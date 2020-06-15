Trading at a very conservative valuation to potential earnings and even following a dividend cut, this company deserves a "BUY" in the current market.

Regardless if this is the case or not, it's time to look at individual companies once again that may become even more appealing - Sampo is one.

Volatility is back, at least for the moment. It remains to be seen if the drop we saw on Thursday the 11th is the beginning of a longer negative trend.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as SAXPF and SAXPY. Sampo's listing in Helsingfors, HEL: SAMPO, offers stronger liquidity.)

The Thursday development probably caught many of us that had become used to the market's recent calm and upward trajectory by surprise. It's a healthy reminder that while COVID-19 will disappear eventually and things will return to normal, we may not be there yet.

Over the past few weeks, I've kicked myself a bit for not pushing more cash to work in certain qualitative companies, leaving me with a fairly large cash position in a rising market and appealing companies, especially those I consider "class 1", quickly becoming too expensive.

Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF) (OTCPK:SAXPY) is not a class 1 company - the recent dividend cut and trends make it a class 4. For those of you who follow my articles, however, you know that this Finnish financial giant has conservative qualities which, when viewed in the right light, can put it on the level with other extremely conservative financial companies on the globe.

It, at the very least, bears watching and deserves a few minutes of your undivided attention.

So, let's give the company just that and see where we stand today.

1Q20 and AGM - Dividend cut and other things

The results for the beginning of 2020 are a mixed bag. Let's mention a few, and then get more into them point-by-point.

The AGM decided to cut the dividend to €1.5/share due to a lowered estimated EPS for 2020. However, unlike European financial peers, Sampo paid a dividend, and that dividend has been paid out as of 11th of June 2020.

1Q20 actually improved the group's solvency ratio despite coronavirus, which rose 8% YoY to 187%.

YoY to 1Q20 did record substantial losses in investment assets and profits. Sampo recorded a €200M impairment charge, which is included in the somewhat weak 1Q20 €162M EBIT. EPS was €0.26/share, down from 0.64/share YoY.

While overall results seem dire, underlying performance and technical indicators remain absolutely excellent.

Forward visibility for the overall markets remain opaque - but Sampo guides for a "good" year of technical results in insurance, which is the company's main business, for 2020.

First, let's talk dividends. I'm actually content. Sampo could have followed suit and not paid out a dividend for all of 2019/2020, much like all/most other European and Scandinavian financials. They could have postponed it to December. Most Finnish firms have not taken this road, however, and it's encouraging to see Sampo follow the cue. The cut hurts a bit and firmly cements the company at a class 4 rating, but the overall long-term prospects here beyond coronavirus are nonetheless excellent. We should not, however, allow coronavirus to distract us from the fact that Sampo miserably failed to properly guide for dividend development prior to this, and the future of the dividend should, therefore, be taken with generous helpings of salt.

Secondly, the quarterly. While the results on the surface may seem bad, the fact is that underlying fundamentals and technicals are beyond solid. Sampo is primarily an insurance business after divesting parts of Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY). The underwriting performance and insurance technical results in primary segments such as IF were excellent, and the combined ratio in the IF segment specifically is higher than ever at 83.7% (86.5% YoY). Even premiums are up in the segment, 7% YoY, and Sampo reports growth across all business and market areas. This includes the company's other insurance holdings, such as Mandatum, which also experienced solid premium growth to €293M (€239M YoY)

Speaking of Nordea, the bank continues to follow the plans to deliver the new set of financial targets. Here is also part of the reason for Sampo's own dividend cut, as Nordea has postponed the AGM until October of 2020.

So, looking exclusively at key figures on a corporate level, the quarterly result may seem dire with its negative RoE - but the fact is, with solvency up and underlying fundamentals solid, Sampo is actually doing very well.

As such, I'm positive about the future of Sampo even during later 2020. The company's investment assets have returned along with the market towards the end of 1Q20 and during April/May of 2020. We can expect the performance here to roughly pace or even outpace the overall development of the market, and the bond spreads to normalize somewhat with time. As a sort of fact, however, Sampo's investment portfolio dropped more than a billion euros during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, which goes ways to explain some of the troubles we've seen in Sampo's share price the past few months.

My positivity with regards to Sampo, however, has cause. Let's sum it up.

All of Sampo's functions have been fully operational during the entire COVID-19 pandemic thus far.

during the entire COVID-19 pandemic thus far. The pandemic has gone ways to prove the robustness of Sampo's underlying business model , generating increased profits and volumes in key areas.

, generating increased profits and volumes in key areas. Despite COVID-19, Sampo saw the best combined ratio in a 1Q ever.

Key asset Nordea saw costs drop 8% during the first quarter.

Despite the overall situation in the financial market, and political signals from the ECB and governmental institutions, Sampo stuck to its dividend policy and paid out a dividend roughly in line with the EPS expectations and the solid solvency ratios we're currently seeing.

The company expects a positive full-year result for 2020.

So, with regards to that, I consider Sampo's future to be very positive indeed. Let's look at company valuation.

Sampo - What's the valuation?

It shouldn't be a secret that March and April were the heights of undervaluation for the company for the past few years.

(Source: TIKR.com)

During the crash, we saw valuations approaching below 1.4X in terms of tangible book value, which for Sampo is extreme. While the P/E valuations on an NTM or forecast basis are distorted due to temporary COVID-19 headwinds, the book value development paints a somewhat fairer picture as to what we may expect the company to achieve and what we pay for it in the longer term.

Beyond normal P/E, however, we can use a normalized P/E valuation to get a sense of where the company is without the short-term challenges. Normalized earnings provide a long-term picture, but like any metric, it should be taken in context. The context here is that Sampo, over the course of a few years, has changed who it is as a company when it divested parts of Nordea and became an almost strictly insurance focused business. I'm not saying it invalidates the metric - i'm saying take it as an indicator, no more.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Normalized earnings puts us between a 14 and 17 normalized P/E in the longer term - which also corresponds pretty well with normal P/E. That makes the current ~10.5X normalized P/E pretty indicative of a low valuation - much like the tangible book value. To see just what sort of disconnect this brings when comparing it to a more normal P/E value, when we base it on forecasts, Sampo actually currently trades at an 18.6 NTM P/E ratio. The crux of course being that this forecast is based on financial expectations which likely won't repeat outside a crisis, in my opinion, invalidating the entire current NTM metric.

In my previous article, I specified that a P/E of 16.7X based on an expected €2.39/share EPS, resulting in a 13.7 normalized P/E (and a 16.7 standard P/E) was too high for comfort. Things have changed somewhat, and the company now trades at a normalized P/E of 10.5. More importantly, Sampo is still expected to raise earnings in 2020-2021 to around €2.55/share, which means that based on that expectation, Sampo is actually now trading at a forward P/E of 11.5X if that materializes. This, unlike the previous valuation, is more than enough upside to convey appeal - and it convinces me to change my stance from the sidelines to a positive.

I won't argue for a fair value of 15X earnings for the company - it's a financial, and there's too much history there, aside from the recent dividend issues and the uncertain short-term future.

I will, however, say that a 12.5X P/E based on the fairly realistic, as I see it, €2.55 EPS in 2021, bringing us a share price of €31.8/share, should be interesting to you considering what you get. The upside shifts given the current volatility, but as I write this, there's a distinct 7% upside to the stock.

Enough to consider it a "BUY", given that the target is still at close to multi-year lows here.

Thesis

Investing in financials at this juncture should only be done with extreme prejudice. Any decision to invest in what I consider to be a class 4 stock should be done with care and knowing what it is you're buying. I therefore strongly recommend you do deep due diligence prior to any investment decision - this one included.

However, my argument is that Sampo, on an underlying level and ignoring recent dividend faux-pas and short-term uncertainties, is a truly excellent company. It owns some of the largest insurance businesses in Scandinavia, and all of these businesses are very much humming despite COVID-19.

While it may take some time for them to recover fully - probably between 1-3 years - if you're comfortable waiting for that time and cashing in a somewhat smaller dividend to get a capital appreciation and appealing dividend in the end, Sampo could serve you extremely well.

I certainly consider the company such - or it wouldn't be over 2% of my portfolio, with a potential inclination to buy more.

The bottom line, there are very few potential scenarios going forward where Sampo is not a buy at this price. I see nothing but long-term upside here.

Sampo is a "BUY".

Stance

Due to undervaluation out of line with underlying fundamentals and recent results, Sampo is a "BUY" with a 7% current upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAXPY, SAXPF, NRBAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.