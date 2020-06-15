On Thursday evening, Lululemon (LULU) released Q1 earnings. The market knew it was going to be ugly, but the company disappointed beyond that, sending the stock down ~5% after-hours. Lululemon has been swimming upstream due to the global impact of COVID-19, yet the stock price has been on an incredible run of over 130% since the bottom in March. I do believe Lululemon will fundamentally recover from this crisis, but the stock is overbought and needs to correct given the current market conditions and the increasing likely hood of a second wave of COVID-19. For the short term, I am bearish on the stock and initiating a short position.

How Was Q1?

Let's take a look at the highlights from the Q1 release Thursday evening:

EPS (GAAP) landed at $0.22, a miss by $0.04. EPS a year ago was $0.74 in Q1 2019.

Revenue of $651.96M, a miss by $44.02M (-16.7% Y/Y)

Company-operated store revenue totaled $260.0 million. 39.9% of total revenue, compared to $506.4 million, or 64.7% of total revenue, in Q1 2019.

E-commerce revenue totaled $352.0 million, or 54.0% of total revenue, compared to $209.8 million, or 26.8% of total revenue, in Q1 2019.

Gross profit was $334.4 million, or 51.3% of net revenue, compared to $421.7 million, or 53.9% of net revenue, in Q1 2019. Gross margin decreased 260 basis points compared to Q1 2019.

There is a lot of blame to be placed on COVID-19. There is a lot at work in 2020 that is out of their control as the pandemic has swept the globe shutting down economies in every continent (except Antarctica? Seems safe there!). The company mentioned that they do not think that these results accurately depict the current underlying trends of its business. I would agree with that. There is no doubt the popularity and the strength of the brand. Everywhere you go, you see their products being worn. As of June 10, there were 295 out of 489 company-owned stores back open. This still isn't a lot which goes to show that this is far from over.

Something to consider that may be an issue going forward is that in Q1, inventory increased by 41% compared to the same time a year ago. This was obviously due to a lack of sales. Either they will have to hope restrictions relax, and shoppers come through in a big way, or look at writing some of this off which may hurt future quarters numbers. They do benefit from seasonal cycles, so they could push some inventory to next year and move it then if it is out of season. It is always important to remember that Lululemon is debt-free. They finished the quarter with cash and cash equivalents topping $823.0 million. Even though the inventory is high, having this much cash, and no debt goes a long way to keeping the balance sheet clean, even after a global pandemic.

What's Next?

I don't think anyone was terribly shocked by the poor results. We knew it was going to be bad, but this is a little worse than analysts expected. What bulls look to is the recovery.

When trying to figure out why the stock price is where it is, look no further than the balance sheet (discussed earlier), and the revenue growth. What is still incredible, is that even with COVID-19, analysts are still expecting revenue to grow year over year. This may change if we really do get a second wave and the world has to potentially lockdown again, but the premise remains that same. This company is going to continue to grow because consumers love their products. I tend to agree with analysts here that we will see a very strong rebound once COVID-19 is behind us and consumers return to stores worldwide. I would like to add a little anecdote here to shine some light what things may look like for a while for Lululemon:

I, like many, enjoy their clothing line. I live in Edmonton, Alberta (Population ~1 million) which is home to one of the largest shopping malls in North America (West Edmonton Mall). I was going to go to exchange a pair of shorts at Lululemon, and I found that they were only allowing 10 people in their store at a time. Not only this, but there was a waitlist that totaled over an hour and a half!! This was a Monday evening. Not even a weekend! They did service my exchange outside the store however in a matter of minutes.

The point of this is to say that it appears consumers are willing to return, its just a matter of local social distancing rules that are going to get in the way of Lululemon growing revenue. I do not know how many people will wait 90 minutes to browse the store. I am trying to stay optimistic, but the reality of a second wave is becoming exactly that, a reality. This should hurt the stock price in the short term, but I do remain bullish on Lululemon in the long term.

What Does The Price Say?

A couple of weeks ago, I mentioned I still had 33% of my initial long position. I sold the final 33% before earnings as the entire market took a step back. This may be just a slight step back, but as the USA appears to be on the brink of the second wave of COVID-19, it may be a bit more than that. On the back of the earnings news, and the jump in COVID-19 cases, I am going short Lululemon. Let me explain.

Some may ask: "How can you go from long to short on the same day?!"

I would answer by saying that I have had a bearish feeling towards Lululemon for a few weeks now, and the stock has just continued to climb. I left my last 33% until I got stopped out, which occurred today. I also believed the company would likely miss on earnings, as explained above. Now the story has changed, and there really isn't any support technically speaking until around $281.50. I do not like to go short stocks, nor does it happen very often, but it is hard to ignore the overbought signals on this one.

Looking above, I have outlined my three targets. As mentioned above, I do think Lululemon will be just fine long term, this is a short term short. The first level is pretty well the only spot the stock has paused in the last 30 days, outside of the last few where we created this "top". The second level is where we broke out to all-time highs after the original COVID-19 dip. This is where I most likely see the stock selling off too. I would be looking to take profits and potentially cover at this point. The last line is where we saw some heavy support/resistance over the last 3 months. This is also right above where the 200-day moving average is currently hanging out. This point will move, but if there is a drastic sell-off, this would make for a good bottom. This is roughly 27% from where we sit as of the close on Thursday.

In my last piece on Lululemon, I talked about how the 200-hour moving average was a really good place of support and resistance. We can see that after multiple touches since January, we have now gone 30 days without being anywhere near it. Where it currently sits, happens to correspond with where the first line we talked about on the daily chart sits. This is why this is likely our first point of support we need to cross on the way down. As for the bulls case, a bounce off this level would be extremely promising. I am short LULU from $319.11.

Wrap-Up

There is no doubt in my mind that there will be multiple rallies and in a few years Lululemon will be well beyond these levels, but that is not where the play is now in the short-medium term. A stock in the clothing/retail space with $0.22 earnings should not be worth $300. Yes, the balance sheet looks fantastic, and that is crucial in these uncertain times, but that is not going to keep the stock afloat on its own. For now, it is time for a price correction. Stay safe out there!

