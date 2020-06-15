The coronavirus crisis has greatly increased the uncertainty in the prospects of most stocks and the volatility in stock prices. It has also caused numerous dividend cuts, even from companies whose dividends were considered absolutely safe. As a result, income-oriented investors are struggling to identify stocks that have promising growth prospects, are resilient to the ongoing recession, and will not cut its dividend. While Kroger (NYSE:KR) is not a high-growth stock, it is markedly resilient to recessions, is reasonably valued, and is about to raise its dividend.

Business overview

When Amazon (AMZN) announced the acquisition of Whole Foods, about three years ago, the stock of Kroger plunged 25% on the day of the announcement, as the market feared that Kroger would incur permanent business deterioration. In addition, the competition in the retail sector has heated more than ever. The large retailers, Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) and Kroger, are fighting relentlessly to grow their market share in online sales, while they also expand their delivery options to attract more consumers.

Despite the fear of the market that Kroger would not be able to remain competitive, the retailer has performed much better than expected. In the past two years, it managed to grow its earnings per share by 7.4%, from $2.04 to $2.19, partly thanks to its "Restock Kroger" project, which reduced operating expenses and enhanced the overall efficiency of the company.

This year, Kroger has greatly benefited from an unexpected tailwind, namely the social distancing that has resulted from the pandemic. Consumers have drastically reduced their traveling and their visits to restaurants and cafes, and thus, they have pronouncedly increased their consumption at home. Large grocers saw their sales skyrocket in March thanks to social distancing. Even in April, when grocery store sales decreased 13.2% vs. March due to the absence of stockpiling, those sales were still 13.2% higher than a year ago.

It is remarkable that Kroger announced last month that it had hired more than 100,000 workers in just eight weeks in order to meet the increased demand. Thanks to the strong tailwind from social distancing, Kroger is expected by analysts to grow its earnings per share by 19.6% this year, from $2.19 to $2.62. It is thus evident that the retailer greatly benefits from the coronavirus crisis, in contrast to the vast majority of stocks.

Resilience to recessions

Kroger has repeatedly proved resilient to recessions. During rough economic periods, consumers curtail their discretionary expenses, but they hardly cut their grocery consumption, which is essential. In the ongoing recession, Kroger has greatly benefited from the nature of the recession, i.e., social distancing, but the company proved resilient in previous recessions as well. In the Great Recession, when most companies saw their earnings collapse, the earnings per share of Kroger decreased only 8.4%, from $0.95 to $0.87. Therefore, while no one can predict the duration and severity of the pandemic, Kroger essentially offers a safe haven to investors.

Growth

The pandemic has caused a severe recession this year. However, as there are numerous studies underway for an effective vaccine for coronavirus, a vaccine is likely to come to the markets early next year. It is thus reasonable to expect consumers to return to their normal lifestyle the latest from next year. Such a development will be negative for all the large grocers, including Kroger. In other words, the outsized earnings this year will form a tough comparison base for future years. Given the non-recurring tailwind from coronavirus and the intense competition in the retail sector, investors should not expect material growth of the earnings per share of Kroger from next year. Analysts seem to agree with this view, as they expect Kroger to post essentially flat earnings per share until 2023.

Valuation

Kroger has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0 over the last decade. Given the aforementioned expected earnings per share of $2.62 this year, the stock is trading at an earnings multiple of 12.5. The stock seems somewhat cheap relative to its historical valuation, but investors should note that the low price-to-earnings ratio has partly resulted from the record earnings expected this year, thanks to a one-time tailwind. Given also the lackluster growth prospects beyond this year, the stock seems fairly valued right now.

Dividend

Kroger has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and is currently offering a 2.0% dividend yield. Numerous companies have cut their dividends this year due to the impact of the pandemic on their business, but it is safe to assume that Kroger will maintain its dividend growth streak. The retailer is expected to announce its next dividend hike later this month.

It is remarkable that the payout ratio of Kroger is just 24% (=0.64/2.62). This exceptionally low payout ratio may lead some investors to expect a great dividend raise this year. However, it is critical to note that Kroger spends hefty amounts on capital expenses year after year in order to remain competitive amid fierce competition in the retail sector. As a result, its free cash flows have been much lower than its earnings in recent years, with the exception of last year. For instance, in 2017 and 2018, Kroger posted earnings per share of $2.04 and $2.11, respectively, but its free cash flow per share was only $0.67 and $1.48, respectively. Therefore, it is prudent for investors to expect a lackluster dividend hike this year.

As Kroger has raised its quarterly dividend by about $0.02 per share in each of the last two years, and given its strong results this year, it is reasonable to expect a dividend hike from $0.16 to $0.18 this year. In such a case, the stock will be offering a 2.2% dividend yield from next quarter.

Final thoughts

Kroger has lackluster growth prospects beyond this year, and thus, the stock passes under the radar of most investors. However, it is reasonably valued and offers a secure and growing dividend. In addition, the stock is suitable for those who are afraid that the pandemic will continue to burden the economy for a considerable period. Overall, Kroger is a suitable stock for risk-averse investors who cannot stomach high stock price volatility and fear that the pandemic will continue to have an impact on the economy for a long period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.