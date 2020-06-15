HTZ stock now is largely a bet on used car prices — but with heavy cash burn, the odds of that bet paying off are slim.

Even if that's true, however, the offering is too little, and too late; Hertz needed capital before bankruptcy, not during.

I'm not one of the skeptics who spent the weekend screaming about Hertz (HTZ) and its effort to sell stock while in a bankruptcy proceeding. At the moment, Hertz's equity has some value above zero, if only because that equity represents a long-dated call option on the value of the underlying assets. And if traders are going to bet on the value of that option, Hertz has the right, and at this point the responsibility, to try and raise that capital. (Admittedly, the roles of Jefferies (JEF) in executing that offering and of the SEC in allowing it are more debatable.)

There's even a stylized scenario in which Hertz's move makes some sense. There is a precedent in which the equity of a Chapter 11 not only recovered, but provided enormous multi-year returns. Hertz's own sector includes another example of how quickly sentiment, and valuation, can change after a crisis. Those past cases suggest that, in theory, adding cash via new equity could expand (or create) value in the existing equity.

But the problematic qualifier there is "in theory". In practice, there are numerous problems with HTZ stock beyond the overly simplistic "the company is bankrupt, so the equity is a $0". I don't believe HTZ is worth $0 — but nor do I believe it's worth much more than that. And this equity offering, assuming it does go through, doesn't change that problem.

Why Hertz Filed

The headlines suggest that the idea of any equity recovery in Hertz is laughable. Hertz finished the first quarter with nearly $19 billion in debt, per the 10-Q. Revenue essentially dried up for months, and both business and leisure travel will be impacted for many more months to come. Hertz already was dealing with pressure from ridesharing giants Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT), and the combination of competition, the coronavirus and the debt seems more than enough to wipe out shareholders.

But it is worth at least considering why Hertz filed for bankruptcy last month. The company was pushed to that step by its securitized vehicle debt, which totaled $14.4 billion at the end of Q1. And it wasn't the travel business that caused the problem with that debt. Rather, per the Q [emphasis mine]:

Although the Company has taken aggressive action to eliminate costs, it faces significant ongoing expenses, including monthly payments under its... [Operating Lease]..., pursuant to which Hertz leases from HVF vehicles used in Hertz's U.S. rental car operations. Hertz Vehicle Financing II LP ("HVF II"), a special purpose financing subsidiary, issues asset-backed notes and lends the proceeds thereof to HVF to finance the acquisition of vehicles, which are then leased to Hertz pursuant to the Operating Lease. Monthly payments under the operating lease are variable and significant and have increased because declining vehicle values resulting from a disrupted used-vehicle market require Hertz to make additional payments to offset such value declines in order to continue using the vehicles. During April 2020, the Company engaged in discussions with various creditors to obtain relief from its obligations to make full rent payments under its Operating Lease. While such discussions were ongoing, to preserve liquidity, on April 27, 2020, Hertz did not make certain payments in accordance with the Operating Lease.

The issue wasn't necessarily the operating business. That's not to say that Hertz was in great position, but as the Q1 presentation noted, the company had no corporate debt maturing until June 2021. Rather, a default under the operating lease cascaded across the structure, leading to the Chapter 11 filing.

How This Could Work

It's possible to look at the default on the vehicle debt as something imperfectly analogous to an old-fashioned bank run. Hertz has assets that are worth (at least by its accounting) roughly the same as the debt secured by those assets. But investors, pushed by the COVID-19 crisis, panicked and demanded their money back. As Hertz had no ability to instantly sell those illiquid assets and repay those investors (akin to depositors in a bank run), the financing arrangement collapsed.

Put another way, Hertz's problem might not be solvency, but liquidity. And that's a problem that can be fixed in bankruptcy. As management said even before the filing, the company was going to have to shrink, meaning it will sell some cars to raise cash. In addition, 29% of U.S. vehicles purchased in 2019, and 25% the year before, are so-called "program vehicles":

source: Hertz 10-K

Those vehicles have either guaranteed depreciation or repurchase agreements with manufacturers.

So Hertz can, during this process, liquidate a material portion of vehicles and send others back to manufacturers. Meanwhile, used car prices are showing some signs of recovery amid depleted inventories. With new car manufacturing likely to plunge, particularly in the U.S., the used car market may remain reasonably healthy over the next 12 months. And that alone could result in a significant shrinkage of the vehicle debt as Hertz right-sizes itself, followed perhaps by a refinancing.

If the vehicle debt can be worked out in the range of 100 cents on the dollar, this story gets more interesting. Excluding vehicle debt, in mid-February Hertz had an enterprise value over $6 billion — and a market capitalization nearing $3 billion. (HTZ stock actually touched a two-year high that month.) The business was performing well: full-year Adjusted EBITDA in 2019 was 143% higher than it was in 2017. Revenue grew 6% year-over-year in both January and February, according to the Q1 presentation.

Hertz has an international business not subject to the bankruptcy filing. The Donlen fleet leasing business did $100 million in EBITDA in 2019, and might be worth in the range of $1 billion. And some travel stocks have at least bounced off the lows.

If Hertz can settle the vehicle debt, it's not impossible to argue that the operating business is worth $5 billion — a ~25% haircut to February levels. American Airlines (AAL), for instance, has seen its share price fall 50% from February levels, but its massive debt load means its enterprise value has declined by a far more modest percentage (roughly mid-teens by my numbers).

And we've seen a bankrupt company provide significant equity recovery: mall operator General Growth Properties in 2009. GGP's situation, as detailed in an NYU Stern paper from 2015, was surprisingly similar to that of Hertz. GGP's bankruptcy was driven in large part by short-term panic relative to its own asset-backed CMBS (commercial mortgage backed securities). As the paper notes, "GGP’s debt was shorter term on average and was more regularly refinanced, both strategies to keep interest payments low and increase cash flows to shareholders"; the same is true of Hertz's vehicle debt.

It became relatively clear relatively quickly that GGP had real value. The company emerged from bankruptcy and eventually was sold to Brookfield Property Partners in 2018. Noted hedge fund manager Bill Ackman of Pershing Square (OTCPK:PSHZF) reportedly made over $1.5 billion on a $60 million investment (in both the debt and equity).

Around the same time, the rental car industry saw another huge comeback story. Dollar Thrifty Auto Group stock traded below $1 as markets bottomed in 2009. DTAG turned out to be one of the best investments of the crisis: it sold itself in 2012 for $87.50 a share. Hertz, of course, was the buyer.

The Math Doesn't Work for HTZ Stock

From a high-level perspective, an investor could make the case for HTZ stock as follows. First, the vehicle debt gets wiped out, or close. Second, the operating business is valued at a figure that clears the $3.3 billion in non-vehicle debt net of cash. Put the operating business at $5 billion, and assume the company sells 200 million shares at $2.50, and Hertz stock is worth $6.40, more than double the current price.

That $5 billion figure is a bit over 8x 2020 Corporate Adjusted EBITDA, for a company still working on a turnaround and one that ostensibly winds up with a cleaner balance sheet after this process. There's optionality if used car prices actually rally, or if a bidding war (a la GGP) increases the value of the operating business.

The problem with this high-level case is that it ignores some seriously damaging details. Notably, Hertz no doubt hemorrhaged cash in the second quarter. Revenue was down 73% in April and May was "trending in a similar fashion" as of the Q1 call on May 18. That follows a first quarter where Corporate Adjusted EBITDA was negative $200 million despite a strong first two months of the quarter. Seasonality plays a small role (Q1 is Hertz's weakest quarter), but even with cost cuts Hertz may well have lost $1 billion in Q2 alone.

That's ~$3 a share in value gone in three months, assuming an aggressive capital raise. Bankruptcy itself will drive significant costs. So will lease termination fees, even assuming they can be reduced during the bankruptcy. A billion here and a billion there and even an aggressive paper case falls apart in a hurry. At the least, it becomes clear that raising even $1 billion in new equity isn't transformative. Hertz disclosed over $24 billion in liabilities in its bankruptcy filing. (It also seems exceedingly unlikely that Hertz is raising $1 billion: it is only issuing authorized shares, which would require an average share price over $4 even as Hertz dilutes its shareholders by over 150%.)

There's a simpler way to look at this. Hertz's bankruptcy filing does disclose that its total assets are nearly $1.5 billion greater than its debt. But that figure is as of the end of Q1 — and includes $4.3 billion in intangible assets and goodwill. Q2 losses and bankruptcy costs likely eat up that positive book value. Tangible book value was negative to begin with. Put another way, Hertz hasn't yet been proven to be insolvent, but it certainly looks like it is.

And if it isn't, there's a much better option than the stocks: Hertz bonds. The 6.25% 2022s, for instance, traded at 50 on Friday. If the equity has any material value, those bonds will likely return more than 100%.

The Optionality Problem

Again, there's some value to the stock at this point, simply based on optionality. But it's difficult to assign much value to the optionality on either front.

It's actually the value of the fleet that is the larger source of potential upside. If Hertz vehicles are worth materially more than their carrying value, that alone can create equity recovery.

That seems unlikely. Hertz finished Q1 with 518,000 vehicles in the U.S. alone. Liquidating a portion of that fleet (~400K of which likely aren't program vehicles) can itself impact the entire market. 56% of the year-end U.S. fleet came from the "Big Three" manufacturers; many of those cars likely are sedans for which demand (particularly with still-low gas prices) should be muted.

As far as a sale of the operating business goes, it's difficult to see who would be interested at all, let alone what two (or more) firms could create a bidding war. Avis Budget (CAR) likely would face antitrust scrutiny. Vulture funds aren't going to pay a modest discount to February peak valuations; Hertz seems too large a turnaround for private equity.

There's some value in the equity. As an investor put it on Twitter, there's "a lot of theta left to decay". (Even Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) still has a market capitalization around $80 million.) But that value comes from a long-dated option on what seems like a highly unlikely outcome. And it's an option that in fact is based more on used car upside than progress toward normalcy in U.S. travel and the operating business.

That's not an option that I believe is worth the current market capitalization of $400 million. Nor do I see how, exactly, a few hundred million in incremental capital changes the story for existing or new shareholders. Far and away the most likely outcome is Hertz stock reaching zero, even if shouldn't happen immediately.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long bear call spreads on HTZ at the 5 strike at varying expirations.