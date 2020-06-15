My own opinion is Goldman should be able to generate $25 in EPS in average years, thus a $250 stock price (10x earnings) isn't too far from fair value.

The S&P 500 returned 31% in 2019 and yet Goldman's EPS fell 17% on the year.

Goodwill was either reclassified (buried), or impaired but no goodwill appears on the Goldman balance sheet even though the broker used to disclose it's own tangible book value (TBV).

Book value for the brokerage giant is $228 per share.

Goldman Sachs (GS) fell 7.5% this week and it back below the 200-day moving average after a brutal week for the financial sector.

Goldman's stock is still remarkably volatile even though - in the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 - the proprietary trading group disbanded or spunoff into various hedge funds (or a hedge fund) and thus the earnings volatility of the brokerage giant was expected to be diminished.

Part of the reason for the stock volatility is that the "standard deviation" of EPS and revenue (actual vs the Street consensus estimate) is still quite high despite the lack of big balance sheet trading bets each quarter.

Here is the "average" revenue and EPS upside (downside) surprise for Goldman for the following time periods:

EPS Revenue 1-year -2% 8% 3-year 13% 6% 5-year 13% 5% 10-year 30% 5% 20-year 26% 8%

Source: internal valuation spreadsheet

The 20-year EPS scale is missing two quarter, so it's 78 quarters total

The 20-year revenue block is missing three data points, so the total is 77 quarters

One thing - as an analyst - you don't want to do is start blindly drawing conclusions from a data set without some underlying support, but it's clear over the 20-year history (80 quarters) that proprietary trading was tough to model (resulting in sharp swings in EPS and revenue relative to consensus) and was probably pretty profitable for Goldman over the years.

The "1-year" time-frame caught my eye since the revenue upside was 8% for the last 4 quarters and yet EPS missed by a -2% relative to consensus and ironically it wasn't just the March '20 quarter.

The March '20 quarter was a miss on EPS of 7% but so did the December and September quarters of '20 miss on EPS as well.

Q1 '19 didn't start the year off well for Goldman as Goldman's revenue fell 3%, pre-tax earnings fell 20%, and EPS fell 18%.

For the 2019 year, Goldman's revenue rose 4% while EPS fell 17%, the first year EPS declined since 2016.

What's remarkable about that was the SP 500 returned 31% last year and Goldman still managed to not be able to grow EPS on the year.

That's very un-Goldman like.

In the decade of 2010 to 2019, Goldman had four negative years of y/y EPS decline, usually bouncing back sharply after the decline in EPS.

Forward EPS and revenue growth rates:

Estimated EPS growth:

Source: estimates from IBES by Refinitiv, growth from internal valuation s/sheet

Estimated revenue growth:

Source: Street consensus revenue estimates from IBES by Refinitiv while growth rates from internal valuation s.sheet.

Goldman Sachs stock price performance:

20-year time-frame:

Source:YCharts

The 20-year chart shows Goldman under-performing the SP 500 by 67 bp's annually over the 20-year time period from 1/1/2000 through 6/12/2020.

10-year time-frame:

Source:YCharts

Goldman's performance over the 10 year time period shows an annual under-performance of roughly 900 bp's per year relative to the SP 500.

A scary chart from Schwab's LizAnn Sonders:

Summary / conclusion: The bearish case for Financials and for Goldman Sachs is the easiest case to make today as the above chart from LizAnn Sonders of Schwab shows, but those are the times value investors have to dig in their heels and continue to focus on fundamentals.

Looking at forward estimates, Goldman doesn't have a revenue problem, which might mean it has a cost-structure problem. Pre-tax operating margins need to rise, which means compensation at Goldman might need to fall and headcount might need to be rationalized, which is never easy to write since real lives are involved.

Goldman should earn $25 - $30 per share per year in a non-pandemic environment.

In 2020, since the Fed bazooka, corporate bond issuance has soared to over $1 trillion for the first 6 months of 2020, which should be a plus for a Goldman.

The FICC business is always a toss-up - it's hard to know from my perch what Goldman's position was around crude oil and energy during March and April '20.

The fact that Goldman showed a 17% decline in EPS in 2019, a year the SP 500 returned 31% is stunning for the white-shoe firm, but again, this could get back to cost-structure and expense realignment.

Morningstar noted that Goldman's compensation ratio needs to decline to 34% - 35% versus the mid-40's and Covid-19 and the resultant disruption should likely accelerate that process.

The acquisition of Folio for Goldman should further accelerate growth in their asset management business, and eventually Goldman should converge with Schwab as a world class wealth manager, but Schwab is still far ahead in terms of total assets and asset growth.

Goldman's EPS growth from 2010 to 2019 averaged 16% per year. Nothing has really changed that yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.