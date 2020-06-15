Yield Curve Steepening: An Ominous Sign

Yield Curve, Stocks, and False Optimism

This past week we heard lots of discussion about “yield curve control,” the latest Federal Reserve gimmick to manipulate financial markets. The Fed has unleashed numerous programs from its “toolbox” to influence the yield curve since the Financial Crisis, including dropping the Fed Funds to the lower bound and providing forward guidance that Fed Funds will stay at 0% for an extended period, directly purchasing long-dated Treasuries to pull yield down, as well as Operation Twist. This new yield curve control program is not too different from Operation Twist in that the final objective is to manipulate the shape of the Treasury yield curve. Under yield curve control, the Fed would set targets for long-term yields on government debt instruments such as the 5- or 10-year T-note, and then intervening in debt markets to buy until the target rates are achieved.

Central Bank rate targeting is not new. We already saw the Swiss National Bank (SNB) attempt a similar rate target program, in this case placing a ceiling on EUR/CHF at Sfr. 1.20 and pledging to intervene in the markets if the rate got above this level. The SNB failed miserably at this attempt to fight market forces, burning through lots of money in the process. Yes, the SNB does not have the firepower of the U.S. Federal Reserve, but the lesson to take away is that whenever a Central Bank prevents markets from going where economic forces dictate, strain will necessarily appear somewhere in the system.

So will the Fed’s latest attempt to manipulate the yield curve invalidate the traditional signaling mechanism provided by this economic indicator? Like with the EUR/CHF, the Fed can influence the long end of the curve in the short run, at a cost, but over time the negative externalities of preventing market forces from playing out will prove to be more painful.

Right now, we see the widely-followed 10-year/2-year beginning to steepen after the inversion in 2019. In passage, we note the many pundits who claimed that “this time” the yield curve inversion was not predicting recession. The yield curve did not predict the coronavirus, but a recession was nevertheless on the doorstep with the aging economic expansion. Yield curve control says that the Fed will set a target for the 10-year Treasury, for example, and effectively stop the steepening of the yield curve.

The point of this article is not whether the Fed’s yield curve control program will successfully stop the steepening underway. Rather we want to remind our readers what typically plays out after the yield curve inverts. Our chart above captures the five prior recessions, and in each case the order of events was exactly the same. First, the 10/2 yield curve first inverts six to 18 months prior to the on-set of a recession. Recessions are shaded in gray in our chart, and we have begun the shading for the current recession starting in February 2020. The average length of recession since 1950 has been 11-months. Many are saying that because this recession (which was overdue) was triggered by COVID-19, that it will be sharp but very short. Our two cents says that the people claiming a very short recession due to the COVID-19 shock also were the folks saying that the yield curve inversion in 2019 was exceptionally not predicting recession.

Next step, the 10/2 yield curve begins steepening as the recession plays out. This steepening occurred in the five precedent recessions and is starting to play out today, even as the Fed ponders yield curve control. Importantly, the steepening has occurred throughout the recession (and even after the recession) with, on average, over 250 basis points of steepening before the peak.

So far so good, the COVID-19 recession is checking the boxes as seen in each case in the past.

The final step in the process is the impact on financial markets, what matters most for our readers. Equities/risk assets have tended to remain in downtrends during most of the yield curve steepening. We studied the 10-2 yield curve relationship with stocks and share our findings in the table below.

Recession Yield Curve Max Inversion S&P 500 Bottom Yield Curve Steepening At Time of S&P 500 Bottom Jan 1980 - July 1980 -241 bp on 03.20.1980 03.27.1980 +27 bp July 1981 – Nov 1982 -170 bp on 05.21.1981 08.12.1982 +232 bp July 1990 – March 1991 -45 bp on 03.30.1989 10.11.1990 +138 bp March 2001 – Nov 2001 -51 bp on 08.21.2000 10.09.2002 +237 bp Dec 2007 – June 2009 -20 bp on 11.16.2006 03.06.2009 +212 bp Feb 2020 - ? -4 bp on 08.27.2019 ? ? Median -48 bp 212 bp Mean -89 bp 169 bp

The table shows the maximum yield curve inversion (with the date) for each recession (second column), the date the S&P 500 bottomed (third column), and the number of basis points of yield curve steepening by the time the S&P 500 put in its final low (fourth column). What we see is that the S&P 500 has not bottomed until the 10/2 curve has steepened by 169 bp (on average, or a median of 212 bp). Excluding the back-to-back recessions in the early 1980s, the fastest the S&P 500 has bottomed came after +138 bp of steepening following the 19991 recession. If we rely on just the past two recessions, we should expect over +200 bp of steepening.

Where are we now? The 10/2 curve has only steepened by 55 bp. Folks, if you are buying/holding equities at this stage, this study should keep you up at night.

Conclusion

Readers can join the “this time is different crowd” and believe that the yield curve relationship with stocks won’t matter this time. Like the folks who claimed that the 2019 yield curve inversion was not signaling recession. Like the folks who believe this will be a quick recession because it was triggered by COVID-19. The Fed may be able to influence the yield curve steepening if yield curve controls are put in place. But the message from economic forces won’t be erased. The yield curve says right now that it's likely too early to expect a bottom on the S&P 500.

WMA Investments & Monitors is a professional investment advisory service on SA Marketplace. Our premium service offers real-time access to our actively managed, quantitative equity allocation strategies. We provide Daily updates highlighting trade ideas generated by our trading models and strategists' opinions on current market events. All recommendations come with rationale for the trade. Readers can also access our numerous trading tools, including our DGR Macro Trading Model, our Daily Equity Trading Model, daily market updates with trade ideas and more!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.