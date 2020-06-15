There is too much uncertainty in JBT’s AeroTech operating segment. That segment accounts for 31% of sales and 27% of operating profits.

John Bean Technologies (JBT) is a complicated business to analyze in the current environment. Although shares have rebounded alongside the broad market, they still trade below their January levels.

JBT operates two business segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. FoodTech is a more stable business. This segment manufactures and provides services to large corporations in the Food industry. They supply the machines to companies in the early phase of the food processing sector. Their machines are used from the meat and poultry sector to big conglomerates like Nestle or Campbell Soup (CPB). AeroTech on the other hand is the most affected by this current environment as the result of COVID-19 shutting down air travel. AeroTech produces equipment that is used in airports and hangars such as baggage handling equipment, jetways, deicing equipment, and many more.

We believe there is too much uncertainty around how airports are going to operate or what protocols are going to be in place to contain the spread of COVID-19. There is not enough clarity around how measures taken are going to affect air travel. We are already seeing some changes with employees working from home and doing online conferences. If that becomes common practice we could see an impact on air travel. AeroTech accounted for 31.6% of total sales in 2019 and 27.4% of operating profits.

We don't think there is enough margin of safety to initiate a position. However, we believe JBT is a good business that long-term, should continue to see tailwinds in the markets they target, as population growth and hopefully, wealth increase, could promote more air travel. This is a business to keep tracking. It could become interesting at lower levels.

Looking at their numbers

JBT's trend analysis of their income statement shows a healthy business. The business began improving in 2014, when we see gross and operating profit margins expanding, after many years of contraction. That was a year of change at the executive level, with the replacement of their CEO and CFO.

The first step the new CEO took was realigning JBT's structural costs, as he saw inefficiencies across the board, while at the same time, instituting a new corporate culture:

We had to address some of the structural costs in our business to free up some earnings and cash flow to invest in growth for the future. To get to the level we need to be and to deliver the results we want to make possible, we are making some significant cultural changes. - 2014 Investor Day

Those changes really show up in JBT's operating results. The expansion of their operating income margin is mostly attributed to a positive spread between growth in gross profit and SG&A costs, meaning that SG&A costs have been growing at a much slower pace than gross profits, which causes operating leverage to expand margins. Gross margins have gone from 26.9% in 2014 to 30.7% in 2019 while operating income margins have expanded from 6.6% to 10.3% during the same period. Operating income has gone from $65.3M in 2014 to $199M in 2019.

The decrease in COGS in 2019 was the result of a restructuring plan implemented at the beginning of 2018 to keep reducing costs. The cumulative cost savings at the end of 2019 was $35.9M with savings of $21.3M in COGS and 14.6M in SG&A, offset by increased acquisition costs and higher amortization expenses.

Management expects to use the cost savings from its restructuring program by reinvesting it back into the business to promote organic growth. Until now, top-line growth has been fueled by acquisitions and organic growth, as the company benefited from strong tailwinds in air travel. From 2014 to 2019, JBT spent a total of $1B acquiring other companies. During the same time frame, EBIT has grown by $134M, which by doing a quick back-of-the-envelope analysis, the return on capital of the $1B invested is 13.4%. If we assume JBT's cost of capital to be in a range between 7% to 10%, their acquisition strategy has created economic value (ROIC > WACC). At the same time, EPS has gone from $1.04 to $4.04, supporting the idea that their acquisition strategy has been highly accretive to shareholders.

At the end of 2020 Q1, the company had $328M in liquidity and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 2.4x. Management sees sufficient liquidity at hand to weather the storm, which at the moment is enough to continue their dividend program, though not significant, currently yielding 0.46%.

Under the more likely scenarios in our assessment, we would expect leverage to remain in the mid-two to low three times range versus the four times bank covenant, and liquidity to consistently remain above $250 million. Correspondingly, we expect positive full year free cash flow. - Q1 2020 call

However, to preserve liquidity, the company is halting its M&A strategy, pension contributions, and share repurchase program. They are also expecting to reduce their cost structure by $15M on a year-over-year basis.

AeroTech is the weak point

It is no surprise that with airports shut down, AeroTech along with airlines are the most affected. Currently, management expects sequential revenues at AeroTech to decline by 30%, compared to just 5% for FoodTech, which shows the difference in cyclicality between both operating segments. Margins at AeroTech are also expected to contract by 300 basis points.

The big question right now is how long is it going to take for the public to feel safe to travel by plane? That is the biggest headwind AeroTech faces right now.

Delta and United Airlines, which were riding high after several profitable years, are prepared for a full year with virtually no passenger revenue. - nytimes.com

For example, China, which has recovered somewhat from the pandemic, saw air travel increase after quarantined orders were lifted, but has plateaued at just over 40% pre-COVID-19 levels.

The bottom line

There is too much uncertainty in JBT's AeroTech operating segment. That segment accounts for 31% of sales and 27% of operating profits. A prolonged downturn in air travel would have severe consequences on JBT's consolidated operations. With management's expectations about a sequential 30% decline in Q2 revenues for AeroTech, cost reduction initiatives are not going to be enough to offset declining revenue levels. This cloudy environment makes JBT hard to analyze too because we don't know how consumer behavior has changed due to COVID-19.

That risk is keeping us out of JBT for the moment, but we are keeping the company on our watchlist. Once better data points become available, it would be interesting to revisit the idea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.