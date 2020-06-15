The company reported on this quarter's investors call that 48 of the 137 stores will be open as of May 12th.

I estimate that without the effects of the coronavirus, the company's per-store sales would have been down by about 11%.

I remain bearish on PLAY because its peers are several steps ahead of them as many of them offered off-premise sales during the pandemic.

Over two months ago, I wrote an article on Dave & Buster's (PLAY), where I outline the reasons why I did not think it was a good idea to invest in PLAY in the short term. Below is a quick overview of what I wrote in that article.

In the company's Form 10-K, it mentioned that if the company is unable to obtain a covenant waiver, then it may have to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy. During the 1Q20 call, the CFO stated that the company was granted waivers on debt covenants until the end of the 4th quarter of 2020. The company is required to keep $30 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The company had 30,603,340 shares outstanding as of their last quarterly report. As of 06/04/2020, the company had 47,452,732 shares outstanding. Included in this calculation are the stocks issued from the $75 million in equity, the private placement to Jefferies, and its over-allotment option, as seen in the press release.

The new restaurant regulations were unknown at the time, and many people expected that restaurants would have to reduce their seating capacity by 50%. The company reduced its seating capacity and implemented safety protocols to ensure the public and its employees are safe. The company currently has 137 locations. A majority of its stores remained closed throughout the pandemic. The company began by reopening the locations that were less affected by the coronavirus. Some locations began to offer delivery services over the past weeks, though the IR or PR team did not disclose this information before the 1Q20 results.



The company, in my opinion, lacked communications with the market. On May 18th, I discovered, via the prospectus, that the company had been granted a suspension period in regards to its debt covenants. I also found that this waiver will cost 0.25 basis points on the aggregate amount of its loans. The company reopened some of its locations and began providing delivery services at other locations. I discovered this information via the locate a store near you page of their website before the company released its 1Q20 results.

Company's 1Q20 Results

The source for the information in this section came from the company's 1Q20 results, and the analysis was based upon my estimates.

Total revenue for the first quarter was $159.8 million, down by 56% from 1Q19. During the call, the company stated that all its stores were shut down for six of the thirteen weeks in the quarter and, before this, it was already experiencing a decline in traffic due to the coronavirus. In 1Q19, the average revenue per store per week was about $220,219. In 1Q20, removing my estimated effects of the coronavirus, the average revenue per store per week was $195,840. ((159,806 million/(13 - 7))/136). I used six weeks of full operations instead of seven weeks to account for the decrease in traffic before the stay-at-home order. I also removed one store because it was open for only four days. I estimate that without the effects of the coronavirus, the company's per-store sales would have been down by about 11%. This estimate does not take into consideration the effects of seasonality during the quarter.

I estimate that the average per store per week payroll expenses in 1Q19 was $50,196 and, this quarter, it was 53,599. According to my estimates, this is about 7% higher than in the same quarter last year.

Other store operating expenses were $106.2 million in 1Q19 and $ 95.7 million in 1Q20. Without the impairment loss and related contract termination costs, it would have been $90.9 million (1Q20). The company was able to negotiate with some of its landlords, and this resulted in 46 rent deferral agreements. The accounting effects of these agreements did not qualify to be considered in the 1Q20 results but should be recorded in next quarter's results.

The company was able to reduce G&A expenses by 10%. A part of this 10% reduction was probably accomplished by non-paid leave for administrative staff, in my opinion. The executive management team reduced its salary by half, and the board of directors suspended their pay. I believe that these actions were responsible for a significant amount of the 10% decrease.

Net interest expenses increased as debt increased to provide the company with cash. At the same time, interest income decreased due to a decrease in the interest rates on investments. In 1Q19, interest income was $ 26 million and, in this quarter, it was $ 22 million. In my opinion, as cash and equivalent decrease due to cash burn, the company's interest income will decrease considerably, further increasing its net interest expenses.

In this quarter, the company received $ 75 million through equity financing, gained $ 16.8 million in operating cash flow (source was the conference call), and received approximately $ 138 million in proceeds from debt. The total funds raised were $229.8 million, and the company began the quarter with $24.7 million in cash. It ended this quarter with $ 156.8 million. During this quarter, it burned $ 97.7 million, which is equivalent to 7.5 per week. Currently, the company has $ 255 million in cash, according to the 1Q20 conference call. During the six weeks of operations, the company generated $ 16.8 million. That is about $ 2.8 million per week, with 136 stores open. Remember that I am giving them a credit of one extra week due to the effects of the pandemic to its operations before the stay-at-home order. If the company's operations consume $ 10.3 million (7.5 + 2.8) per week, the company should have enough cash available to survive for 22 weeks without any stores open. My calculations were as follows: 255 - 30 (required cash minimum) / 10.3.



Return Of Operations

According to this quarter's financial release, the company began reopening stores on April 30th, and as of May 5th, 28 stores were open. The company reported on this quarter's investors call that 48 of the 137 stores will be open as of May 12th. The company believes that by the end of July, it will have opened 95% of its stores.

Stores are operating for only 60 to 65 hours a week as the company elected to be open only during its peak operating hours. It maintained only 75% of its games in operation to provide space for social distancing. Finally, PLAY significantly reduced its menu to be able to fulfill orders faster and to minimize kitchen staff.

Conclusion

Dave & Buster's did an excellent job of raising cash to survive the pandemic, but, in hindsight, it seems that it was too aggressive. Investors were diluted by 55%, while debt holders received a bonus of 0.25% of the aggregate principal amount of their loans. The company did not have off-premise dining like its peers did, which, in my opinion, will cause them to lose market share. I remain bearish on PLAY because its peers are several steps ahead of them, as many of them offered off-premise sales during the pandemic.

