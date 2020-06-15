Introduction and investment thesis

In these uncertain times, I have been looking at different dividend stocks, but realized a solid utility stock with a stable payout and reasonable valuation is becoming scarce. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCPK:RAMPF) [TSX:PIF] stood out to me. PIF is a renewable energy company specializing in the operation, development and acquisition of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a geothermal project located in Nicaragua and run-of-river projects in Peru.

The company provides an approximate 5% dividend yield, backed by stable cash flows from energy projects. The company has also considerable M&A capabilities as evidenced by its recent acquisition in Peru. In addition to offering an attractive valuation, rarely seen for a company in that sector, the company’s business model is a relative mitigant against the impact of COVID-19.

In my opinion, the company is still underappreciated due to its lack of credibility towards investors, which it is rebuilding. It used to face development problems and B/S inefficiencies that generated a large amount of debt before it got massively restructured in 2015. The company now looks better than ever before, thanks to a reconstituted management, a reinforced presence, and more financial flexibility.

PIF Growth Strategy & Diversification – Q1-2020 Presentation

Polaris, a reliable dividend payer that grows by acquisitions

Primarily a geothermal power producer in Nicaragua, the company runs the San Jacinto Project located in the North West region. After relying upon that area to drive revenue growth, the company took steps to diversify away from one single location and announced the acquisition of hydro projects in Peru. Sales growth has been consistent in the past 5 years, averaging 10%, and the company has shown it can back its acquisition strategy with solid operating income.

In its Q1-2020 results, Polaris affirmed the quarterly dividend of $0.15 per outstanding common share (annual dividend of $0.6) equivalent to a 5.2%. yield. This corresponds to a free cash flow payout of around 40%, a comfortable portion. To determine whether that dividend is sustainable, I looked at the firm’s performance metrics, leverage, and debt servicing metrics. With an EBITDA growth rate ranging from 6% to 22% in the past five years, an EBITDA/interest expense ratio of 3.5x and an EBITDA margin of 85.94% as of year-end 2019, the company has reliable debt coverage and earning metrics. More so, the Q1-results projected a pro forma debt/EBITDA of only 3x, and it expects cash flow contribution from the two added Peruvian projects to exceed 15%.

Proforma Financial Profile – Polaris Q1-2020 Presentation

Overall, the quantitative side reveals that Polaris’ debt structure is well positioned. A look at the firm’s financing composition supports that perception. There is no imminent refinancing risk as most maturities exceed 2024. This is being backed by the firm’s good standing with lenders, further highlighted June 8th when a press release indicated a $27mios debt funding from Brookfield.

Bearing in mind the FCF payout ratio of 40%, I’d like to highlight that the company has paid 16 consecutive dividends since it initiated that distribution. I don’t necessarily think the firm will necessarily adjust that dividend payout upward since CAPEX for energy projects is high, and the company needs to keep room for growth opportunities. Yet, the payout is deemed safe, and the potential stock appreciation shows there is a dual opportunity. Marc Murnaghan, CEO of Polaris Infrastructure, recently commented:

Our ability to continue to pay a dividend during these times is a testament to the strength of our business model and reinforces the board of directors' commitment of paying a quarterly dividend.

It's also a coronavirus-proof company that can thrive in this uncertain environment

How relevant Polaris Infrastructure is in this COVID-19 environment? Personally, I’ve tried to avoid companies that are not well positioned entering the crisis, that have a high leverage or burn rate and entities that are highly dependent on retail demand. Whether government policies inhibit the company’s business in periods of lockdowns is also worth monitoring. In Polaris’ case, the firm comes out relatively immune as its sector is deemed essential - power is an absolute necessity for the countries it operates in. According to the firm’s statement notes, the operations in both Peru and Nicaragua have been operating ‘without major issues’, and the company adopts a pro-active behavior regarding any supply chain that could slow down operations. PIF could face some impairment on its cash generating units, but there is no evidence it did at the moment, especially that most economies have resumed activities globally.

A recent study by Ernst & Young highlights how renewables are becoming a safer-haven for long-term investment, and Polaris looks like a perfect example. Most governments are opting for recovery measures that promote energy transition. In other words, Polaris’ earnings stream shouldn’t be too impacted by the pandemic, which makes it a decent hedge in times of uncertainty.

A discounted valuation compared to peers despite its stable cash flows from operations

Aside from the company’s fundamentals, Polaris presents interesting valuation metrics. The company’s stock, which trades both on the US OTC market (OTCPK:RAMPF) and the Toronto Stock Exchange [PIF], shows interesting divergences. At YE-2017/BEG-2018, when the company was posting an EBITDA of around $48mios, the stock was trading at almost $20. The company is likely to do around $65mios by year-end but still trades at around $14. Assuming an enterprise value of around $352mios (source: Yahoo Finance) and that same expected EBITDA, the company’s EBITDA valuation ratio averages 5.5x, clearly, a better indicator than most peers (>10x). As evidenced in the stock chart below, stock price movements are not necessarily in line with fundamentals.

Bloomberg – Stock Price of Polaris Infrastructure

Consensus ratings also provide highly bullish signals, with 3 firms setting the 12M price target at $25 (an average of $26.25). This offers 87% growth potential on the current price. While this shouldn’t be the main driver behind your investment, these recommendations are always a ‘nice-to-have’.

Bloomberg – Analysts’ Recommendations

Downside risks mostly associated with LatAm geography

Now that we’ve covered Polaris’ main fundamentals and its discounted valuation, we should keep the associated risks in mind. First, the firm’s core business involves significant infrastructure liabilities. That means Polaris will need to continuously post a strong EBITDA to cover its meaningful debt and avoid cutting its dividend (or operating dilution). Secondly, Peru and Nicaragua are higher-sovereign risk profiles compared to more developed countries, bringing additional macro-political risks. Historically, there haven’t been material occurrences of expropriations, and the need for external investors makes Polaris’ business a viable one. There are, however, macro risks to account for in those two regions:

Nicaragua: The country is facing an economic contraction, likely to be further pressured by the COVID-19 pandemic. There is considerable uncertainty with national elections coming in November 2021. S&P’s outlook for the LatAm region is not too rosy, and there are ongoing tensions in the country involving President Ortega’s government. Peru: The sovereign profile looks stronger than Nicaragua, thanks to its economic performance before entering the pandemic, but a contraction is also expected. Mining and construction sectors have already faced some signs of turbulences, and the country is poised to overtake Italy and Spain in the number of COVID-19 cases.

My takeaway on Polaris

In my opinion, Polaris Infrastructure has sufficient growth opportunities to maintain its dividend payout. The strong debt coverage, historical payout rate, and ability to navigate the crisis support Polaris’ resilience. I also think that Polaris is highly discounted by the market and presents an interesting valuation that compares favorably to most peers I have reviewed in that sector. Opportunities for refinancing have also been confirmed by press releases and the fact that the company diversified away from Nicaragua, a riskier risk profile, is a clear ‘positive’. While I expect the shady macroeconomic outlook for Latin America to slow down Polaris’ stock appreciation and cause some volatility down the road, the company presents great characteristics for a long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAMPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.