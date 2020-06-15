Net interest margin will see pressure this year before some relief next year while earnings will be supported to a degree by robust noninterest income.

Farmers Bankshares (OTCPK:FBVA) is a seven branch community bank serving southeastern Virginia roughly between Franklin and Norfolk. Our interest in the company was originally kindled last year before the advent of the coronavirus based on a number of factors. Farmers had an attractive business in an attractive (and growing) geographic region with a stated intent of slowly expanding into more densely populated areas around Norfolk. The company's operations provided reasonable room for improvement with a somewhat above average efficiency ratio. The valuation - at the time around book value and roughly ten times projected earnings - was reasonable while the company's ongoing emphasis on growing insurance commission revenue in addition to other recurring revenue sources added a robust stream of noninterest income. A mildly positive net interest margin correlation with benchmark interest rates in what was then a slowly rising rate environment added to the appeal though this has since become something of a liability. Finally, the company's loan loss reserves were above average while asset quality remained decent.

Overall, Farmers represented a solidly profitable and growing community bank at an attractive valuation.

Coronavirus concerns, however, have hit the company's shares hard (declining around 30%) while the slashing of benchmark interest rates has eroded net interest margin. It remains to be seen whether coronavirus closures will severely impact the company's loan portfolio though an above average exposure to construction and land lending as well as commercial real estate could prove sources of concern.

Farmers Bankshares is reasonably to modestly undervalued after the decline in the share price given current conditions but, to the extent undervaluation exists, not necessarily by a wide margin. Instead, the company's shares should outperform once interest rates begin to rise though this could be well into the future. In the meantime, the company should provide patient income oriented investors with a high single digit annual return including a 3.8% dividend yield.

Geography and Market

Farmers Bankshares serves a rural region east of Norfolk, Virginia.

Source: Google Maps

The majority of the company's branches and deposits are located in Isle of Wight County and Suffolk, Virginia. Farmers holds a strong 21% market share in a highly fragmented market with eleven other competitors divided between large national and regional banks and smaller community banks.

Farmers' core market is exceptionally attractive with strong population growth in a region that is proximate to the Norfolk/Virginia Beach urban area. Isle of Wight County has experienced population growth since 1980 exceeding 18% per decade according to the U.S. Census Bureau while Suffolk, to the southeast, has grown even faster over the last two decades. The growth rates are roughly comparable to the growth rates in the attractive regions surrounding the national capital in Northern Virginia.

Isle of Wight County's economy is focused on agriculture (particularly hogs), manufacturing (especially of paper and paper products), and transportation along with typical government functions. Suffolk's economy is quite diversified with agriculture representing a durable but not disproportionate share. Planters Peanuts and Lipton Tea operate plants in the region and are major employers along with the federal government (primarily defense related functions linked to the Norfolk region), defense (through Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX)), healthcare, and retail.

Interest Earning Assets

Farmers Bankshares' interest earning assets are more weighted towards investment securities versus loans than is typically ideal. Investment securities represent 36.8% of combined investment securities and loans (versus 63.2% for loans). The average yield on investment securities, at approximately 2.0%, is less than half the 4.7% average yield on the company's loan portfolio.

Farmers' investment securities are mostly longer dated and either mature or reprice at least five years in the future. The investment securities would weigh on net interest margin growth in a rising rate environment but would support net interest margin, however marginally, in a falling interest rate environment.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital / Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

In contrast, the company's larger and higher yielding loan portfolio is very evenly distributed among maturities and repricings with virtually none of the company's loans extending beyond fifteen years. The consistent distribution clearly indicates intention, likely based on the expectation of rising interest rates, to manage the probable impact of rising rates on the company's large and comparatively expensive certificates of deposit. In any case, more than a third of the company's loans reprice within a year and more than half within three years, a rather short schedule.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital / Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

Still, while the longer maturities and repricings of the investment securities portfolio benefit the company's net interest margin in a falling rate environment, the bank would still be better served were the company able to drive additional loan growth in lieu of investment securities despite the additional potential volatility in net interest margin since even a reduced average yield on loans would exceed the yield on the investment securities portfolio.

The composition of the loan portfolio is weighted somewhat more towards construction and land loans than the typical community bank loan portfolio with additional large concentrations in commercial real estate and commercial loans. In total, 84.5% of the company's loan portfolio falls within these four categories with comparatively little investment in loans backing consumer lending.

Interestingly, the company's average yield on construction and commercial lending is less than that on residential properties whereas construction and commercial loans typically carry higher yields.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Granted, the average rate is a blended rate in combination with other loan types as noted due to the way in which interest income is reported in regulatory documents. Still, we'd generally expect the average rates to be at least reversed, i.e., residential loans yielding 4.7% and the construction and land loans with commercial real estate loans yielding 5.0%.

The consolidated portfolio has a slight bias towards the longer term due to the weighting of securities at the longer end of the scale.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital / Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

The composition of the loan portfolio in contrast with the deposit base explains why the company experienced a decline in net interest margin in the last quarter and why - in the longer term - net interest margin may improve somewhat even if benchmark interest rates remain low.

Deposits

Farmers Bankshares' deposit base consists primarily of money market and savings deposits. However, nearly a third of the company's deposits are held in certificates of deposit which, due to their higher average rate, drive interest expense. Indeed, despite being a quarter of deposits, certificates of deposit represented nearly 60% of deposit related interest expense in the most recent quarter.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The upside for the company is the relatively fast repricing of the certificates of deposit albeit initially slower than the loan portfolio. Notably, a large block of the company's certificates of deposit (nearly 40%) mature during the current second quarter with an additional 20% of certificates of deposit maturing within the next year. The maturity of the certificates of deposit will greatly improve the company's cost of deposits since current rates are significantly below the average rate.

Operations

Farmers Bankshares has not been especially successful leveraging growth to drive an improved efficiency ratio. Indeed, after initial success in the middle of the last decade, the company's efficiency ratio returned to its higher average in the most recent periods due to several factors including expenses related to branch expansion in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

In terms of asset quality, the company also does not have a historically pristine record. Nonperforming loans and charge-offs rose significantly during the last recession and the company incurred material charges for provisions for loan losses. However, these provisions ultimately proved more than necessary to cover the subsequent loan losses such that Farmers has benefited in the years since through lower provisions - indeed, in the last few years, the company has not made any provisions for loan losses, effectively smoothing reported earnings results.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Still, Farmers Bankshares has retained an above average allowance for loan losses relative to nonperforming assets for a community bank. The higher allowance as a percentage of loans - which at more than 2.0% is about twice the broader community bank average - should insulate the company to a degree in the event loan quality deteriorates in the face of coronavirus related disruption.

The company is also rather sensitive to changes in benchmark interest rates at least in the short term with improvement in the intermediate term. In the earlier discussion, we pointed out that it will take at least a year for the majority of the company's certificates of deposit, which drive deposit interest expense, to reprice to lower rates. The repricing will eventually offset a good part - if not all - of the repricing in loans such that we believe forward annual earnings per share could be close to $1.45. However, various factors could impact this repricing schedule, including acceleration in the decline in average yield on loans and/or securities, which could more than offset the interest expense benefit from lower average certificate of deposit rates.

Noninterest Income

Farmers' noninterest income has grown over the last several years and most recently represented 35% of total interest and noninterest income. The majority of the growth over the years has resulted from the company's focused acquisitions of insurance agencies beginning in 2014 with its purchase of a 33% interest in Manry Rawls. The company has since increased its ownership interest to 72% while also acquiring additional insurance agencies in 2018 and 2019 which were consolidated with the insurance business. The insurance operation presently generates about $0.22 per share in earnings, roughly 15% of the company's annual earnings per share, which should increase incrementally in the current year due to acquisitions.

Acquisition Potential

We consider Farmers Bancorporation an attractive acquisition candidate for Old Point Financial (OPOF), the parent of Old Point National Bank, which serves Newport and Hampden across the James River from Norfolk, as well as Norfolk. Alternately, C&F Financial (CFFI), the parent of C&F Bank which primarily serves Richmond, Virginia, and the central eastern part of the state extending down to Newport News, just north of Norfolk across the James River. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) could also be an interested potential acquirer although the relative size of Farmers Bankshares (less than $40 million) could make it rather small compared to Atlantic Union's $1.9 billion market capitalization. Old National, on the whole, strikes us as the best fitting potential acquirer since a combination would result in a natural expansion of market coverage in adjacent markets with limited overlap. However, as the smallest of the potential acquirers, it may be more difficult to close a transaction.

Source: Google Maps

An acquisition in the current environment would be highly opportunistic although significant obstacles presently exist. The cancellation of several prior proposed and agreed bank mergers also makes an acquisition at this point of uncertainty unlikely, at least for the time being, while estimating potential acquisition valuations may be a fool's errand. The relative discount applicable to all community banking shares at the moment may also provide an impediment to any acquisitions. Finally, the Holland family holds between 18.2% and 23.9% of the company's outstanding shares (it is not immediately clear if one significant shareholder having a different name is related) which could impede a sale. A potential acquirer would almost certainly want to ensure the Holland family shareholders would vote in favor of any transaction.

However, we'd expect any acquisition to occur for at least book value - around $18.50 per share - which would represent a 40% premium on the current share price.

Valuation

The recent decline in share price has brought the company's market price as a percentage of book value back in line with the company's valuation prior to the imminent increase in benchmark interest rates beginning in 2016. The discount to book value which persisted during the last period of rock bottom benchmark interest rates has effectively returned reflecting the company's perceived sensitivity to both economic dislocation and low interest rates.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Earnings per share will also likely decline in the current year, possibly as low as $1.30 to $1.40, depending on the impact of gains on sales of loans and securities as low benchmark interest rates drive up bond values. The company's average return on equity of just under 10% in the last year will likely also decline in the year ahead as net interest margin is pressured by declining benchmark interest rates before rebounding somewhat the following year. We project earnings in 2021 to be closer to $1.50-$1.60 per share, again depending on ultimate loan losses and loan loss provisions experience, as lower deposit rates begin to offset the more immediate impact of lower loan rates. However, as a percentage of market price, we expect the company will attain an earnings yield of 10% or better for 2020 and 2021.

Our valuation of the company suggests the company is reasonably valued to modestly undervalued at the current market price. We project an average price-to-book value, including intangibles, closer to 0.8 times book value into 2021 based on an expected yield on average equity of around 7.8%. The potential for incremental growth as the company builds book value and earnings per share, including through repricing of the deposit portfolio, could support a modestly higher share price going forward. The resulting forward valuation range is $15.00 to $16.00 per share.

However, despite the support from the company's robust noninterest income streams, we don't believe the company's market value will rerate significantly higher (that is, materially outperforming growth in book value) until benchmark interest rates again begin to rise.

Conclusion

Farmers Bankshares has certain attractions, including an attractive geographic market and adjacencies to a number of larger markets into which the company has shown an active interest in expanding. In addition, the company's branches and market are proximate to a handful of institutions which could find the company an attractive acquisition under the right circumstances.

Farmers Bankshares will be impacted by the return to a low interest rate environment as net interest margin comes under pressure. It's in addition, the company's concentration in construction and commercial real estate lending could prove a challenge. Farmers' above average loan loss allowance could help insulate the bank to a degree.

However, at nearly 88% of tangible book value (72% of total book value) and less than ten times projected earnings per share, the company's share valuation accounts for these drawbacks. In our view, the absolute and relative valuations suggest the company's shares have likely reached a low barring a severe deterioration in the loan portfolio. The shares may not rebound significantly until interest rates begin to rise again, which could be some time based on recent comments from the Federal Reserve and past experience, but in the meantime the company will continue to build book value and pay dividends yielding a respectable 3.8%.

In the absence of any material improvement in benchmark interest rates, we expect compound annual returns going forward of approximately 8% which would accelerate significantly once benchmark interest rates eventually begin to climb. Income oriented investors may be interested in the shares as a stable income opportunity while those more focused on capital appreciation may wish to wait and watch the shares pending the outcome and speed of economic recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FBVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.