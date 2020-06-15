Liz Hall: 'It Starts With Culture And Flows Down Into Investing'

If nothing else her original way of thinking will inspire reflection.

She believes Elon Musk is the greatest CEO of all time.

Without any formal education, Liz is emerging as a "Fintwit" must follow.

Lizz Hall is an independent investor who evolved the value investing philosophy into a very flexible intuitive approach. Without any formal education, she started out in investing shortly before the Great Financial Crisis.

She then somehow managed to invest a concentrated portfolio into General Growth Properties, today this is still known as the Howard Hughes Company (HHC), and then took a position in Monster Beverages (MNST). The graphs below illustrate the trajectory these took.

A few years later she parlayed those wins with an investment into Amazon (AMZN). If you invested in one of these and held it over time your portfolio probably did great. Imagine buying all three.

She sold Monster somewhere along the way:

She calls it luck but I'm not so sure. Sure, to an extent the real great outcomes in the stock market are always luck. But the fact is she selected, invested and held a number of huge winners, while also developing an investment philosophy that's rooted in fundamental value but over time evolved into a more expansive approach.

I really wanted to talk to Liz about some of her specific investments that we get into as well as some of her investment thoughts, some of which are highly original.

For example, Liz finds ideas through immersion in culture. This can be used widely but we discuss it related to gaming and Games Workshop (OTCPK:GMWKF), Hasbro properties (HAS) and Blizzard (ATVI).

Some of her principles in quotes:

Changes in a business’s growth trajectory often swamp the merits of valuation, to both the upside and the downside. Favorable inflections can sometimes make you a killing. -Liz Hall

One example is an investment into Target (TGT) which we discuss.

Some of the most basic setups are basically just capital structure arbitrage. Have doubled my money on $MAR from the company replacing higher cost equity with lower cost debt. Doesn’t always work out but when it does it’s like putting biz performance on steroids. -Liz Hall

Looking for big announced buyback programs where you expect management to follow through while you like the underlying is not a completely foreign tactic. I try to employ this weapon in The Special Situations report but it's been fairly challenging to find situations I really like. We discuss this in regards to Marriott (MAR).

She also explains to me why Elon Musk of Tesla (TSLA) is the greatest CEO of all time. I still don't agree with that exact conclusion. But I'm on the wrong end of learning about the power of a strong narrative combined with intermittent share issuance. I definitely gained another way to look at the battle between the bulls and bears in the Tesla story.

One thing I really liked when I looked through Liz's portfolio (full ticker list below excluding OTC names) is that there's a very defensive undercurrent. She says it isn't a conscious thing but if she had said she lives by the Buffett adagium of "rule number 1 don't lose money, rule number 2 don't lose money" I would have believed it.

The defensive properties that I see here do vary but they make it very unlikely these businesses will disappear within 5-10 years.

There are a few that have very high insider ownership where a great operator is extremely invested in its success like Amazon and Constellation (NYSE:STZ).

There are quite a few that are (or serve) essential retail operations like pharmacies and grocery stores.

There's Altria (MO) which is obviously a business that just doesn't seem to go away even though many wish it would.

Defense spending can decrease but it's never going away.

Even a seemingly cyclical name like Texas Pacific Land (TPL) looks like it's tied to the Permian but there's no debt there and its revenue can go down, but because it primarily owns royalties on land it will live on even after the entire shale sector busts.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon could see share temporary multiple contractions and revenue contractions but they have extremely strong balance sheets.

Portfolio:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Altria, Amazon (AMZN), GCI Liberty (GLIBA), Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF), Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP.PK),Target, Wayfair (W), Games Workshop, Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), Chewy (CHWY), Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL), Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), Lockheed Martin Technology (LMT), World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC), Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc (HII), Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), National Beverage Corp (FIZZ), Mariott (MAR), Facebook (FB), Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR), Disney (DIS), Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC) and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO).

I hope you like the interview. It left me with a lot to reflect on and to process. Please share or like the video/article as that's a strong signal for me to do more of these.

You can follow Liz on Twitter and yours truly here.

