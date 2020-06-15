Nevertheless, quantitative easing's effect on interest rates might still represent one last hurrah for KO - hence my bullish rating.

The dividend payout is starting to reach the same size as operating cash flow: do not expect the same dividend growth as before.

The stock has since appreciated mostly on the strength of the dividend payout alone.

Why are Coca Cola's (NYSE:KO) glory days gone? In one phrase: lack of operating cash flow growth that stops the dividend from growing in the long run, which hinders the share price from appreciating in the long run.

Let's be real here - over the past 30 years, KO has grown by a tremendous amount. And so has its dividend. And therein lies the big problem: in the long run, the dividend cannot grow faster than operating cash flow for ever.

I've taken cash flow figures stretching back almost 30 years (all from past 10-K filings) and put them into a single graph, so we can all see where Coca-Cola's cash comes from, and where it goes. It's a big chart, so please do spend a minute looking for patterns!

Source: 2019, 2018, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2010, 2008, 2006, 2004, 2002, 2000, 1998, 1996, 1994, 1993 10-K filings

Item #1: Exponential growth of the dividend (blue bars). This is why dividend growth investors have absolutely loved KO. It's almost like clockwork, the dividend growth happens regardless of market conditions - through the 2000 tech bubble and through the 2007 financial crisis.

Item #2: Share buybacks galore (yellow bars). As the number of shares dwindles, the dividend payouts are given an extra "kick", since the payout is divided between fewer and fewer shares.

Item #3: KO has been abusing its balance sheet (by taking on more debt) to finance its share buybacks over the last decade. Indeed, its long term debt ballooned from $14 billion in 2010 to $31 billion in 2017, falling slightly to $27 billion now.

Item #4: KO has not grown its operating cash flow since 2012. I don't have any answers for why this has happened (maybe you can provide one in the comments), but one would think that 7 years without operating cash flow growth would lead to a stagnating stock price. On the contrary:

Source: SeekingAlpha

KO's share price started at $34 in 2012, and went as high as $58 at the end of 2019, falling to $45 as of this article. The only good explanation for this was that share prices were driven not by fundamental growth, but by an increasing dividend payout.

Item #5: Dividend payouts are just under operating cash flow. This means that there is less room for the dividend to grow, and hence less room for the share price to rise.

Why am I still bullish on KO, despite what my article just said? Long-term interest rates. In essence, quantitative easing has restarted in a big way, which have driven down long-term interest rates. The 10-year treasury yields about 0.7%, and the 30-year treasury yields about 1.6%.

KO on the other hand, even if its operating cash flow is constant, is a juggernaut with brand recognition power in its markets. Its dividend yield as of the writing of this article was 3.6%. A share price of $55 would imply a dividend yield of 3.0%, which is still reasonable.

Does quantitative easing represent a source of capital appreciation? Yes, but in an unsporting way. Why? Why should I buy KO's 3.6% dividend and take on equity risk, when I could buy Vanguard's Long Term Corporate ETF (VCLT) and get 3.4% without as much equity risk?

Given the forces driving the markets, I would not be surprised to see KO trading at $55/share in the near future anyway. There's one puff left in this cigar butt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.