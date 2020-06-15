UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is a stock that most dividend growth investors should like. Many investors may not know about the company since it manages healthcare plans. It is not a mega-cap tech stock nor does it have a trendy product. Further, the company is not yet a Dividend King or Dividend Aristocrat. At the moment, the company has raised the dividend for 11 consecutive years. This makes the stock a Dividend Contender. This is not bad by itself. However, it is the market leading position, the dividend growth rate, and the dividend safety that make UnitedHealth stand out. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

UnitedHealth Continues to Grow

UnitedHealth is the largest private health insurer in the U.S. The company provides medical benefits to over 50 million members through employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans in the U.S. and internationally. UnitedHealth also offers health IT services, data analytics and research, health consulting, and pharmacy benefits through its Optum operating segment.

The company became the market leader through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth. In the past few years, UNH has acquired Catamaran (2015) for $12.8B in cash and DaVita Medical Group (2019) for $4.3B. These acquisitions bulked up the company’s pharmacy benefits and health care and consulting businesses respectively. These acquisitions bring more members into UnitedHealth’s plans.

UnitedHealth has also added members organically. The company has added 8.2 million more members from 2010 to 2018 through organic growth. It is now the market leader with the No. 1 or No. 2 position in 28 states. Its closest competitor, Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), is No. 1 or No. 2 in only 11 states.

By increasing members, UnitedHealth drives growth in the top and bottom lines. The company provides health benefits for a fee. From this perspective, there is only an incremental cost to adding more members. The more members the company has, the more revenue it produces. The economics of the health care benefit industry favors companies with scale. This is because operating and profit margins are relatively low. By adding members, the company adds scale that distributes costs over a larger base.

The chart below shows that UnitedHealth more than doubled revenue in the past decade. Revenue continues to trend up. Margins were declining until 2015 but have trended up since then.

Dividend Growth and Safety

UnitedHealth pays a quarterly regular cash dividend of $1.25 per share. This gives a forward annual dividend of $5.00 per share. The forward annual dividend yield is currently low though at approximately 1.73%. The growth rate of the dividend in the trailing 5 and 10 years has been phenomenal. In the past five years, the growth rate has been slightly over 24%. In the past 10 years, the growth rate is a little over 63%, but this is from a low starting point. Note that UnitedHealth initiated a dividend in 2010.

The dividend was raised 15.7% this year. It is likely that UnitedHealth can sustain the double-digit growth rate for the next several years. The forward payout ratio is low at only about 31% using the consensus 2020 earnings per share of $16.23. This means that there is room for further increases. The payout ratio is excellent from a safety perspective based on my threshold of 65%. Further, despite the high dividend growth rate, the payout ratio has ranged from about 28% to 32% over the past few years. This can be traced to the growth in the top and bottom lines that seemingly matches the growth in the dividend.

The dividend is also safe on a cash flow basis. In 2019, UnitedHealth had operating cash flow of $18,463 million. Capital expenditures were $2,071 million giving a free cash flow of $16,392 million. The dividend required $3,932 million, giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of roughly 24%. In my opinion, this is a good value and well within my threshold of 70%. Even in recessions with high unemployment, UnitedHealth should be able to pay the dividend based on the payout ratio and FCF coverage, and probably even increase it at a decent clip.

The dividend is safe from the context of debt. At end of Q1 2020, UnitedHealth had $24,445 million in cash and short-term investments. Short-term debt was $15,828 million and long-term debt was $35,779 million. Total debt jumped in comparable periods, but this was probably due to adding liquidity in response to COVID-19. Despite the increase in debt, the leverage ratio remains a reasonable 1.3X and interest coverage is over 11X. These are good values, and in my opinion, the dividend is safe from the context of debt.

Valuation

With the dividend seemingly secure and a solid dividend growth rate, let’s take a look at UnitedHealth’s valuation. The consensus 2020 earnings per share is now $16.23. At a stock price of $283.87, the earnings multiple is 17.5.

We will use 18.0 as the earnings multiple to determine a fair value of $292.14. This is a tad below the trailing five-year average multiple. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 17.0 and 19.0, I obtain a fair value range from $275.91 to $308.37. The current stock price is ~92% to ~103% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$283.87, suggesting that the stock is very slightly undervalued based on earnings.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 17.0 18.0 19.0 Estimated Value $275.91 $292.14 $308.37 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 103% 97% 92%

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $304. We won’t use the Gordon Growth Model here since the extrapolated dividend growth rate is so high due to increases from a low base. An average of these two models is ~$298.07, suggesting that UnitedHealth is undervalued at the current price.

UnitedHealth is a very safe stock. People need health benefits and the company is the market leader and has scale, which gives it a competitive advantage. The stock is a bit more volatile than average with a trailing five-year beta of ~1.1. Morningstar gives the stock a narrow economic moat. Value Line gives the stock a safety score of "1", financial strength rating of "A++", a stock price stability of 75, and an earnings predictability of 90. UnitedHealth has an "A+" credit rating from Standard & Poor’s. These are all good scores and ratings and indicate that UnitedHealth is a quality company.

Final Thoughts

UnitedHealth is the market leader and continues to grow the top and bottom lines. This has translated to robust, double-digit dividend growth. The stock is somewhat off the radar for dividend growth investors since it has only raised the dividend for 11 consecutive years. But dividend growth investors should take a look at the stock. The divided is well covered by earnings and cash flow, debt is reasonable, and the dividend is growing at a rapid rate. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

