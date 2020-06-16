That being said, Carvana is still a long way from profitability, and higher expenses created a drag on margins this quarter.

Carvana (CVNA), the online used car seller that is best known for its futuristic glass "car vending machines," has had a substantial recovery year-to-date. After having its share prices cut by two-thirds at its nadir in March, Carvana has been boosted by news of strong online car sales as well as the general return of consumer confidence in the wake of re-openings across the United States. Somehow, the stock is up ~15% year-to-date:

Data by YCharts

I'll give Carvana one thing: the long-term trends for this business are definite tailwinds. Especially in the aftermath of the coronavirus, more and more people have felt comfortable making big purchases online. Apps like Redfin (RDFN) have set up gorgeous 3-D touring capabilities, and now there are some people who are comfortable buying something as big as a house through an app, sight unseen. And if people are gradually becoming more comfortable relying on virtual tours to buy something as life-changing as a house, then buying a car online will be a much simpler decision.

The coronavirus has helped to expose how messy the typical used car-buying process is. Going to a dealership requires haggling with a salesman and being offered a plethora of upgrades you don't need. Buying directly from the seller requires arranging a meeting and trusting that the counterparty doesn't have malicious intentions. Buying a car online the way we buy things on Amazon (AMZN) seems now like a much better solution.

Despite rocky Q1 trends for Carvana, the company has noted that sales have rebounded. Even so, however, I have a difficult time justifying the company's ~15% year-to-date rise. Carvana is heavily weighed down by expensive inventory (and competitors have started to discount vehicles to move cars), and the IPO of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) also changes the story as Vroom trades at a cheaper valuation than Carvana, with Vroom's stronger growth (60% y/y in Q1 vs. 45% for Carvana) making up for a lower gross margin profile. I'm bullish on Vroom and the auto e-commerce space as a whole, but I think that that stock now presents a difficult comp for Carvana that will make further upside for Carvana extremely difficult in the medium term.

Q1 download: Carvana hints at recovery - but margins, inventory, and debt levels are all concerning

Let's now dive into Carvana's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Carvana 1Q20 results Source: Carvana 1Q20 shareholder letter

Carvana's revenues grew 45% y/y to $1.10 billion, meeting Wall Street's expectations but declining incredibly sharply from the company's FY19 overall growth rate of 101% y/y. Its retail unit sales in the quarter, meanwhile, grew at 43% y/y to 52.4k, again down sharply from 82% y/y growth in the fourth quarter.

Figure 2. Carvana unit sale trends

Source: Carvana 1Q20 shareholder letter

The good news on this front is that Carvana has noted improvements in sales trends as the coronavirus lockdowns began to ease. These recoveries began in late March, according to CEO Ernie Garcia's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

We began to see significant reductions in demand in the back half of March with a sales trough in early April at approximately 30% reduction in sales year-over-year. From there, we have consistently improved week-after-week with sales in the most recent weeks being up about 20% to 30% year-over-year. It is difficult to get clear visibility into exactly how the industry performed over the last several weeks, but every indication that Carvana has outperformed the industry quite significantly and grown our market share accordingly over this period. You believe part of this outperformance has been driven by transitory factors and that part of it has been driven by customer preference changes due to the pandemic. We don't yet know how precise these customer preference changes will be, but we are optimistic. Due through medium-term lens, we believe customer behavior shifts are likely to accelerate our progress."

As of when these remarks were made in early May, Garcia notes that y/y growth has trended at "about +20% to +30% y/y". We'd expect that's higher in June as restrictions eased even further, but Carvana is still far away from the ~2x y/y growth that it was running at in 2019.

Equally concerning is the fact that Carvana also took a nosedive on margins this quarter, though the company had been making consistent progress on this front through the fourth quarter of last year. As noted in the snapshot below, all components of Carvana's operating expenses, including advertising and compensation and benefits (though many other struggling companies have announced layoffs and furloughs to deal with revenue shortfalls), have increased. In addition, Carvana's gross profit per unit slipped from an average of $2,852 in 2019 to just $2,640 this quarter. Put together, this caused Carvana's EBITDA margins to slip to -12.6%, as shown below:

Figure 3. Carvana margin trends Source: Carvana 1Q20 shareholder letter

Through the first quarter, Carvana also built up substantial inventory, sitting at $844.6 million at the end of Q1. And though investors cheered Ally Financial's (ALLY) commitment to continue helping Carvana customers financing their car purchases, Carvana has also built up substantial debt, standing at $1.81 billion as of the end of Q1 (versus just $72.4 million in cash).

Figure 4. Carvana balance sheet Source: Carvana 1Q20 shareholder letter

The opening up of Vroom's books highlights Carvana's weaknesses in two ways. One, Vroom is far less heavily indebted. Though it's much smaller than Carvana (Q1 revenues were ~$376 million, or about a third of Carvana's size), Vroom's minimal $165.5 million of debt pales in comparison to Carvana. And that's on top of Vroom's cash - with $169.8 million of balance sheet cash plus $431.5 million of expected net IPO proceeds, Vroom is actually in a net cash position instead of a huge net debt position like Vroom.

Second, even Vroom has noted that in order to spur sales during the coronavirus, the company has had to discount some of its inventory (read page 71 of Vroom's prospectus). With its closest competitor doing this, and with inventory and debt levels both rising fast, Carvana may also have to slash prices in order to compete, putting further pressure on already-declining gross profit per unit trends.

Key takeaways

I largely view Carvana as a mixed bag. The signs that more people are willing to purchase cars online, as well as Carvana's commentary around a sharp post-pandemic recovery, are both encouraging signals. At the same time, however, Carvana's huge debt balances and nearly ~$1 billion of unsold inventory at a time when competitors like Vroom have discounted cars to move inventory means that there's little room for execution missteps. Given continued uncertainty, Carvana's 15% year-to-date gains area already plenty optimistic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.