020, I calculated that B2Gold was able to generate roughly 103.538 million dollars or free cash flow. This will enable them to keep paying their dividend, engage in share repurchases, and or make accretive acquisitions, so it can grow its production and earnings in the future.

In terms of its balance sheet, I was able to calculate a total assets to total liabilities ratio of 4.2, and a current ratio of 2.4. I would rate this as a very well capitalized and very strong balance sheet, which, would mean I don't think B2Gold shareholders are facing any serious debt risks, and or dilution risks.

In 2019, B2Gold began to pay its first dividend. See screen shot below:

(Screen shot brought to you by.)

As you can see above, its first dividend was paid in December of 2019, and in May of 2020 the amount paid on its dividend doubled. When looking at dividend, I would say the safest way to calculate its safety, is by using its payout ratio. In terms of the its payout ratio, I calculated a ten percent payout ratio, using dividends paid/free cash flow; mainly because your dividend is paid to you in cash, and not by GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles). However, if you prefer the traditional Dividends paid/ Net Income ratio, I calculated that to be roughly 12 percent for the first quarter in 2020. Based on these ratios, I do not believe that B2Gold's dividend is in any danger of being cut, from its 8 percent annual yield.

What would attract me the most to B2Gold is its proven tracker record of creating shareholder value on a ten-year basis. See screenshot below:

(Screenshot found here.)

The risks involving B2Gold are its growth. As stated above, B2Gold has a 51-million-dollar exploration budget for the year of 2020 alone, it is possible that the drill results disappoint. This would lead to many a sunk cost, thus decreasing its earnings. The only developmental project in the near future is its Gramalote JV project. This can be a low cost and large open pit mine, however, its feasibility completion study has been delayed due to COVID, and when bringing on a mine a lot can go wrong. If you want to look at a good example, look no further than Silvertip from Coeur Mining (CDE), recently that was temporarily suspended and resulted in a $251 million dollar impairment charge.

In conclusion, I think B2Gold is a very well run and will prosper during this bull market in gold. Their cash flow, incomes, and balance sheet seem to be very strong, and it has a proven tracker record of creating shareholder value. Lastly, it's trading at a very cheap valuation, which is what one wants to see when purchasing a stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lastly, I want to make it clear, that this article was written for informational purposes only, and should not be construed as investment advice. I am not a financial advisor, this is only my thoughts about a specific stock, if you have any interest in investing in this stock than please talk to an investment professional, and do your own research.