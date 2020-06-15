ETF Overview

The Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) focuses on large-cap and giant-cap stocks in India. The ETF tracks the FTSE India Quality and Yield Select Index. The biggest challenge to investors who want to invest in India right now is the outbreak of COVID-19 that will continue to drag the economy downward for a lengthy period of time. Unlike many developed nations that are well passed the peak of the pandemic, India's daily new coronavirus cases are still on the rise and the country's unemployment rate is now over 20%. Given the country's ill-equipped health care system, uncertainty is very high. We think investors should seek to invest in other emerging markets with better risk and reward profiles.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

A portfolio of large-cap and giant-cap stocks

Let us first provide a quick overview of PIN before we discuss why this is not the right time to invest in the fund. PIN tracks the investment results of the FTSE India Quality and Yield Select Index. As can be seen from the table below, about 54% of its portfolio are giant-cap stocks and nearly 37% of its portfolio are large-cap stocks. Large-cap and giant-cap stocks generally will do better than their smaller peers because they are well-established and have the financial resources to combat headwinds.

Source: Morningstar

PIN has a portfolio of stocks that has a slightly higher exposure to cyclical sectors. Cyclical sectors such as energy, financials, consumer discretionary, materials, industrials and real estate consist about 52.7% of its total portfolio. The rest are mostly defensive sectors such as consumer staples, health care, and communication services.

Source: Invesco Website

COVID-19 is causing a long-lasting damage to India's economy

The major problem of investing in PIN right now is that India is currently going through a major health crisis caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. Unlike developed nations with better health care systems, India's health care system is only sub-optimal and the country is not equipped to handle this health crisis. Unlike many developed nations that have now passed the peak of the pandemic and have successfully flattened the curve, India's daily new COVID-19 cases are still on a rising trend (see chart below) despite the country's effort to contain the virus.

Source: Worldometers

The country's economy is in deep trouble with unemployment rate rising to 23.5% in April 2020 (see chart below). The country's social welfare system is also not well developed compared to wealthy Western nations. In addition, India's average income per capita is only US$148.59 per year. This has forced the Indian government to relax its social distancing and movement restrictions in order to allow the economy to function. Otherwise, many people will have trouble finding work and unable to even support their own living. However, the relaxation of the social distancing measures has not helped the nation to flatten the curve. Instead, we see the number of daily new cases of coronavirus continue to rise in May and June. The government is unable to find an effective solution to end this crisis and that the road to an economic recovery may be a long one.

Source: Trading Economics

There are better alternatives if your goal is to invest in emerging markets

Let us take a look at the valuations of PIN and compare it to other funds that focus on other emerging markets. As the table below shows, PIN's price to earnings ratio is 17.14x. This is much higher than iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF's (NYSEARCA:EWT) 15.17x, but comparable to iShares MSCI Thailand Capped ETF's (NYSEARCA:THD) 17.45x. However, PIN's price to book ratio, price to sales ratio and price to cash flow ratio are much higher than EWT and THD's ratios.

PIN EWT THD Price to Earnings Ratio 17.14 15.17 17.45 Price to Book Ratio 2.15 1.52 1.46 Price to Sales Ratio 1.25 0.85 0.98 Price to Cash Flow Ratio 9.49 5.51 6.71

Source: Morningstar

We think EWT and THD are better alternatives than PIN. Not only because Thailand and Taiwan have the coronavirus under control, they are also benefiting from the trend of companies moving their manufacturing locations from China to their countries. EWT is especially a much better choice because of its exposure to many high-quality technology companies that are important suppliers to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), etc. As we know, many of these U.S. companies are actually benefiting from the trend of people working and doing things from home. In other words, many companies in EWT's portfolio should continue to benefit from the outbreak of COVID-19.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Concentration risk

PIN has considerable concentration risk as its top-10 holdings represent nearly 53% of its total portfolio. Any underperformance of its top-10 holdings may impact the fund's performance considerably.

Currency risk

Since PIN invests in India's stocks, its fund value can be impacted by the swing of foreign exchange of Indian rupee to the USD. In fact, over the past three months, the Indian rupee has devalued quite a bit (see chart below).

Source: XE.com

Investor Takeaway

India may not be the best place to invest right now due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19. Therefore, we do not think PIN is a good place to put your money to work right now. We think there are better funds to invest such as EWT and THD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.