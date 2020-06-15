Both owners have core competencies in the emerging market, having successfully launched two unicorns in China. We believe that Opera can crack Africa's market potentials.

Overview

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is one of the most interesting turnaround growth stories we have come across. Driven by the ambitious vision of the new Chinese owners, it went from being a less successful browser maker to being a fast-growing microfinancing lender in Africa and Asia. Over the last year alone, revenue doubled to ~$335 million upon the launch of the fintech unit in Kenya and India. In this note, we take a closer look at Opera's new Chinese owners' motivation and the micro-financing business potentials in these emerging markets, which we think offer a uniquely attractive long-term outlook.

Catalyst

The new owner's emerging market expertise positions it well to capitalize on the exponential growth prospects in Africa and Asia. Despite the solid technology, Opera was still a struggling player in the internet browser market just over five years ago, where it had a single-digit and bleeding market share while falling behind Chrome (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Firefox, and even Internet Explorer (NASDAQ:MSFT).

(Source: StatCounter)

However, Opera soon had a turnaround upon the $600 million takeover by a China-based private equity firm and a consortium of Chinese investors led by Beijing Kunlun Tech Co and Qihoo 360 in 2016. The takeover of a struggling, 25-year-old Norwegian tech company by a group of Chinese sponsors seemed to be puzzling at the outset, which in hindsight proved highly strategic and more ambitious than initially thought. With the owners and co-founders of Kunlun and Qihoo 360, Zhou Yahui, and Zhou Hongyi, consecutively taking over Opera's CEO and Director positions, Opera began its emerging market shift. The new owners have strong expertise and experience in growing and scaling consumer internet and browser businesses in China. In our view, the fact that the two Chinese owners took over the executive positions has demonstrated a full commitment and ambition to succeed.

With its browsers, we believe that Opera has the right asset to penetrate the micro-financing market in the emerging regions, especially in Africa, sustainably longer term. While Opera has expanded its reach to Asia as well with the launch of its microfinancing business in India, Africa, in our view, has a much more challenging landscape, in that many technology companies, such as Jumia (NYSE:JMIA), have struggled to achieve meaningful growth despite the sizable capital investments.

(Source: company's presentation)

We think that Opera may have a very good shot at gaining market shares in Africa, driven by its widely-adopted Opera, Opera Mini, and Opera News, which has had 200 MAU (Million Active Users) as of June 2020.

(Source: company's presentation)

Opera primarily leverages its Opera Mini browsers to penetrate the African market. Opera Mini comes with small download size and extreme data saving, making it heavily popular across Africa. Eventually, Opera Mini adoption enhances the discoverability of other apps such as Opera News and OKash, which is the micro-lending app.

(Source: company's presentation)

From a high-level perspective, we like the approach a lot, considering its strategic value and capital efficiency. Despite the exponential ~94% top-line growth in 2019, Opera remained bottom-line positive with gross margin between 77% and 78%. Furthermore, the staggering ~80x growth in the fintech revenue in 2019 also entailed a positive contribution margin of ~28%. In our view, the strong unit economics associated with the fintech model further demonstrates Opera's successful bottom-up approach in driving a highly efficient and frictionless adoption of its high-growth microfinancing offering. It took only a year for the fintech segment to make up ~38% of the business. At the rate at which it is going, we expect microfinancing to drive over 50% of Opera's business, effectively making Opera a fintech company in disguise.

Risk

The overall strong unit economics seems to have validated Opera's strategic approach in Africa so far. However, we will expect challenges ahead, given the nascent ecosystem from the regulatory and technology perspective, both of which can potentially slow down Opera's growth. In January, Opera received negative publicity as it allegedly offered loans that are as short as 15 days, which would violate Google's terms and policies. Upon the release of the Hindenburg research, which raised the issue, Opera's shares tumbled by ~22% the next day.

Valuation

Under the new Chinese owners, we think that Opera presents an attractive emerging market growth story. In our view, Opera's technology assets, business model, and approach should allow it to crack Africa's potential. Opera has also been a profitable business, with double-digit net margins over the last two years. At ~1.84x P/S, Opera offers a lot of upsides and enough margin of safety. Another opportunity with Africa exposure, Jumia, has much weaker fundamentals and higher valuation at 3x - 4x P/S. We are giving the stock an overweight rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.