Livent continues to be plagued by low lithium prices in the midst of the coronavirus.

The lithium industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus. Global quarantine efforts and a general economic slowdown has made it incredibly difficult for lithium companies to operate. Major supply chain disruptions are affecting lithium companies across the board. Livent has been particularly impacted by the global pandemic as one of the larger lithium pure plays.

Livent (LTHM) reported underwhelming Q1 results in the midst of Covid-19. The company's Q1 revenue of $68.5 million missed expectations by $23.27 million and decreased 30.3% Y/Y. The coronavirus will likely continue to impact Livent in the near-term with disruptions facing both lithium supply and demand. Despite the negative implications of the pandemic, lithium demand should remain healthy over the long-term.

Livent's volatile stock price reflects the impact that COVID-19 has had on the company.

Long-term Demand Remains Healthy

The coronavirus has undoubtedly impacted Livent's near-term prospects. Social distancing measures have and will likely continue to hamper Livent's manufacturing and production capabilities. Livent, along with other major lithium producers, have significantly slowed down expansion efforts. In fact, Livent decided to suspend all of its global capacity expansion in March. The company's capital spend in 2020 is now only expected to be around $115 million.

Lithium demand has also been similarly affected by the pandemic. The slowdown in EV manufacturing has had a particularly large impact on Livent considering the fact that approximately half of the company's revenue comes from batteries. With EV companies like Tesla (TSLA) facing their own major difficulties, lithium demand could be further impacted over the next few quarters. Livent even indicated that 2020 could be a lost year.

Despite the obvious near-term difficulties facing Livent, the company's long-term prospects remain relatively unchanged. Long-term lithium demand will likely be driven by the EV and general energy storage market. The transition towards EV technology appears to be almost inevitable at this point, especially when considering the technological and environmental advantages afforded by EVs. In fact, Livent stated that many OEMs are using this crisis as an opportunity to focus more heavily on their electric vehicle supply chains.

One underestimated lithium demand growth driver is the energy industry. Solar PV, in particular, could help drive lithium demand given its reliance on energy storage technologies. Lithium batteries are arguably the most cost-effective and promising form of energy storage. Cost-effective energy storage paired with solar PV will essentially allow individuals to become grid-independent.

The ability to produce electricity without a huge centralized grid infrastructure will be hugely advantageous on the cost front. Of course, the transition towards solar plus storage would require massive amounts of lithium. Livent is arguably best-positioned to capitalize on this trend as one of the few large pure plays in the industry.

Lithium batteries will likely drive lithium demand over the long-term.

Lithium Prices Remain Stubbornly Low

Low lithium prices have plagued Livent over the past few years. Overcapacity in the lithium industry has been a huge net negative for the company. The coronavirus-induced economic downturn will likely extend this price situation. Major companies have already started to pull back on capacity expansions as a response to the crisis.

Some estimate that 110,000 tons less lithium will be produced as a direct result of the coronavirus. This would translate into a net loss of nearly $1 billion for the industry. With major projects being halted in areas such as Argentina and Chile, this loss figure would not be surprising.

Whereas many major lithium producers like Albemarle (ALB) are not solely invested in lithium, Livent is a lithium pure play. This means that Livent has far more to lose if lithium prices remain depressed for much longer. Luckily for Livent, the global spread of coronavirus appears to be slowing down. However, the situation is far from over given the unpredictability of the virus and the potential of a second wave.

Major lithium projects have already been halted as a result of the coronavirus.

Conclusion

The explosive growth of EVs and lithium-based storage technologies is expected to drive long-term lithium demand. Livent is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth trend as one of the industry's largest lithium pure plays. The transition towards emerging technologies like EVs and renewables has the potential to be one of the largest industry shifts in modern history.

Despite the growth potential of Livent, there are still many near-term uncertainties facing the company. It would be a good idea to stay on the sidelines for now at the company's current market capitalization $1.13 billion and forward P/E ratio of 68. While Livent has a great deal of potential, the company first has to overcome many near-term obstacles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.