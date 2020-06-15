Royal Bank of Canada has seen a significant revenue drop for its Capital Markets segment.

Investment Thesis: The Royal Bank of Canada will likely see further declines owing to market risk and revenue declines from the Capital Markets segment. However, the bank continues to manage its credit risk effectively, and I intend to stay long.

Last month, I had stated that Royal Bank of Canada (RY) remains a strong business fundamentally, but downside remains in the interim due to the effects of COVID-19.

With the stock market having rebounded strongly over speculation that a “V-Shaped Recovery” will follow the initial downturn, Royal Bank of Canada has also benefited from the broader upswing, up by roughly 9% since the month of May:

However, with fears over a second wave growing and the realisation that the economic fallout over COVID-19 will be more severe than expected – the broader market is anticipated to take a hit and the financial sector will clearly be no exception.

Last quarter, capital markets showed the most growth out of all of Royal Bank of Canada’s business segments.

However, during Q2 it showed the worst performance of all segments relative to the same quarter last year:

A previous comment on my last article expressed the view that strong performance in the fixed income sector would sustain Capital Markets income growth.

As it happens, global markets revenue was up 37% year-on-year for Q2, primarily driven by higher fixed income trading across all regions.

However, the primary reason for the drop of 86% in net income was due to lower revenue in Corporate and Investment Banking, as well as higher PCL (provisions for credit losses).

In this regard, a rise in fixed income demand has not been enough to offset losses from Corporate and Investment Banking.

While there has been a significant drop in Personal & Commercial Banking as well, there is some cause for optimism over the longer-term.

For instance, March did see a significant uptick in loan and deposit demand as a result of the economic ramifications of the pandemic.

Moreover, when looking at the credit risk exposure of the Royal Bank of Canada (as measured by PD or probability of default), while retail and corporate credit risk exposures have risen overall – this increase is largely comprised of exposures that have a PD of less than 0.5, i.e. the lowest probability of default:

From this standpoint, the bank still appears to be managing its credit risk effectively.

Additionally, when looking at Royal Bank of Canada’s outstanding lending exposure, we see that while Residential Mortgages comprises the majority of the bank’s exposure, the PCL on impaired loans for this segment is the lowest of all segments:

Moreover, we do see that PCL for residential mortgages was also at a similar level during Q2 2019, meaning that this has not necessarily fallen as a result of a drop in mortgage demand outright.

From this standpoint, I anticipate that the Royal Bank of Canada will see a decline in price owing to broader market risk and the revenue decline from capital markets. However, I take the view that the bank continues to maintain solid financials and is managing its credit risk effectively. Because of this, I intend to remain long the stock.

