Companies within the fund offer diverse products in this space and have the potential to grow at a very high rate.

There has been a build-up in momentum which is expected to continue based on the growth expected in the cybersecurity market.

While most industries are trying to regain their highs of the year, the rise in shares of the Technology sector has been impressive, to say the least. Tech is one sector that promises not only to be resilient but also to perform well amidst an economic slowdown. Within the technology sector, cybersecurity is a niche that has gained significant momentum of late. As remote working becomes the new norm in American workspace, the role of cybersecurity companies has assumed greater significance. Security barriers at home tend to be lesser than what is available in offices, giving rise to the requirement of additional preventive measures. It does not come as a surprise that First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) has maintained a steep uptrend since the recovery in broader markets started.

Future of Cybersecurity Market

Even after adjusting for the COVID-19 impact, the global cybersecurity market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 12%. The crisis has exposed many businesses that have ignored expenditure on cybersecurity. Companies in North America, specifically in the healthcare sector, are expected to boost revenues by adopting improved security measures. Moreover, the BFSI sector has considerable expenditure in this space, and the adoption of newer technologies should further boost revenues. The increasing demand for VPNs has also created additional revenue streams for the companies. Small- and medium-scale businesses are also expected to spend more on cybersecurity in a bid to keep the remote working environment safe. This is particularly important since hackers have evolved and are devising new ways to break into the network of companies.

How would CIBR benefit?

The top 10 holdings comprise around half the portfolio and are giants of the cybersecurity industry. The ETF relies solely on this sector. While the fund may seem undiversified, the product offerings by the constituent companies are diverse along with extensive geographical outreach.

The largest holding, CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), focuses more on cloud-based solutions in markets like the US, the UK, Australia, Germany, India, and Romania. Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) concentrates on firewall solutions. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is a company that is reliant on the networking side of the information technology industry. So, there is some level of diversification in this space.

All the segments that have been discussed are expected to post strong results even if the slowdown extends for a considerable amount of time. The revenue estimates of all the top-five companies, except Cisco Systems, show that the industry could sustain high double-digit growth for a significant amount of time. These companies have also been consistently beating the street estimates, and this highlights the potential that the ETF holds for the future.

How good is the valuation?

It is important to understand the valuation level of the technology sector in general in order to comment on the status of CIBR. For our reference, we have taken the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK), a fund that tracks the Technology Select Sector Index. While the fund also focuses on the Technology sector, it is invested in more recognized players like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Valuation Indicators of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK)

Valuation Indicators of First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

A comparison between the two funds reveals that CIBR is undervalued in comparison. The broader market multiples compared to the ETF, however, would present a contradictory picture. This is generally the case with shares in the Technology space. In most cases, it is the earnings that try to catch up with the price in a bid to make the multiples appear more reasonable, as they grow much faster than the overall market. However, it is justifiable to raise eyebrows by looking at the multiples on a standalone basis, or by comparing it with the broader market.

We just mentioned earlier that the industry could manage a double-digit growth even if the pandemic continues. It is possible that this is the worst-case scenario for these companies. Even if we drill down to the holdings of CIBR, the estimates are much more than the expectations from the cybersecurity industry. If we consider a 20% increase in Earnings and Sales, the P/B and P/E would change to approximately 20 and 2.85, respectively. These estimates, based on conservative growth estimates from the companies, show that, without any price change, the valuations seem more reasonable.

Risks in the ETF

Dependent solely on companies operating in the cybersecurity space: We mentioned this before, but there is almost no exposure to other sectors that makes the fund vulnerable to idiosyncratic risks within this sector. This can be a core holding, but it would be unwise to have it as a standalone for your portfolio. Some of the companies have a significant amount of leverage and have posted negative earnings too. The companies also rely on corporate spendings that may take a hit if the downturn continues. The possibility of other bigger players entering the market can also not be ruled out, given the opportunity it presents in the current scenario.

Valuations would not be justified if the performance takes a hit: It has been highlighted earlier that there are many shares that present a buying opportunity based solely on their price multiples. Our justification to buy the fund would not hold true if the holdings fail to generate forecasted revenues or profits.

Within the Technology sector, cybersecurity is expected to drive growth at least in the near future. Those willing to bet on growth stocks in this segment can consider investing in CIBR. It should be one of the sectors that benefit the most if there is a revival in the economy, and with an election coming in November, anti-hack companies are about to become center stage.

