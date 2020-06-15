Salesforce (CRM) is the global leader in the customer relationship management industry that brings companies and customers together through their Customer 360 platform. We are issuing a HOLD recommendation with a long-term target price of $182.41. Salesforce is primed to perform well within the growing CRM market with its superior product offerings and solutions. We believe that many of the company's strengths might have been priced in at the current share price of $172.05. We recommend investors to wait for weakness in share prices with a potential entry point of $151.52.

Data: Rolustech

Brief Overview

The company, through its Customer 360 platform, offers a diverse range of integrated customer relationship management solutions for businesses. The firm's revenue can be broken down into two major business segments: Professional services and other and Subscription and Support. Because of the shift towards subscription-based business model, the Subscription segment makes up ~94% of total revenue. This segment can be further broken down into the product offerings as shown in the illustration above and grouped into 4 product groups: Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Salesforce Platform and Other, and Marketing and Commerce Cloud.

Data: Company Annual Report

Salesforce further breaks down its revenue by geography. These figures are determined based on the location of Salesforce contracting entity, rather than based on the location of its clients.

Data: Company Annual Report

Product Stickiness

The strength of Salesforce is the ability to retain its clients with a low monthly attrition rate of 8%. Since the launch of Customer 360, the company has continued its efforts in further developing the platform. Coupled with the large variety of product offerings at various price points, the company managed to build a superior enterprise platform for businesses. In fact, the company has been consistently increasing its market share, and we expect this trend to further extrapolate in the future as the company continues with its strategic acquisitions.

Source: Company Quarterly Report

SaaS business models have a high switching cost, which means that customers are unlikely to switch from one provider to another unless they have no choice (through acquisitions) or if the benefits simply outweigh the costs. The high switching cost is because of the predetermined contracts that clients sign, paying an x amount every month for a fixed duration.

Cash Flow Beast

At first glance, seeing that firm's Cash Conversion Cycle hovers around 50-60 days, the company may not seem to have a strong cash flow generating ability. However, let's look at the operating cash flow and cash position over the last 5 years. Growing at a rate of 21.0% CAGR, the company generated $4.3bn in operating cash flow in FY20 alone. Coupled with financing abilities, the company has grown its cash positions at a similar rate too.

Data: Company Annual Reports

We looked at the company's debt to analyze credit risk. The D/E ratio came down from ~40% in FY16 to a stable 16-20% from FY18 to FY20. Moving forward, we do not expect the capital structure to change drastically. The Debt/EBITDA multiple also depicts a relatively safe situation with a multiple of 2.0x in FY20. The firm has an A issuer credit rating from S&P global ratings and an A- issuer credit rating from Moody's. We believe Salesforce has an extremely low chance of default and would not expect credit to be an issue for the firm.

Data: Company Annual Reports, Author's Analysis

Strategic Acquisitions & Investments

Salesforce has a two-pronged approach to continue innovation and mitigate disruption risks. Over the last few years, Salesforce has made several acquisitions that complement its products and technologies. The company acquired Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) for a consideration of $14.8bn in August 2019 and ClickSoftware Technologies for a consideration of $1.4bn in October 2019. Tableau, a data analytics company, generated $1.2bn in revenue in 2018 and Salesforce has integrated only slightly over half of that for their FY20 numbers. Salesforce also acquired MuleSoft, an integration platform company, in May 2018 for a consideration of $6.4bn.

Past Acquisitions; Source: Dreamforce 2019 Presentation

Success of Acquisitions; Source: Dreamforce 2019 Presentation

The acquisition strategy works well, especially as the SaaS industry heads towards maturity. As mentioned previously, SaaS user bases are sticky and this strategy resolves that problem by outrightly acquiring other solution providers which boosts Salesforce's product offerings and clientele. This would lead to a consolidation within the market which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.6%.

Data: Statista

The other approach was to invest in startups through its corporate venturing arm, Salesforce Ventures. Since 2009, the venture has partnered with over 375 companies, helping them accelerate growth, resulting in 19 IPOs. Case in point, Snowflake, a cloud data platform valued at $12.4bn, has recently filed for an IPO which might occur within the next few months. The great thing about their fund is that they invest in companies that provide unique solutions within the technology space, which provides opportunities to expand within and outside of Salesforce's expertise. Having dipped their toes in up-and-coming startups, it sets Salesforce up to acquire these companies and technologies in the future. Thus, the firm can pivot and react towards shifts in technology and consumer trends - a key advantage that helps market leaders stay relevant in this volatile, uncertain, and complex world.

COVID-19 Impacts

We project revenues to take a hit from the coronavirus outbreak due to businesses being shut down and increased probability of defaults. We expect to see a decline in new clients onboarding and a higher attrition rate for Salesforce's products in the months to come. The company mentioned that they provided temporary financial flexibility to their customers who were most affected by the pandemic. Our view is that the financial impacts may not be obvious until the later quarters of the fiscal year. We are following management's guidance of a 17% revenue growth for FY21 (vs. 28.7% in FY20).

And for the fiscal year 2021 we're updating our guide to approximately $20 billion representing 17% projected growth year-over-year. And we believe this guide is very appropriate given the current biological and economic environment worldwide." - Salesforce

Keeping in mind that major acquisitions were carried out in 2018 and 2019, a decrease from 26.0% and 28.7% (respectively) to 17% is not as bad as one would have thought. We will further explore the impact on the company's financials and valuation in subsequent sections.

In response to the outbreak and lockdowns, the company created a free rapid response product, Salesforce Care, which is equipped with various tools to help businesses get through the pandemic. The product provides employee & customer support and other business tools. The firm also created Tableau Data Hub, a free resource for companies and governments around the world to visualize and understand data about the pandemic. These moves might attract new clients post-COVID-19, offsetting the increased attrition rate.

Source: Bangkok Post

Financials

Looking at the company's financials, revenue has been growing at a strong CAGR of 26.5%, driven by both organic growth and acquisitions. Looking at margins, we can see that the net income margin fluctuates while the EBIT margin appears to be stable between 2% and 4%. This is expected as net income included many one-time expenses related to acquisitions that the company has made over the years. We will use EBITDA numbers for our valuation as the company has substantial D&A expenses.

Data: Company Annual Reports

Our model begins by building the firm's revenue and projecting the two business segments (Subscription and Support& Professional Services and Other) separately. We incorporated a scenario analysis in our subscription revenue build to determine the financial impact on the company depending on which scenario plays out. The first scenario is a bull case where we project a less material impact on revenue in FY21 (21.3% growth vs. 17%) and a slightly higher growth rate (compared to the other two cases) in the next 4 years. Our second scenario is our base case where we followed management guidance for FY21 with a 17% growth in revenue and expect full recovery (in terms of growth rates) by FY22. Our last scenario, a bear case, projects FY21 to have only 16% growth (vs. 17%) and lower growths in a prolonged economic decline.

Data: Company Annual Reports, Author's Analysis

Data: Company Annual Reports, Author's Analysis

For Professional Services and Other revenue, which makes up ~6% of total revenue, we assumed a stabilizing growth rate of 23.3%, 20%, 20%, 18%, and 18% for the next 5 years. By extrapolating the company's expenses and margins, we projected the firm's EBIT and Net Income.

Data: Company Annual Reports, Author's Analysis

Relative Valuation

To value the company, we first looked at public comps. Our set of comps includes the likes of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and SAP (NYSE:SAP). Our comps multiples paint a very conflicting picture when we looked at median EV/EBITDA and EV/Revenue multiples. The figures suggest a huge price range of $60.17 to $252.20 for our base case ($61.71 to $261.00 for our Bull case and $59.85 to $250.36 for our bear case).

Data: Company Annual Reports, Author's Analysis

We turned our focus to Salesforce's historical trading multiples. We found that the EV/Revenue and EV/EBITDA has one of the lowest coefficients of variation. Thus, using these multiples for our valuation should provide the highest probability of achieving our target prices.

Data: Company Annual Reports, Author's Analysis

Now, using the median of our historical multiples, it paints a much more consistent picture. As you can see, the EV/EBITDA multiple is extraordinarily high for Salesforce, but it appears to be stable for the past few years. Our base case shows an implied target price of $180.31 to $184.52 and our other two cases are also well within the $180 to $190 range.

Data: Company Annual Reports, Author's Analysis

We understood the risks of using historical multiples as the past does not always equate to the future. We performed a sensitivity analysis for our base case to understand the impact on valuation if our multiples were to vary by ~6% to 13%. We found that 76% of the time, our valuations provide an upside to the current share price of $172.05.

Data: Author's Analysis

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

We understand that valuing a tech company with a DCF model may not be the most suitable methodology, but we wanted to take a peek at what the firm's valuation might look like if it becomes a company with stable cash flows. We started by building our assumptions for WACC, using the firm's cost of debt and cost of equity. We faced some issues while calculating the beta for the company. Our data showed a low beta of less than 1.0 and online sources giving a range of 1.02 to 1.2. We found that the above range did not have a material impact on the final numbers. Effective tax rates were based on historical rates and terminal growth rate was assumed to follow the US GDP growth rate.

Data: Company Annual Reports, Author's Analysis

We then projected the cash expenditures that weren't in the income statement. Our assumptions and projections for the base case gave us an implied share price of $151.52, representing an 11.9% downside to the current share price. Our bull case presented an implied share price of $180.71 and our bear case had a low of $127.85. As you can see, the issue with a DCF valuation becomes apparent for a growth stock with "unstable" revenues. As such, we will not be using DCF for our choice of valuation, but merely as a gauge of the firm's cash flow and financial standing.

Data: Company Annual Reports, Author's Analysis

Similarly, we did a sensitivity analysis for our DCF model by varying our WACC and terminal growth rate. As expected, most scenarios point to a downside to the current price. However, the silver lining is that if terminal growth rates were slightly higher (which might be a possibility for Salesforce), there are gains to be found. While we believe that cash flow valuation may not be the optimal valuation choice, investors who are looking to hold the stock over a long-term horizon (>5 years) could consider adding Salesforce to their portfolio if prices were to dip below $151.52.

Data: Company Annual Reports, Author's Analysis

Bottom Line

The key investor takeaway is that we have a strong tech stock that doesn't seem to be stopping its growth any time soon. Industry tailwinds and superior products would drive Salesforce further as a market leader within the ever-growing CRM market. Prices below $150 would be a great entry point with a long-term target price of $181.24.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.