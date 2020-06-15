I share the background of Colin Huang, the founder of Pinduoduo, and a competitive risk that shareholders should watch out for.

I discuss how Pinduoduo intends to grow its GMV/revenue, resulting in a drastic contraction in its P/S and P/E ratios in the coming years.

In this weekly, I focused on Pinduoduo, the hot stock setting fresh highs and confounding naysayers who viewed its persistent huge losses with disdain.

Pinduoduo unexpectedly declared hefty subsidies for some products on its platform as it competes with Alibaba and JD.com during the mid-year sale festival.

Chinese equities fared better than their U.S. counterparts last week when the market players were spooked by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in several states.

By ALT Perspective

The previous week's update titled Chinese Internet Stocks Demonstrate High Resilience But Brace For Correction Anyway proved prescient. Nonetheless, I admit the risks mentioned - the rising vitriol and aversion towards Chinese companies - were not the main triggers for the decline last week.

Rather, it was attributed to investors' realization of "the risks to the economy from pandemic-related shutdowns earlier this year and the prospect of a second-wave of coronavirus infections as government’s lift restrictions on activity", according to The New York Times.

Some pundits placed the blame on the Federal Reserve chair, Jerome H. Powell, for his dire warning of the depth of the downturn and the pace of the recovery. However, I felt it was an unreasonable assessment since he also indicated that the central bank would keep pumping stimulus into the U.S. economy and that Fed officials were projecting no interest rate increases through 2022.

Interestingly, the stock markets quickly regained some grounds on Friday. Perhaps we should not be too surprised, given that some companies are seeing their stocks surging despite their bankruptcy filings, like Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) and Whiting Petroleum Corp. (WLL). Thus, why not healthy ones? The logic goes.

With U.S. equity markets (SPY)(DIA)(QTEC) being the global barometer of investor sentiment, it's no wonder that Chinese equivalent benchmarks (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) corrected in sympathy. Nevertheless, the three major Chinese ETFs managed to outperform their U.S. counterparts, down only 0.4 percent to 2.8 percent compared to 4.0 percent to 5.5 percent for the latter, despite starting the week on a weaker footing.

Data by YCharts

News that a potential COVID-19 vaccine under development in China was showing good progress probably helped boosted Asian investors' confidence. On the other hand, the heavily oversubscribed secondary offerings of JD.com (JD) and NetEase (NTES) could have sucked the liquidity from listed companies in the Chinese and Hong Kong markets.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), dipped 0.42 percent for the week amidst a mixed performance of its component stocks. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share prices of e-commerce players Pinduoduo (PDD) and Bilibili (BILI) regained prominence, fronting the leader board of gains. Their shares rose 3.9 percent to 4.9 percent while other e-commerce stocks JD.com and Vipshop (VIPS) fell 1.8 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

Pinduoduo hit a record high at $75.33 early on Friday session before succumbing to the broader market swoon but still managed to end the day up 2.24 percent. Shareholders had responded positively to Pinduoduo's belated splash in China's mid-year sale extravaganza.

Pinduoduo had initially been low-key during the '618' sales event, claiming that the e-commerce company regarded every day as '618' and every night as 'Singles' Day', the top sales festival initiated by Alibaba Group (BABA). However, it unexpectedly declared (content in Chinese) last week that the subsidy for some products on its platform will be increased from 10 percent-20 percent of the selling price to 50 percent-60 percent, with the guarantee that the prices would be the lowest across all online channels.

The latest salvo, which Pinduoduo said would be drawn from its earlier announced $10 billion subsidy program, comes with no upper limits on the spend amount, no minimum spend, and no deposit is required. Clearly, Pinduoduo wants to crash the '618' party in an unmissable way. The mid-year '618' shopping festival was a concept that JD.com created, leveraging on its company founding date.

The share price of NetEase sank 3.8 percent, the worst among the majors despite a well-received secondary offering in Hong Kong. Of course, we have to factor in the strong run-up in the share price of NetEase since a trough in March such that it's hovering near its all-time highs.

NetEase's Hong Kong issue was highly popular with the man on the street, with the retail tranche of the secondary offering 360.5 times oversubscribed. Consequently, the company quadrupled the allocation to retail investors. Although Alibaba Group is undoubtedly better known than NetEase, the former only had an oversubscription rate of 40 times in its secondary offering last year.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In the subsequent sections, I will focus on Pinduoduo, the hot stock that continues to confound naysayers who viewed its persistent huge losses with disdain.

Pinduoduo continues its heavy subsidies and hefty losses

Alibaba and JD.com were the established players but investors late to the game probably felt they have "missed the boat". On the other hand, the IPO of Pinduoduo in July 2018 allowed shareholders a chance to ride the compelling e-commerce story with a credible fresh player on an early trajectory of fantastic growth. We could say Pinduoduo was to Alibaba/JD.com then, as Nikola (NKLA) is to Tesla (TSLA) currently.

Despite being a relative newcomer to the Chinese e-commerce scene long dominated by Alibaba Group and JD.com, Pinduoduo proved to be no pushover. It took Alibaba and JD.com 14 and 20 years respectively to achieve more than a trillion yuan in gross merchandise value ('GMV') but Pinduoduo only needed five years.

Source: Pinduoduo

As the chart shows, Pinduoduo's GMV just about doubled over the last five quarters. This growth is driven by both a consistent increase in the number of active buyers and higher annual spending per active buyer. That means, the company is not just good at getting more shoppers on its platform but also getting the ever-enlarging user base to spend more individually.

Source: Pinduoduo

The top-line results scream "impressive!" until you realize that Pinduoduo achieved the phenomenal revenue growth through an outsized sales and marketing budget. Sales and marketing expenses have exceeded the revenues four times in the past nine quarters. In the other quarters, the sales and marketing expenses were 81 percent to 90 percent of the revenues.

Source: Pinduoduo

We have not even talked about other costs like general and administration as well as research and development. These items are not trivial. Pinduoduo spent 17 percent of the revenue amount on R&D in the first quarter of 2020. The R&D expense of 1.12 billion yuan in Q1 2020 was a whopping 17.1 times higher than that spent in Q1 2018.

Source: Pinduoduo

With that seemingly free-wheeling spending, it's no surprise that Pinduoduo's operating loss on a non-GAAP basis ballooned from 239.5 million yuan in Q1 2018 to 3.588 billion yuan in Q1 2020. Its net loss on a non-GAAP basis was better albeit still a colossal 3.170 billion yuan.

Source: Pinduoduo

How are Wall Street analysts thinking about Pinduoduo?

The unabating, or should we say worsening, losses seemed to have pushed analysts to become cautious. From having only bullish and very bullish analysts covering Pinduoduo fresh from its IPO, 42 percent of the recommendations on the stock are now neutral, bearish or very bearish.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

The 'sell' camp is adamant on their bearish call with the low end of the price target raised slightly a few weeks ago but still way below the prevailing traded price. On the contrary, the most bullish analyst has been very active in adjusting his price target as the stock climbed from Q3 2019, and most recently revised upwards to $90.80, representing some 24 percent upside. This has resulted in the gap in the price targets on the extreme ends to diverge from less than $10 to nearly $80.

Data by YCharts

Since its IPO, Pinduoduo has appreciated 284.8 percent, with the bulk of the gains scored in the last three months. So what are the bears missing here? Are the bulls expecting the steep losses, especially in Q1 2020, to disappear in Q2 2020 or the near future? Perhaps, they are expecting an explosion of GMV, revenue, or both?

Data by YCharts

Rising GMV is almost assured at Pinduoduo

For a start, the GMV is slated to keep rising with Pinduoduo venturing into selling higher-priced items such as high-end jewelry, premium seafood like Argentine shrimps, and live lobsters, as well as farming equipment. Last year, it even sold cars on its platform. This is a vast change from its founding days when it was better known for selling low-cost household supplies like toilet papers.

Pinduoduo also intends to build up its agricultural segment. I wrote last year how it was savvy in leveraging policies to access rural customers as well as "suppliers" (farmers) in advancing its business. During the earnings call it said it was targeting to have more than 1 million agriculture product stores with more than RMB1 million sales in the year.

Doing the math, it means that Pinduoduo would garner a minimum of one trillion yuan in GMV from only agriculture products when its target is met. Recall that the company had just achieved its first one trillion yuan in GMV last year when agriculture products contributed just 13.6 percent of its 2019 GMV.

This may not be a tall dream. The local media is rife with farmers' rags to riches stories. Just to cite an example I came across today (content in Chinese), a farmer claimed that he and his farmers' cooperative achieved sales of lilies amounting to 5 million yuan in the first year (2018) of joining Pinduoduo and the figure rose to 9 million yuan the next year.

Furthermore, Pinduoduo has COVID-19 as a tailwind. The pandemic is now ravaging the world while China has largely contained the coronavirus spread. As such, manufacturers who typically focused on export orders or have significant outputs for exports are presently forced to seek the local consumer market as an outlet.

This favors Pinduoduo which has previously been struggling to find suppliers willing to work with it as Alibaba and JD.com have already snagged the traditional players who are incentivized to stick with the incumbents. Pinduoduo would thus be able to go after suppliers who have not affiliated themselves to either Alibaba or JD.com.

Will Pinduoduo ever make a dime in profit?

With a high correlation between GMV and revenue, it's no wonder that analysts are projecting continued high growth in the revenue at Pinduoduo. According to the compilation shown on Seeking Alpha Premium, its forecast revenue growth for 2021 at 57.47 percent is a tad higher than that estimated for 2020, based on a consensus of 29 to 30 analysts.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Even at the low end of the 2021 revenue forecast, the estimated $8.74 billion will be double that of 2019's $4.33 billion. If Pinduoduo could achieve the high end of estimates, its 2021 revenue would have tripled from 2019! That would be undoubtedly an impressive growth.

If we rely on the sole analyst providing the 2026 revenue forecast of $29.55 billion, the price-to-sale ratio which is currently at 20.2 times ($87.56 billion / $4.330 billion) would shrink to just 2.96 times by 2026, assuming the market cap stays the same.

It's pointless to talk only about revenue if the losses keep swelling, you say. Well, there you have it. The EPS estimate would be $0.70 for 2021 based on the consensus of 27 analysts. I would like to emphasize that it's a positive $0.70 per share. By 2024, the EPS estimate rockets up to $6.14. That gives us a P/E ratio of 11.9 times ($73.11 / 6.14) using the last traded price.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Of course, the forecasts could be wrong or off. However, Pinduoduo has demonstrated it has the means to continue its strong revenue growth and it does seem that it has a path to profitability.

What is the background of Colin Huang, the founder of Pinduoduo?

If you are like me who finds the background of the founders important to the investment thesis, you would be delighted to know Colin Huang might not be the stranger you think he is, at least by association.

In 2002, Colin Huang came to the U.S. to study at the University of Wisconsin in Madison for a Master's degree in Computer Science. He interned at Microsoft (MSFT) in both Beijing and Seattle before starting his career at Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) in the U.S. in 2004.

In 2006, Colin Huang joined the famed artificial intelligence expert Dr. Kai-fu Lee to start Google's China operations. In the following year, he was invited by Yongping Duan, an electronics magnate he had befriended earlier, to lunch with Warren Buffett. Duan had won the charity lunch auction with $620,100 for the privilege.

So there you have it - you may not know Colin but you sure know where he had worked at and who he had lunch with. Colin left Google in 2007 to start his entrepreneurial life (maybe after a tip from the investing guru?). After a series of successful startups, he founded Pinduoduo in 2015, and the rest, they say, is history.

Colin Huang, born in 1980 to factory worker parents, is now worth $37.9 billion, mainly due to his ownership in Pinduoduo. That puts his net worth several times higher than his mentor Yongping Duan whom I have mentioned earlier. Colin's birthplace was incidentally on the outskirts of Hangzhou, the city where Alibaba has its headquarters.

Risk facing Pinduoduo

As with the other e-commerce companies, Pinduoduo has been plagued with accusations and lawsuits for inadequate actions on tackling counterfeiting on its platform. It remains to be seen if its efforts to resolve this thorny issue would bear fruits.

Nevertheless, shareholders of Pinduoduo should perhaps be more concerned about the threat of competition. Recently, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) launched a mini-program on its ubiquitous messaging app WeChat that enables users to purchase products at a lower price by forming groups.

The product range includes electronics, cosmetics, apparel, and groceries. Ostensibly, Tencent is encroaching into Pinduoduo's turf, even though the former is still a substantial shareholder of the latter. It is understood that there are some teething issues like the lack of a search function, limiting its appeal to shoppers.

Whether Tencent's group buying feature turns out to be a real threat to Pinduoduo is something its shareholders should watch out for. After all, Tencent has the funds, experience, and the clout to ensure its success in e-commerce. Let's also not forget there could be heightening tensions between the U.S. and China in the coming weeks and months that could negatively impact the investor sentiment towards U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD, TCEHY, NTES, BIDU, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.